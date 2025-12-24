Best Site for Poker in Malaysia in December, 2025

Reviewing the Top Poker Sites

Found somewhere you’d like to play poker online? Don’t be too hasty! Below, we explore our top three picks from our list in a little more detail, focusing on their biggest selling points so you can narrow down the best poker site for your playing style, skill level, and bonus expectations.

CoinPoker promotes itself as the premier place to play poker online with cryptocurrencies, and there are plenty of strong reasons for this. Its welcome bonus alone, for example, offers up to 2,000 USDT (Tether), and it accepts more different cryptocoins than you'd find at typical platforms elsewhere. Pros Tons of crypto and traditional banking coverage

Six-figure prize pot tournaments

Super-frequent freerolls Cons It’s a very popular site - getting a tournament seat isn’t always easy

💰 Why it's Best for Cryptocurrency Coverage CoinPoker lives up to its name with coverage for nine different cryptocoins at present, covering popular favourites like BTC and ETH while also offering access to its own in-game currency, CHP, and niche coins like Wall Street Pepe (WEPE). Not only that, but the platform makes depositing, buying in, and withdrawing with crypto an absolute breeze, making it a prime pick for newbies. 🤐 Anonymous, Safe, and Speedy CoinPoker is great for Malaysian poker players because its range of crypto options let you dive straight into tables without having to worry about banking red tape or waiting for funds to clear. What's more, the fact you can bank anonymously to play poker online is a big boost for Malaysian visitors, given the lack of regulation nationwide. 💡 Expert's Opinion CoinPoker fires on all cylinders when it comes to speedy, safe banking, but also balances this with stacks of high-stakes tournaments and a nice selection of freerolls and entry-level options. If you don't want to bank with crypto, the platform also doesn't force you into using it (you can still use bank cards if you prefer). License Anjouan Poker Tournaments CoinMasters, Coin Series of Poker, Sunday Specials, Satellite Tournaments, Sunday PKOs, Daily Tournaments, Centrolls, Freerolls, and more Min Bet / Max Bet $0.10 equivalent / Varies on Tournament Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal 10 USDT / 100,000 USDT (equivalent) Withdrawal Times Instant to 24 hours Banking Options Credit and Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies (inc. BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT)

If you're looking for a good variety in tournament offerings (from low to high stakes), ACR Poker provides one of the most balanced schedules to appeal to players of all skill levels (and with all bankrolls). Its prize guarantees are periodically boosted to be super-competitive, too. Pros Excellent variety of tournaments and events for different skill levels

Enormous welcome bonus (virtually unmatched)

$50 million (equivalent) paid out monthly Cons Payouts (even crypto) are subject to review and delay

⚖️ Why it's Best for Tournament Balance In early 2025, ACR announced it was changing up its tournaments system, offering double the amount of games, and boosting its weekly guarantees by 15% in total. That means the platform serves up more than $9.2 million in weekly prizes, guaranteed (one of the largest absolute guarantees you'll find on the Malaysian poker scene). 🥇 Great for Newbies and Pros ACR Poker's tournament schedule runs 24 hours a day, offering super-cheap buy-ins from less than $0.20 (equivalent), games lasting anywhere between one to several hours, regular freerolls, and fast registration. ACR understands that poker players' skill levels and bankroll confidence vary massively, and it shows in their broad range of games. 💡 Expert's Opinion ACR Poker is a superb competitor up against the likes of CoinPoker thanks to its absolutely packed tournament schedule and the fact it's also crypto-friendly. We also recommend checking out the staking tickets system, which lets you bet on who you think will win in specific tournaments (great if you're just starting to play poker online). License Curacao Poker Tournaments Freerolls, Staking Tickets, Phil's Thrill, Daily Mystery Bounty, Must Play Mondays, Big Poker Thursdays, Survivor Flips, Lightning PKOs, Sunday Moneymakers, Daily Doubles, and more Min Bet/Max Bet Varies on Tournament Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $25,000 (equivalent, may vary) Banking Options Credit and Debit Cards, E-Wallets, Player-to-Player, Cryptocurrencies (inc. BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT)

KK Poker ranks high on our list of the best spots to play poker Malaysia online thanks to its amazing accessibility. You can download and get started with the brand's tournaments from most mainstream devices and major operating systems (which isn't always guaranteed). Pros Dedicated MTT schedule and exclusive tables

Superfast registration and tournament filtering

Huge prizes stretching into seven figures Cons KYC policies apply to all banking methods

💻 Why it's Best for Multi-Device Play Unlike most other poker sites (including those we've reviewed for this guide), KK Poker allows you to register, explore, and play through its tournament catalogue from inside your web browser. That's incredibly convenient if, for example, you're playing on a shared device, or if you simply don't want to install any extra programs. ✅ Ease of Access Across the Board Finding a site in Malaysia where you can play poker online is difficult enough at the best of times. Therefore, it's a huge plus that you can access KK Poker quickly and easily from most mainstream browsers and devices. Whether you're playing on laptop, mobile, Windows, MacOS, Apple, or Android, you can download an app or log into the site and start playing with zero fuss. 💡 Expert's Opinion KK Poker is a well-balanced poker site that stands up well with the likes of CoinPoker and ACR thanks to its crypto friendliness and its range of MTTs and game types. However, it's far more accessible, in our experience, making it a great choice for players of all skill levels. Just keep your eyes peeled for banking terms here, as they may not be as competitive as you'll find elsewhere. License Curacao Poker Tournaments WSOP Hunter, KK Legend, King Jackpot, KK Avengers, Freerolls. MTT Leaderboards, and many more Min Bet / Max Bet Varies on Game and Tournament Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $20 / $20 (equivalent) Withdrawal Times At Least 24 Hours (Processing) Banking Options Credit and Debit Cards, Prepay Vouchers, E-Wallets, Digital Wallets, Cryptocurrencies (inc. BTC)

Best Poker Promotions

When looking for sites to play poker online at, you’ve probably noticed most of them go big on bonuses, reloads, and exclusive freebies. Claiming a generous (but good value) bonus can help you stretch your bankroll further than your typical deposit might, and you could even try a few high-stakes games if they would usually be off-limits. Of course, there are always terms and conditions to look for, so let’s break down three of the most common promotions you’ll find at the best poker sites and how they work in practice.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses give new players an extra boost to their bankroll, whether it’s in the shape of free chips for specific tables and tournaments or a cash match based on their first few deposits. These deals typically have a minimum deposit and a maximum bonus threshold, for example, a poker site might give you 100% matched on any payments up to 800 MYR (or equivalent). These deals usually carry wagering requirements, too, meaning you’ll need to play back your bonus credit several times on a poker game online before you can withdraw winnings.

🥇 Best Poker Welcome Bonus ACR Poker has long claimed to have the biggest poker welcome deal on the market, with a 100% cash match up to $2,000 equivalent (great value from a $25 equiv. deposit). Full House Crypto has a slight edge in some ways with 250% up to $2,000 equivalent, but ACR clinches the category for us because its terms are more transparent.

Free Tournament Entries

Free tournament entries, also known as freerolls, give players the chance to qualify for and play in big-prize poker tourneys without paying in. Freerolls give newbie players the opportunity to try out tournaments that would typically host high-stakes games, meaning they can explore strategies and compete with others without risking their opening money. As a result, freerolls typically have winning caps, and players may have to split pots upon winning.

🥇 Best for Free Tournament Entries Our top three best poker sites offer fantastic regular freerolls, but we think KK Poker has the best balance, offering $100 equivalent prize pools in freebie games every four hours. ACR Poker’s freerolls run once every three hours for most of the day at $50, while CoinPoker offers more frequent entries for varying prize amounts.

Rakeback

Playing poker online regularly means you will lose some of your bankroll to the house from hand to hand. This is called the rake, and it’s essentially a fee that poker sites and online casinos bake into every hand or tournament you play. But, many poker sites let you claim some of these losses back when you play regularly, in the form of rakeback. Many provide this back in the form of weekly credit, or allow you to gradually increase your regular rakeback over time as part of a loyalty program.

🥇 Best Rakeback Deals CoinPoker offers what we feel is the best value rakeback deal right now, with a set 33% per week available provided you use the site’s CHP token, used in-play across the site. While there are other poker sites offering rakeback in other currencies, it’s frequently at a lower rate, and CHP still allows you to dive into high-stakes games you might otherwise avoid due to low funds.

Is Playing Poker Online Legal in Malaysia?

Playing poker online for real money is not regulated in Malaysia. The country’s Betting Act of 1953 restricts gambling activities to horse race bets, lotteries, and land-based casino play. This means there are no Malaysian poker sites you can play at within the country right now, but there are offshore poker sites you can explore instead.

At the time of publishing, there also doesn’t seem to be much movement towards changing Malaysia’s attitude towards online poker gambling. But, at the same time, the state rarely, if ever, pursues individual players for their betting activities.

Provided you visit a regulated and licensed offshore poker platform, you can join games and tournaments from within Malaysia. However, doing so always carries risks, largely because you will not receive consumer protection from the state. If you’d like to play poker online from Malaysia, only ever choose sites recommended by experts (such as ours).

How We Choose the Best Poker Sites

Choosing the best place to play poker online is less about just looking at the deals and is more about balancing safety, game variants and selection, player pools, table features, rakeback… the list goes on. We rigorously check and test all betting sites in Malaysia we recommend to you, and here are the main categories we focus on:

Reputation and Licensing : A fully licensed and regulated poker platform is one you can trust with your money, and to pay out when you have legitimately won games and tournaments. Look for seals of quality with licence proof from bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

: A fully licensed and regulated poker platform is one you can trust with your money, and to pay out when you have legitimately won games and tournaments. Look for seals of quality with licence proof from bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Curacao Gaming Control Board. Poker-Specific Bonuses : Choose sites that give you chips and credit to use specifically on poker. For example, prioritise free tournament entries, poker reload bonuses, and leaderboard contests with spot prizes.

: Choose sites that give you chips and credit to use specifically on poker. For example, prioritise free tournament entries, poker reload bonuses, and leaderboard contests with spot prizes. Poker Game Selection : Beyond picking Texas Hold’Em or Seven Card Stud, look for sites that offer a range of ways to play poker. Consider single-table SnGs, large-scale MTTs, progressive knockouts, and simple ring/cash games as per your own tastes and risk levels.

: Beyond picking Texas Hold’Em or Seven Card Stud, look for sites that offer a range of ways to play poker. Consider single-table SnGs, large-scale MTTs, progressive knockouts, and simple ring/cash games as per your own tastes and risk levels. Traffic & Player Pools : Playing poker online just isn’t fun without a steady flow of real people. Look at the traffic and pool sizes for different No-Limit Hold’Em (10nl or 100nl, for example), recreational games, and mid-stakes MTTs. Ideally, choose a site with healthy player flows in all categories, so you don’t just end up playing against sharks again and again.

: Playing poker online just isn’t fun without a steady flow of real people. Look at the traffic and pool sizes for different No-Limit Hold’Em (10nl or 100nl, for example), recreational games, and mid-stakes MTTs. Ideally, choose a site with healthy player flows in all categories, so you don’t just end up playing against sharks again and again. Features and Multi-Tabling : Just offering poker online isn’t enough. Dig into features like table resizing, window rearrangements and multi-table stacking, player tagging and note software, manual and automatic timebanks. Look at lobby filtering, too. Is it easy to filter tables on speed, buy-in, format, or variant? Can you easily play multiple tables on mobile and desktop apps?

: Just offering poker online isn’t enough. Dig into features like table resizing, window rearrangements and multi-table stacking, player tagging and note software, manual and automatic timebanks. Look at lobby filtering, too. Is it easy to filter tables on speed, buy-in, format, or variant? Can you easily play multiple tables on mobile and desktop apps? Rake Structure and Rakeback: Always check out how much the house will rake from session pots for maximum transparency. What’s the structure for rakeback in simple cash games and in more complex MTTs? Compare VIP programs offering poker-focused rakeback, fixed percentage loss recovery, or rewards tiers and loyalty stores.

Crucially, be prepared to compare poker sites and apps on generosity, safety, variety, and functionality (and don’t just settle for the platform with the flashiest welcome deals).

How to Start Playing Poker Online

We’ve already made it super easy for you to find ways to play poker online in Malaysia, but what about signing up and actually getting started? Here are some typical steps for you to follow, but remember that each site will have slightly different registration processes.

Head to your chosen poker site and look for a ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Register’ button. Once clicked or tapped, fill out information such as your email address, a username and password, your full name, address, and date of birth. Some sites may ask for more, or even less. Once registered, you may be asked to download an installer for the site’s app. Install on your phone or PC/Mac, then launch, and complete your registration. Log in via the app and head to the ‘Deposit’ or banking section to fill your bankroll, and then explore the dedicated rooms available.

Poker apps vary in terms of size, features, and functionality, so be prepared for this process to vary slightly.

Accessing Offshore Poker Sites from Malaysia

Given that playing poker online is restricted in Malaysia, it’s unsurprising that many people choose poker sites and casinos that are based offshore to enjoy gambling instead. Doing so is safe provided you choose a licensed site recognized by a legitimate regulator, but remember that Malaysian laws still don’t regulate playing any kind of game for money online. So, there will always be risks involved.

Therefore, we encourage you to sign up at a reliable poker site with a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and to use anonymous banking methods wherever possible, such as stable cryptocurrencies like Tether (USDT). It’s also important to carefully read all the terms and conditions for any site and deals you enter into, and to ensure that players from Malaysia are accepted.

We also suggest you choose a poker platform where you can get help in Malay where possible. Most sites will offer English as a base language, but plenty of offshore poker lounges support players from all over the world.

Above all, look carefully at the credentials of the poker sites you register at, and remember that all bets you make carry risk. Practice responsible gambling at all times (more on that a little later).

Popular Online Poker Games

If you’ve already taken a quick look at poker online, you might know that there are a few different styles of play. Here are five of the most popular types of poker games you can play online, along with our pick of the best places to play them from our top ten list.

Texas Hold’Em

Texas Hold’Em is the poker style most players are familiar with. This classic twist on the game sees you taking two hole cards and making hands from up to five community cards, face-up on the table. The aim is simply to make the strongest five-card hand in the game, based on the standard poker hierarchy. You’ll usually find the biggest tournaments are based around Texas Hold’Em.

🥇 Best Texas Hold’Em Site CoinPoker is the best place to play Texas Hold’Em poker online, thanks to its 24/7 coverage, fantastic balance of low, mid, and high-stakes games, and special focus on the variant as part of its Sunday Specials.

Omaha (and Hi-Lo)

Omaha Hi-Lo poker is actually a twist on a twist, as a variant of PLO, or Pot-Limit Omaha. In this variant, you’ll play with four hole cards, but can only use two of them (along with three from the community) when (and if!) you get to the showdown. The key difference is that the final pot is split high and low, meaning if you have the lower of two final hands (with no pairs), you’ll claim the low half of the pot. The same applies to the high end. Ultimately, the aim is to make super-high or super-low hands and make it through to the showdown to split the prize.

🥇 Best Omaha Site Hi-Lo games are actually somewhat rare compared to straight Omaha, but KK Poker still offers a solid range of Omaha games and variants across SnGs and MTTs, and it’s our top pick thanks to the fact you can dive straight in from your browser (there’s no need to download anything).

Seven Card Stud

Seven Card Stud may be even older and more ingrained in poker culture than Texas Hold’Em. This classic take on poker removes the community cards and instead sees players take seven cards each, with two down and one up at the first round. You’ll then get three more upcards, with a bet taken after each, and one final downcard to take you into the showdown. Bets are usually somewhat limited, and finding this style of poker online isn’t always easy, but it’s a great choice if you really want to dive into learning about strategy.

🥇 Best Seven Card Stud Site Seven Card Stud isn’t as commonplace as Hold’Em at modern poker sites, but you can still find occasional games at ACR Poker, our top choice thanks to its accessibility and generous deals you can use alongside.

Three Card Poker

Three Card Poker has only been around since the early 1990s, but it’s quickly picked up popularity online thanks to its relatively simple learning curve and big prize potential. The aim, as the name suggests, is to make as strong a hand as possible with three cards. That means the rankings here are slightly different to what you’d expect from Hold’Em and Omaha, but they shouldn’t take long to learn. Three Card Poker is much faster-paced than traditional games, therefore appealing to more casual players.

🥇 Best Three Card Poker Site CoinPoker offers live and virtual Three Card Poker games (including the traditional Three Card Brag) as part of its competitive casino platform, CoinCasino, which you can access in addition to its dedicated poker lounge. You can always expect a super-stable connection here, and much like the poker setup, the casino here lets you pay and play with a range of cryptocurrencies.

Caribbean Stud

The main difference between Caribbean Stud Poker and the most popular types explored here is that you’re playing against the house. Each player gets five downcards and the dealer can reveal one of their cards. The dealer compares his hand to all players who raised, to see who has the strongest combination.

🥇 Best Caribbean Stud Poker Site Caribbean Stud isn’t typically offered through tournament-focused poker online, but it is available through live casinos such as those supported by Stake, which currently provides Evolution Gaming’s fantastic Caribbean Stud Poker Live, where you’ll play against the dealer via a stable video stream.

What is the Difference Between Regular Online Poker VS Video Poker?

If you’ve already looked into ways to play poker online, chances are you’ve come across online poker tables and video poker games. The two types are actually very different to each other, with online poker closely resembling the rules of the classic game, and with video poker games being single-player, five-card variations.

In both of these game types, you’ll need to make strong hands to win, but that’s where the similarities end. Online poker is much more intensive, interactive, and skill-based compared to video poker, which is typically much quicker to get into and play, and suits shorter, more casual game sessions.

It’s possible you’ll enjoy playing both styles of poker online, and there are plenty of sites that accommodate both options. Before you go ahead and play either option with real cash, however, let’s break down those key differences in a quick head-to-head table:

Online Poker Video Poker Multiplayer game Usually played solo Can include three and five-card variants Based around five-card poker Sessions can take hours, tournaments can extend over days Super-quick play, finished in minutes Huge prize potential Smaller prizes, but some games have jackpots Better suited for fans of in-person poker and intensive, skill-based gameplay Better suited for casual casino goers who like poker but prefer quick, simple sessions Pot values can vary hugely depending on player actions Prizes are fixed from play to play Multiple rounds of action One round of play Great for developing real-life poker skills Can help you get used to different hands and basic game rules

Poker Tournaments: Everything You Need to Know

The heart of playing poker online lies in big tournaments, some of which have prize pools that extend into seven-figure sums. To enter a tournament, you typically need to pay a fee for entry, or a buy-in, and most poker sites list and filter buy-in amounts clearly so you can find a competition to suit your bankroll. Otherwise, there are freeroll tournaments, where you can play without an entry fee, but typically expect much lower prize pots (as explored above, these tend to be between $50 and $100 equivalent at the biggest sites).

It’s also worth keeping in mind that some tournaments follow freezeout, rebuy, and reentry rules. Here’s a quick rundown:

Rebuy tournament games let you buy back into a tournament if you lose all your chips, meaning you can continue at the same table.

tournament games let you buy back into a tournament if you lose all your chips, meaning you can continue at the same table. Re-entry tournament games allow you to pay in and re-enter as a new player at a different table. This can help to grow the prize pools available, and are more common than rebuy games.

tournament games allow you to pay in and re-enter as a new player at a different table. This can help to grow the prize pools available, and are more common than rebuy games. Freezeout tournament games, meanwhile, lock you out of play once you’ve lost all your chips. When you’re out, you’re out!

The best sites where you can play poker online in Malaysia let you filter through different game types, tournament styles, buy-ins, and prize pots. Therefore, it’s never difficult to find poker tables that match your risk level, bankroll, and experience.

How to Get Started at Online Poker Tournaments

Getting started with poker online will vary depending on the platform you choose. However, here are a few typical steps you can take to get registered for tournaments and start playing prize games.

Choose a poker site from our list, register, and if prompted, download an app and log in. Once you deposit to fill your bankroll, head to the app’s tournament lobby and filter tables based on game types, buy-ins, and open seats. Look closely at the specifics of the game/tournament you’d like to join, checking the rules, prize pool, style of play, and whether or not you can rebuy or re-enter if you lose your chips. Click or tap to join your tournament game and pay any buy-in fees that arise (unless you choose a freeroll). You’ll now join a table, so check its settings and features (such as messaging, hole card sorting, and player annotations) – and settle in to play!

Tips for Playing Poker Online

Playing poker online, much like mastering the game in-person, takes more than pure luck. It’s a game of skill, nerve, and mathematics, meaning to really thrive in the tournament scene, you’ll need to brush up on how the game works and some of the challenges you’re likely to encounter. Here are five quick but crucial tips we recommend putting into practice if you’re just getting started.

Learn how to bluff : Bluffing in online poker is all about watching what other players do, and masking your own intentions. Successfully bluffing can get you far in even the largest of games, but you’ll need to keep your bets consistent (to avoid suspicion), and to stay confident (or at least appear so) regardless of your hand.

: Bluffing in online poker is all about watching what other players do, and masking your own intentions. Successfully bluffing can get you far in even the largest of games, but you’ll need to keep your bets consistent (to avoid suspicion), and to stay confident (or at least appear so) regardless of your hand. Know the value of your chips : Chip colours translate into different cash values that will vary depending on the tournament you’re playing in. Therefore, it’s vital to learn your chip values before you begin, so you can continue betting smoothly and consistently and make more confident wagers.

: Chip colours translate into different cash values that will vary depending on the tournament you’re playing in. Therefore, it’s vital to learn your chip values before you begin, so you can continue betting smoothly and consistently and make more confident wagers. Defend your big blind (with the right cards) : Defending your big blind effectively helps prevent other players from ‘stealing’ your blinds (which they may do if they notice you fold at every big blind). Playing with a relatively weak hand here, such as a small pair, for example, can also set you up for a potentially lucrative hand on the flop. Essentially, defending at the big blind can save you money and aggravation from certain players.

: Defending your big blind effectively helps prevent other players from ‘stealing’ your blinds (which they may do if they notice you fold at every big blind). Playing with a relatively weak hand here, such as a small pair, for example, can also set you up for a potentially lucrative hand on the flop. Essentially, defending at the big blind can save you money and aggravation from certain players. Know the value of every poker hand : Playing poker blindly without understanding the key hands is like entering any game without reading or appreciating the instructions first. Poker is fast-paced and intense, meaning if you spend too long considering whether or not you have a good play, others will quickly take advantage. Learning the hands by heart helps to keep the flow going and ensures you can make the strongest, most confident plays when they matter.

: Playing poker blindly without understanding the key hands is like entering any game without reading or appreciating the instructions first. Poker is fast-paced and intense, meaning if you spend too long considering whether or not you have a good play, others will quickly take advantage. Learning the hands by heart helps to keep the flow going and ensures you can make the strongest, most confident plays when they matter. Fold when you’re unsure: Essentially, you’re better safe than sorry, especially in high-stakes tournament games. If you can’t be sure what your main opponent’s play style is, or even if your hand would be typically strong enough to win in a showdown, don’t be afraid to fold and take the hit. Otherwise, you’re risking your stack.

Most Famous Malaysian Poker Players

Whether playing poker online or at tables at some of the world’s biggest tournaments, Malaysia has brought forward some of the most impressive poker players the world has seen over the past few decades. If you’re looking for inspiration and have designs on becoming one of Malaysia’s best-ever poker players yourself, here are three champions you’ll want to look up to.

Paul Phua

Paul Phua is a co-founder of the world-famous Triton Poker Series, and he remains Malaysia’s biggest prize winner of all time. He’s earned more than $32 million at the time of publishing, and ranks in the world’s all-time top 30 poker rich list, according to The Hendon Mob’s Poker Database. He’s claimed huge wins at the Aspers 100K High Roller in London, several partypoker LIVE events, and at the prestigious Monte-Carlo One Drop Extravaganza.

Christopher Michael Soyza

Soyza is, again, according to THB, the second-highest ranked poker player in Malaysia on cash alone. He’s worth more than $20.4 million at publication, and he’s just outside the top 60 all-time money list, based on THB’s data. He regularly clinches top ten finishes and has an impressive range of tournament wins stretching from Melbourne to Macau, and from Manila to Las Vegas.

Tuck Wai Foo

Admittedly, Tuck Wai Foo’s rise to poker fame is something of a recent underdog story. Entering the Triton Poker Series in early 2025, Foo arrived as an amateur to a $20,000 buy-in, and ended up claiming $1.35 million, while beating back the likes of decorated pros such as Mario Mosböck. He’s certainly going to be a name to watch in the years to come.

Online Poker for Real Money & Other Payment Methods

Before you start playing online poker for real money, always check the payment and withdrawal options accepted by a site you’re registering with.

Do also keep in mind that:

You’ll often need to complete a KYC (Know Your Customer) check before you can withdraw winnings at poker sites. This usually means providing a valid photo ID and a proof of address. You’ll normally need to register a valid source of funds, too.

While most poker sites accepting Malaysian players will let you use MYR, the vast majority will deal in USD, meaning it’s worth having a second currency on side that you can exchange.

Not all poker sites are welcoming to VPN (Virtual Private Network) users, with some even preventing withdrawals if they detect you’re using software.

Do a test run of the payment option you’d like to use at your chosen poker site before you get started (i.e., make a small deposit to make sure it works as expected). If your card is declined, consider swapping to an e-wallet or crypto, as multiple attempts could flag your account and risk further checks. Even if you play poker online for free at legitimate casinos, you may still need to register a real payment method to prove your identity. So, it’s worth planning ahead.

The following banking options are widely available at online poker sites Malaysian players can join. Let’s break down what they have to offer, and some pros and cons of using them to play poker online.

E-wallets and Digital Wallets (Skrill / Neteller)

E-wallets are payment midpoints and apps that sit between your bank/card and a poker site, meaning you’ve got extra anonymity. Apps like Skrill and Neteller are common at poker online platforms accepting Malaysian players and they’re typically fast to cash out with (usually up to 48 hours from request). However, keep in mind you’ll usually need to submit KYC checks to use them, and that there are often fees added by poker sites if you use them.

Cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT)

Crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether are increasingly popular at online poker sites mainly because they’re super-fast to process, completely anonymous and removed from central banking, and extremely secure. The main downside is most coins are extremely volatile, meaning you could lose money on the exchange when you withdraw. You can avoid this by using Tether (USDT) and other stablecoins that are backed by traditional money (and are therefore less likely to fluctuate).

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Debit cards are safe and reliable, and are very common across poker online brands Malaysian players can get into. Just keep in mind that paying with a card reveals your gambling activity to your bank, and you may need to wait a few days for payments to return.

Prepaid Cards and eVouchers (Paysafe, CashToCode)

Using a prepaid voucher code means you deposit a set amount of money through an online portal or physical store, and can only spend that amount. It’s like a prepaid phone top-up or an electricity card. These are popular with gamblers who want to control their poker spending a little more and to avoid spending money they don’t necessarily have available. The main downside to prepaid cards for online poker is that you usually can’t withdraw the same way, meaning you’ll need a bank card or e-wallet on the way back out.

International Bank Transfers (SWIFT)

SWIFT by name but not always by nature, IBTs are safe and predictable but fairly slow all the same (you may need to wait up to a week to get your winning). They also carry higher fees than most other banking options at online poker sites, and you won’t always be able to use them to make deposits.

Banking Method Key Benefits Things to Watch Out For Which Betting Sites Provide this Method? Bank Transfer Secure and predictable

Only uses money you physically have Very slow to withdraw with

Not always available for deposit ACR Poker, Natural8, WPT Global, Stake Poker Credit/Debit Cards Very common at poker sites

Reliable and secure Transfer times vary

No anonymity CoinPoker, ACR Poker, KK Poker, WPT Global, Black Chip Poker, Ya Poker, Stake Poker E-wallets Quick and easy

Commonly accepted Can incur fees

Usually needs KYC ACR Poker, KK Poker, Natural8, WPT Global, Black Chip Poker, Ya Poker, Stake Poker Digital Wallets Quick and easy

Some anonymity Can incur fees

Sometimes needs KYC KK Poker, WPT Global Prepaid cards/eVouchers Great for controlling spending limits

Low deposit thresholds Usually restricted to deposits

Not accepted everywhere KK Poker, WPT Global Cryptocurrency Completely anonymous

Lightning-fast withdrawals Exchange rates can be volatile

May require some technical knowledge CoinPoker, ACR Poker, KK Poker, Natural8, WPT Global, Black Chip Poker, Ya Poker, Stake Poker, Full House Crypto, Vang Poker

Tips for Staying Safe When Gambling Online

When playing poker online for real money, there will always be risks to your data and your cash worth preparing for. Ultimately, you need to make sure you’re playing at a safe, reputable site (and we’re committed to helping you find reliable poker lounges and tournaments that we’d personally play at). Keep your eyes peeled for the following red flags when looking for online poker:

Are user reviews very negative? Every poker site or casino will have some bad reviews, but for the most reliable platforms, these will be minimal. Check out what registered players have to say. Are there patterns in lots of negative comments (e.g., do lots of players claim the site doesn’t pay out fast enough, or that bonus deals seem rigged)? If so, go with your gut and stay away.

Every poker site or casino will have some bad reviews, but for the most reliable platforms, these will be minimal. Check out what registered players have to say. Are there patterns in lots of negative comments (e.g., do lots of players claim the site doesn’t pay out fast enough, or that bonus deals seem rigged)? If so, go with your gut and stay away. Is the platform fully secure? Do a few quick security checks before you register anywhere new to play poker online. Look for a padlock symbol next to the web address to ensure it’s up to date with the latest certificates, and never register at a site with just HTTP in the URL (HTTPS tells us it encrypts your data). Check for evidence that the site uses secure payment gateways, and make sure your firewall is up to date so it can warn you if it spots and stops any shady attacks.

Do a few quick security checks before you register anywhere new to play poker online. Look for a padlock symbol next to the web address to ensure it’s up to date with the latest certificates, and never register at a site with just HTTP in the URL (HTTPS tells us it encrypts your data). Check for evidence that the site uses secure payment gateways, and make sure your firewall is up to date so it can warn you if it spots and stops any shady attacks. Are there strong password requirements? Not all poker sites will need you to set up multi-factor authentication or biometrics (it’s great if they do), but at least, they should encourage you to set up strong passwords with a blend of random uppercase and lowercase characters and symbols. If not, your data security isn’t as tight as it could be.

Not all poker sites will need you to set up multi-factor authentication or biometrics (it’s great if they do), but at least, they should encourage you to set up strong passwords with a blend of random uppercase and lowercase characters and symbols. If not, your data security isn’t as tight as it could be. Does the site have any responsible gambling tools? Reputable online poker sites have responsible gambling features you can use to curb your activity in case you feel your gambling behaviour is becoming problematic. Sites that don’t have these tools and features may be seen as irresponsible (and genuinely don’t care if you’re having fun or not!).

Reputable online poker sites have responsible gambling features you can use to curb your activity in case you feel your gambling behaviour is becoming problematic. Sites that don’t have these tools and features may be seen as irresponsible (and genuinely don’t care if you’re having fun or not!). Is there a valid, verifiable licence? Avoid sites that don’t have clear, valid licences from reputable bodies. They don’t have to be registered locally. Always look for a clear logo indicating that a site’s licensed, but then click through to ensure it links to the regulator. Shadier poker sites will just show a badge and not link to the regulator.

Avoid sites that don’t have clear, valid licences from reputable bodies. They don’t have to be registered locally. Always look for a clear logo indicating that a site’s licensed, but then click through to ensure it links to the regulator. Shadier poker sites will just show a badge and not link to the regulator. Can you use stablecoins? Using cryptocurrencies at poker sites is becoming more and more common because they’re anonymous and safe. However, we recommend choosing sites where you can use stablecoins like USDT (Tether). Stablecoins are linked to traditional currency (like the US Dollar) and therefore won’t fluctuate in value so wildly as other cryptocurrencies.

Using cryptocurrencies at poker sites is becoming more and more common because they’re anonymous and safe. However, we recommend choosing sites where you can use stablecoins like USDT (Tether). Stablecoins are linked to traditional currency (like the US Dollar) and therefore won’t fluctuate in value so wildly as other cryptocurrencies. Are the bonus terms and conditions suspicious? If any element of a site’s bonus deals don’t seem right to you, you’re under no obligation to accept them. However, you should also look for red flags such as contradicting terms or language, uncompetitive wagering terms and bonus use windows, and unclear or misleading information about which games and tournaments you can use bonus credit on.

Responsible Gambling

Whether you’re playing Texas poker online or otherwise, when gambling stops being fun and starts feeling like a compulsion, it’s time to take a few steps back. Responsible gambling is all about making sure you set yourself clear limits and expectations whenever you start playing poker online for real money. The best sites where you can play poker online in Malaysia offer a range of tools and resources you can use to get your gambling habits back under control.

For example, responsible gambling features you’ll have access to include limits on your poker losses, the deposits you make, and how much you bet per round, session, or tournament. You can also limit how long your sessions last, and in some cases, even exclude yourself completely from specific sites or tournaments.

It’s also healthy to ask for help if you feel your gambling activities are negatively affecting your everyday life. We recommend checking out the following free resources if you feel seeking professional support is the right step forward:

What are the Top Malaysian Online Poker Sites?

Finding somewhere to play poker online in Malaysia is sometimes tricky thanks to the tight regulations on internet gambling across the country. However, as you can see, sites such as CoinPoker, ACR Poker, and KK Poker are fantastic overseas alternatives with tons of competitive bonus deals, low to high-stakes tournaments, and opportunities for you to play safely and anonymously.

Be sure to take a closer look at all our top ten platforms, but especially prioritize CoinPoker if you’re looking for the best range of games, the most competitive deals, and the most accessible freerolls. Use our links above and get exploring from anywhere in Malaysia!