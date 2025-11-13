Call of Duty fans, prepare to grind. Activision just announced that the legendary Race to Prestige is officially coming back to celebrate the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

25 of the best squads from all around the World to play their way through weeks of multiplayer madness in a quest to be crowned the first ever Champions of Call of Duty on the latest release from Activision’s record breaking franchise. Yes, a marathon race to Level 1,000.

The news dropped on X today (shout to the Call of Duty post) and official social channels aims to log all of this madness with daily drops.

The race is ON starting tomorrow at 3AM PT 🏁



Watch your favorite creators as they compete to be the first team to Prestige! pic.twitter.com/1WZvcNsScw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 13, 2025

For the uninitiated, Race to Prestige is basically CoD’s launch day tradition, a global showdown where die hards dive headfirst into the fresh title and claw their way up the ranks to snag the ultimate badge of honor. It’s equal parts hype and heartbreak, and it never fails to get the community buzzing.

Black Ops 7 features an intense 10 Prestige levels to penetrate before finally getting your shot at the crazy road to Prestige Master. This game’s a direct sequel to the storied Black Ops 2 from 2012. Treyarch’s cramming in all kinds of nostalgic nods towards its predecessor, a game which just so happened to detonate CoD esports into the stratosphere. Recall the first time I played League Play and that CoDCaster tool, life altering stuff? Yeah, this is kind of a full-circle thing.