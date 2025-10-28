Embark Studios’ extraction shooter Arc Raiders is right around the corner, and after a successful Server Slam demo event, prospective players are understandably excited. Dropping on October 30th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, the Arc Raiders release time has now been revealed. It is making the bold decision to arrive between the heavy-hitting commercial shooters of Battlefield and Call of Duty, a newcomer looking to make an impact in a similar genre.

However, anticipation is certainly palpable following recent network tests, and the PC preload information for the game on Steam shows a file size of just 32.66GB, which is significantly less than those aforementioned competitors.

Arc Raiders Release Time

The official Arc Raiders website confirms that the game releases at 9:30am UTC on October 30th. Adjusting that for different timezones, the global release times are as follows:

October 30th – 2:30am PT

October 30th – 4:30am CDT

October 30th – 5:30am ET

October 30th – 6:30am BRT

October 30th – 9:30am GMT

October 30th – 10:30am CEDT

October 30th – 3:00pm IST

October 30th – 5:30pm CST

October 30th – 6:30pm KST/JST

October 30th – 8:30pm AEDT

October 30th – 10:30pm NZDT

Arc Raiders Preview

As mentioned, there is plenty of hype driving Arc Raiders’ release – perhaps more than you would expect for a new multiplayer shooter, at a time when they are so abundant.

With recent flops such as Concord still fresh in the memory, there’s no doubting the level of intrigue surrounding Arc Raiders, and whether a fresh idea can break into a competitive space.

One of the takeaways that many players seem to be having in regards to these network tests is that Arc Raiders is an extraction shooter that is actually fun to play, similar to the kind of praise that Helldivers 2 received – one of the few new multiplayer shooters to live a longer, more successful life.

It’s also worth mentioning that the smaller team behind Arc Raiders is perhaps something that can work to its benefit when it comes to developing a strong community dynamic – especially when those aformentioned competitors, Battlefield and Call of Duty, might struggle in face of recent controversies.

The former is owned by EA which has recently doubled down on its commitment to AI usage in game development and the latter by Activision, which in turn is owned by Microsoft who has issued multiple recent price hikes that some audiences have criticised.