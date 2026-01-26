A new Assassin’s Creed board game is coming, with Ubisoft joining forces with Mantic Games to bring Assassin’s Creed: Animus to the tabletop world in 2026.

With over 2,800 backers raising almost $350,000, the Kickstarter campaign was a huge success. Will Assassin’s Creed: Animus live up to the hype and remain faithful to the hit video game series?

Ubisoft & Mantic Games Team Up

Mantic Games has been involved in several high-profile board games, including Hellboy: The Board Game and Halo: Flashpoint. Also, Ubisoft has published many Assassin’s Creed tabletop games, such as Brotherhood of Venice, Vendetta, and Arena.

Assassin’s Creed: Animus will take players on an epic journey through marvellous locations as they hunt the Templar Order. You can play solo or with up to three friends, with each player taking on the role of an assassin with unique traits and ambitions.

Choose your character, skills, and equipment and enter various eras and locations in true Assassin’s Creed fashion. Hunt down your enemy by using stealth and combat to become the ultimate assassin.

Assassin’s Creed: Animus will join a host of video game tabletop adaptations in 2026. Tekken: The Board Game is coming after smashing its Gamefound funding, while The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 games are also on the way.

Assassin’s Creed: Animus’ Popular Kickstarter Campaign

Assassin’s Creed: Aminus smashed its Kickstarter campaign, raising over 600% of the initial goal. After just 21 days, $340,000 was pledged by 2,800 backers, proving the board game’s popularity.

Manufacturing is set to begin this March, with fulfilment expected by the end of 2026. The box is packed full of goodies, with miniatures, cards, tokens, dice, and a rulebook included. Several versions will be available at different price points, with the Master Assassin pledge listed for $179.99.

The 2026 Assassin’s Creed board game is aiming to stay faithful to the popular video game franchise, with fast and fun gameplay. The series has been going since 2007, with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which came in 2025, being the last main entry in the franchise.