Top Sports Betting Sites in Kuwait for November, 2025

Online Sports Betting in Kuwait

Historically, gambling in Kuwait has more ties to prohibition than participation. Since independence in 1961, Kuwait’s legal framework has been rooted in Sharia Law, which forbids all forms of gambling as haram. Due to these restrictions, many bettors in the region would opt to travel internationally to wager or be limited to participating in private, underground gambling circles.

In the last 20 years or so, however, with the rise of the internet and mobile devices allowing bettors to wager at international bookies privately, there has been a noticeable growth in the popularity of sports betting in the country. Now, despite crackdowns on illegal operators, bettors in Kuwait have increasing freedom to access internationally licensed betting sites via discreet digital means.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Kuwait?

Gambling in Kuwait, including retail sports betting, wagering via online bookmakers, casino sites in Kuwait, and any other game of chance, is banned under the 1960 Penal Code (law No. 16 of 1960) and reinforced by Sharia Law. Articles 205-209 impose penalties such as fines and even imprisonment, but it’s important to note that enforcement targets operators rather than individual punters.

Despite these regulations, many Kuwaitis still engage in online betting by accessing international bookmakers via privacy tools like VPNs and alternative payment methods like cryptocurrencies. Although the laws are strict, many Kuwaiti bettors continue to wager at online betting sites discreetly and safely with the proper precautions.

Can Kuwait Players Bet Online?

Yes, Kuwaiti players are able to bet online at a number of offshore sports betting sites. Though it technically remains illegal under local law, many Kuwaiti bettors wager daily at internationally operated bookmakers. Operating a gambling site locally comes with significant legal ramifications, and enforcement actively seeks out and shuts down locally operated sites, making international sportsbooks the safer option for players in Kuwait.

Bettors in the country need to be aware of local regulations and restrictions. Still, many bettors comfortably access offshore betting sites using privacy tools like an up-to-date VPN and untraceable banking options like Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Accessing International Sportsbooks from Kuwait

Many international operators have their books open to bettors in the country of Kuwait, but there’s much to consider when signing up for a new site. Due to the legal restrictions on wagering in the country, Kuwait bettors first need to prioritise their privacy and security and should consider installing a VPN. Kuwait bettors should also consider ensuring their betting site of choice has a reputable license from an international authority to minimise risk.

All of our top recommended sports betting sites have been licensed by respected authorities and have the latest encryption tools active to keep bettors safe and secure. Other qualities to look for at an international sportsbook include language support for Arabic-speaking bettors and a range of betting markets to ensure they cover Kuwait’s favourite teams and sports.

Reviewing the Sportsbooks in Kuwait

Seasoned bettors using sports betting sites in Kuwait will know how important it is to find the right bookmaker for them. Kuwait betting enthusiasts need an online betting site that offers privacy via crypto banking, allowing access via VPN and minimal KYC for protection. But there's no point in signing up for a site with all those benefits; popular betting markets are available. We've broken down our top picks for what they're best at – they made it this far by ticking all the boxes, offering markets on all of Kuwait's favourite sports, and having generous bonuses and vast banking options.



Cash Out on key pre-match and live markets

Smooth, easy Bet Builde Cons No live streaming

Easy same-game Bet Builder

Acca Boost up to 100% Cons No live streaming

Strong prop menus on big games

Clear Live/Upcoming navigation Cons No live streaming

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Kuwait

Sports betting in Kuwait is increasingly popular, with the growing availability of international entertainment and strong local leagues with passionate fans. The country’s sporting culture takes root at schools and local community events. Football is the most popular sport in the nation, but more recently, the youth of Kuwait have turned their sights from international major league games to online teams playing esports.

Football

Football is Kuwait’s most popular betting market by far, with many bettors taking interest in Kuwait’s Premier League and major leagues like the EPL, UCL, La Liga, and Serie A. The most popular team in Kuwait is Kuwait SC, with 20 KPL titles. Available bets at our favourite sites include match outcomes, goal totals, and player props, which often reap the most significant rewards.

Basketball

Basketball is another hugely popular sport in Kuwait, attracting wagers through local and global leagues. The Kuwait Division I Basketball League has a loyal following, and many players in Kuwait bet on their top team, Kuwait SC. The NBA also gets a lot of viewership in the country, and is another top choice for Kuwait bettors, especially during the playoffs. Popular betting markets include point spreads, totals, and moneylines on winning teams.

Tennis

Despite having no national tennis players in major tournaments, Tennis has been a fast-growing sport in recent years, attracting many viewers during major tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open. Bettors in Kuwait prefer live betting during those Grand Slams, and moneylines on match winners are a particularly common wager.

eSports

(LoL, Dota 2, Mobile Legends)

Esports are rapidly gaining popularity among Kuwaiti youth, due in part to the ease of access to international streaming platforms and the visibility of online gaming on sites like Twitch and YouTube, but also more locally, where content creators like Gamer Snack and Mostafz have achieved international recognition. The most popular games online at sports betting sites in Kuwait are titles like League of Legends (LoL), Dota 2, Mobile Legends, and Valorant.

Horse Racing & Handball

Though niche, horse racing remains a traditional option at any Kuwait betting site, with Kuwaiti residents having regional interest in events like the Dubai World Cup and Royal Ascot. Handball also attracts a surprising number of bets during regional tournaments and Kuwait national team matches; most of those wagers are placed on total goals and moneylines on match winners.

Best Kuwait Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

Due to the restrictions on the market for mobile betting in Kuwait, sports betting apps are incredibly hard to come by. Many international operators instead optimise their websites for mobile browsing. These bookmakers offer several features, and Kuwait betting enthusiasts can bookmark the sites and pin them to the homepage on their mobile phones to emulate an app-like experience.

Mobile App Best For Rabona Best all-round bookmaker with live betting and crypto banking Casinia Generous welcome bonuses for crypto bettors Amunra Anonymous wagers with vast crypto banking options Legiano Clean UI and fast USDT payouts Bassbet Deep international betting markets Cazeus Gamified betting with anonymous crypto banking Wildrobin Easy banking transactions with crypto to USD withdrawals Casinolab Instant USDT and ETH deposits for Kuwaiti bettors LuckyBlock BTC payouts with no KYC for high privacy wagers FastSlots Rapid betting for mobile wagering

Payment Methods for Kuwait Bettors

In Kuwait, bookmakers rarely accept the local currency (KWD), favouring USD or EUR instead for fiat transactions. Due to banking restrictions in the country and the lack of privacy, residents using sports betting sites in Kuwait should look for cryptocurrency options as the preferred payment method for their anonymity and the much faster and cheaper payment processing options.

Though betting sites in Kuwait do accept credit cards and bank transfers, they tend to have higher costs and slow processing times, in some cases taking up to 2 weeks for funds to transfer, not to mention they are easily traced, and some banks may flag the card activity.

E-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are also available options that provide faster transactions than straight bank transfers, but offer less privacy than crypto. However, some players online gambling in Kuwait prefer keeping their wagering funds in a third-party account for self-management. Paysafecard is an anonymous alternative but it is rarely accepted at Kuwait betting sites. Overall, cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, or LTC remain the safest and fastest choice for Kuwaiti bettors with instant withdrawals and no traceability.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Kuwait Sports Betting Site Account

With so many betting sites in Kuwait for you to utilise, there’s much to consider when choosing a betting site to sign up to.

We’ve done the hard work and sifted through the internet to find the best online sportsbooks for betters in Kuwait, so all you need to do is sign up, which is a rapid and easy process. Here’s how to get started.

1. Choose your Kuwait betting site.

Of the sites we’ve listed, simply pick your favourite and click through to the betting site.

2. Create your account and register

Hit the create account or sign up button on the bookies page.

3. Link your crypto wallet.

Follow the prompts to register and link your cryptocurrency to start betting in Kuwait. Be sure to claim your welcome bonus.

4. Start wagering

That’s it – now you’re ready to start wagering, and before long you’ll be ready to withdraw your winnings!

Responsible Gambling

In Kuwait, online gambling and sports betting have a profound cultural and religious stigma, and responsible play is more important than ever. There are minimal resources for those struggling to maintain a healthy relationship with the hobby.

The sites we recommend have an array of tools, including deposit caps and even self-exclusion. If those aren’t enough to help you stay in control, several international betting sites will offer help without judgment. Do not be afraid to reach out.

Gambling Therapy

Get Help – ICRG – International Centre for Responsible Gaming

International Support Contacts – GamCare

What are the Top Kuwait Sports Betting Sites?

By now, you should know everything you need about sports betting online in Kuwait. With an understanding of the risks and the necessary measures Kuwait bettors must consider before wagering online, you can now sign up for a sports betting site in Kuwait with the best available options.

Rabona is our top pick. It offers a wide range of banking methods and a highly optimised mobile site that works intuitively and effectively with a VPN. Not to mention the 25+ sports on offer and competitive odds on football league wagers and esports betting lines.

Signing up and starting wagering takes moments, and a generous welcome bonus is waiting for you.