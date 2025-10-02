TikToker Flies From US to Scotland to Harass Grand Theft Auto 6 Devs

Grand Theft Auto 6 developers Rockstar North have had several employees harassed when leaving the office by a Tiktok creator who flew from the United States to Edinburgh, Scotland to berate them.

User Backonboulevard posted a video that showed him harassing staff members exiting the Rockstar North office in the Scottish capital, under the assumption they were developers working on the highly-anticipated title. The user questioned the employees over a potential second delay to the game, which is scheduled for release next year.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Devs Harangued by Content Creator

The first worker is targeted by Backonboulevard yelling “When’s the delay? When’s the next trailer? I wanna know!” as the employee leaves the office, who responds that he doesn’t know before quickly leaving.

The video also shows a second employee being approached and being asked “When’s the delay happening? Is there another delay? What about the trailer? Another trailer? You can’t tell me? You can’t tell me? You can’t tell me nothing?”, with the visibly distressed employee quickly running away.

Trying to justify his behaviour, Backonboulevard stated: “I’m sick and tired of waiting for the answers. I told you guys I wasn’t playing around.” A recent video from the same account also speculates that the game will be subject to a further delay, after an initial late 2025 release slot was pushed back to May 26, 2026.

Worrying Trend of Harassment Towards Developers

The video was posted shortly before Jayden Griffin, a 19 year-old from South Dakota, pleaded guilty to sending death threats to Fortnite developers Epic Games, in a worrying trend showing more developers coming under harrassment.

While there were some comments criticizing Backonboulevard’s behaviour, the video has over 9,000 likes with the majority of comments endorsing the behavior and blaming the lack of news from Rockstar North for inciting the harassment. So far, Rockstar have not commented on the incident.