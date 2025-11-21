Hand of Anubis Slot Review 2025 – Play Free Demo

Title Hand of Anubis Developer Hacksaw Gaming Reels 5 Rows 6 Paylines Cluster pays RTP 96.24% Hit Freq 36.92% Max Win 10,000× Max Win Probability Unknown Volatility High Min/Max Bet 0.10 / 100 Release Date April 21, 2022 Play Hand of Anubis Slot Demo for Free Slot Ranking: ★★★★☆ 4/5 Rate Game ( 15 Votes) Play for Real Play for Free Having issues with Hand of Anubis ? Submit

Best Online Slot Sites to Play Hand of Anubis Slot in November 2025

#1 #1 Betpanda 100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC 100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC 10% casino cashback on real money losses

Make instant, anonymous crypto transactions

Win cash prizes with Weekend Cash Race OUR SCORE 10 Betpanda Get Offer #2 #2 CoinCasino 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000 Instant withdrawals using a wide range of cryptocurrencies

A chance to win up to $100,000 in bonuses each week

Claim regular free spins and free bet rewards OUR SCORE 9.9 CoinCasino Get Offer #3 #3 Cryptorino 100% Casino Bonus Up To 1 BTC 100% Casino Bonus Up To 1 BTC 5% boosted cashback on Games of the Week

10% weekly cashback available

Fast and safe crypto purchases using Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Revolut OUR SCORE 9.8 Cryptorino Get Offer #4 #4 BC.Game 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus + 400 Free Spins 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus + 400 Free Spins VIP and loyalty programs packed with ongoing rewards

Compatible with over 150 different cryptocurrencies

Generous welcome bonus worth up to 220,000 BCD OUR SCORE 9.7 BC.Game Get Offer #5 #5 CasinoPunkz 100% match bonus up to €5,000 100% match bonus up to €5,000 Access 5,000+ games from 55 top-tier software providers

VPN-friendly platform with a fast, hassle-free registration process

Collect points on every wager to unlock bigger bonuses and rewards OUR SCORE 9.6 CasinoPunkz Get Offer #6 #6 BetMode Up To 50% Cashback + 75 Free Spins Up To 50% Cashback + 75 Free Spins OUR SCORE 9.5 BetMode Get Offer #7 #7 BetPlay 100% Deposit Match Up To 5,000 USDT 100% Deposit Match Up To 5,000 USDT Claim up to 10% daily Rakeback and weekly cash back rewards

Instant transactions using Bitcoin Lightning

Tiered VIP rewards program available OUR SCORE 9.4 BetPlay Get Offer #8 #8 Thrill Up To 70% Rakeback + 10% Cashback Up To 70% Rakeback + 10% Cashback OUR SCORE 9.3 Thrill Get Offer #9 #9 Wild.io 570% Deposit Bonus Up To 12 BTC 570% Deposit Bonus Up To 12 BTC Fast withdrawals backed by 24/7 live customer support

Jump straight into the action with no account required

Access some of the biggest bonuses for both casino and sports OUR SCORE 9.2 Wild.io Get Offer #10 #10 Cybet 100% match bonus up to $500 + 50 Free Spins 100% match bonus up to $500 + 50 Free Spins Enjoy instant transactions using cryptocurrency

Provably fair gaming powered by blockchain technology

Explore thousands of slots, table games, and crypto-only titles OUR SCORE 9.1 Cybet Get Offer Show More Offers +

Hand of Anubis Slot Review: Expert Analysis

Hacksaw Gaming are always pushing the boundaries in the slot world, and Hand of Anubis is one of its most daring releases yet. Launched in April 2022, the game ditches the shiny, golden aesthetic of most Egyptian-themed online slots and instead embraces a darker, more sinister design. Featuring two towering Anubis statues, cascading reels, and a haunting soundtrack, the slot captures the raw intensity of Hacksaw’s signature style. Based on our Hand of Anubis slot review, players can expect volatile gameplay, powerful multipliers, and innovative bonus rounds that keep the experience fresh with every spin.

Importantly, the developer is fully regulated by top authorities, including the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, ensuring safe and fair gameplay.

Developer Hacksaw Gaming Theme Ancient Egypt, Dark Mythology Release Date 2022-04-21 Reels 5 Rows 6 Ways to Win Cluster Pays RTP 96.24% (up to 96.29% in Bonus Buy) Volatility High Hit Frequency 36.92% Maximum Win 10,000x Maximum Win Probability Unknown Bonus Round Underworld & Judgement Free Spins Minimum Bet $0.10 Maximum Bet $100 Bonus Features Soul Orbs, Cascading Reels, Underworld Bonus, Judgement Bonus, Bonus Buy Casinos to Play Hand of Anubis BetPanda, CoinCasino, Cryptorino

Gameplay and Mechanics: 4.7/5

The Hand of Anubis slot machine runs on a 5-reel, 6-row grid with a cluster pays mechanic, meaning wins are created when five or more matching symbols land horizontally or vertically connected. Each win triggers the cascading reels (tumble feature), removing the winning symbols and allowing new ones to fall into place for additional win opportunities. This system makes the game dynamic, with the possibility of multiple payouts from a single spin.

Volatility is rated high (5/5), with an RTP that varies depending on the setting, capped at 96.24% in standard play and slightly higher when using the bonus buy feature. The game’s hit frequency is around 36.92%, which balances the high volatility by providing semi-regular cluster hits. With bets ranging from $0.10 to $100, the slot accommodates both cautious players and high rollers, offering a maximum payout potential of 10,000x your stake. This makes Hand of Anubis both a challenging and potentially very rewarding slot, based on our Hand of Anubis slot review.

Graphics and User Experience: 4.9/5

Visually, Hand of Anubis by Hacksaw Gaming is a masterpiece in dark slot design. Instead of the traditional golden pyramids and cheerful Egyptian gods, Hacksaw presents players with a brooding underworld aesthetic. Two muscular, jackal-headed deities loom on either side of the reels, their glowing eyes watching every spin. The dark stone grid, accented by glowing jewels and ancient runes, reinforces the theme of divine judgment and danger lurking with every cascade. Dark Summoning and Fear the Dark are other slots that share the same dark, eerie atmosphere.

From a user experience standpoint, the interface is sleek and intuitive, with smooth animations that bring each feature to life, particularly the multipliers and bonus rounds. The Soul Orbs feature, where red and blue orbs act as wilds with progressive multipliers, adds real excitement during base gameplay. Combined with the Underworld and Judgement bonus modes, the slot feels immersive, polished, and distinctly Hacksaw: ominous, stylish, and unforgettable.

Paytable Structure: 4.6/5

The Hand of Anubis slot uses a cluster pays system rather than traditional paylines, requiring five or more matching symbols to land adjacent for a payout. The lower-paying symbols are standard playing card icons from 10 through A, which deliver small returns. For example, a cluster of five low symbols pays 0.1x your bet, while clusters of 11 or more can pay up to 15x the stake.

The premium symbols are richly designed Egyptian relics, including the Ankh with the red gem, Snake, Triangle, Eye of Horus, and Bird. These high-value icons offer much greater rewards: a cluster of five premium symbols pays between 0.3x and 1x the stake, while clusters of 11 or more can pay 20x to 60x the bet. Combined with cascading wins, clusters can build quickly, and when paired with the Soul Orbs multipliers, even modest clusters can turn into substantial payouts.

Payout Potential: 4.8/5

When it comes to performance, our Hand of Anubis review shows why this slot is as dangerous as it is rewarding. The game operates on a variable RTP system across different settings, peaking at 96.24% in the base game, rising slightly to 96.29% for the Underworld bonus buy, and at 96.18% for the Judgement bonus buy. Its hit frequency of 36.92% ensures that while the slot is highly volatile, players will still see regular, smaller wins.

The real attraction is the maximum win of 10,000x your stake, which at the highest bet level of $100 per spin translates into a jackpot potential of $1,000,000. While this win probability is rare and officially listed as unknown, the mechanics, particularly in the Underworld free spins (multipliers up to x9,999) and Judgement mode (stacking multipliers and Crushers), show just how explosive payouts can be. With its extreme volatility, Hand of Anubis has the potential to deliver both nail-biting dry spells and thrilling, life-changing wins.

Features: 4.8/5

The Hand of Anubis slot doesn’t rely on Megaways or other licensed mechanics. Instead, Hacksaw Gaming employs its own cluster pays system with cascading reels, making every spin potentially chain into multiple wins. The slot comes loaded with features that set it apart, starting with the Soul Orbs: red and blue wild orbs that gather multiplier power during cluster wins. The red Soul Orb increases its multiplier by the number of symbols in winning clusters, while the blue Soul Orb grows based on the number of clusters. When both orbs connect in a win, their multipliers combine for explosive payouts.

The game also features two unique bonus rounds, triggered by scatter symbols. Landing three scatters activates the Underworld bonus, where multipliers sit beneath each reel and can be unlocked with green Soul Orbs, climbing up to x9,999. Landing four scatters unlocks the Judgement bonus, a hold-and-win style mode with multiplier blocks, crushers, and epic skull modifiers that can push the payout potential to its limits. Combined with bonus buy options (available outside restricted regions), Hand of Anubis delivers layered gameplay that appeals to fans of high-volatility, feature-packed slots.

If you’re a fan of high-volatility slots with innovative features like Hand of Anubis, you may also enjoy Chaos Crew 2 or the Egyptian-themed Age of Seth.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Hand of Anubis Casinos

Looking for the top places to enjoy Hand of Anubis by Hacksaw Gaming? We’ve reviewed the best real money online casinos where you can try the demo, claim generous bonuses, and chase the slot’s huge 10,000x max win. Here’s our expert take on the leading platforms to play Hand of Anubis online based on our Hand of Anubis slot review.

1. BetPanda – Best Overall: Play Hand of Anubis in Fun and Real Play Modes & Enjoy VIP Club Rewards

Welcome Bonus Up to 1 BTC on first deposit Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Yes

BetPanda offers an excellent environment for trying out the Hand of Anubis slot machine by Hacksaw Gaming. Players can easily switch between Fun Play and Real Play modes, making it convenient to test strategies in the Hand of Anubis slot demo before wagering crypto. Winnings and balances display in fiat (EUR), but are automatically converted to Bitcoin, ensuring smooth play for crypto enthusiasts. The site supports 13 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Solana, so you have flexible deposit and withdrawal options when you play Hand of Anubis online.

The interface is sleek and modern, with a dark theme accented by green highlights, which not only makes the game pop visually but also gives a professional look and feel. Navigation is simple thanks to the search bar and game categories, making it easy to find Hand of Anubis among BetPanda’s large library of titles. You can even pull up detailed information about the slot, including Hand of Anubis’s RTP, volatility, and features like Soul Orbs and multipliers, before you start spinning.

Where BetPanda really shines, according to our Hand of Anubis slot review, is in its bonus and VIP system. New players can claim up to 1 BTC on their first deposit, and ongoing promos include daily rakeback, weekly cashback, slot boost promotions, and even Friday loot drops worth $30,000. For frequent players of high-volatility titles like this one, the XP Club VIP program is especially rewarding. The more you play, the higher you climb, from Panda Cub all the way to Uncharted Territory, unlocking perks like cashback boosts, tournament access, and eventually Super VIP Concierge Service. Combined with multilingual support in 15+ languages (including English, German, French, and Dutch), BetPanda offers one of the most complete crypto casino experiences for fans looking for a Hand of Anubis slot review and a trusted place to spin for the game’s max win of 10,000x.

2. Coin Casino – Top Casino with a $30,000 Crypto Bonus & Telegram Access

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility ✅ (browser & Telegram Casino) Free Play ✅

If you’re looking to play Hand of Anubis online, CoinCasino is a strong choice thanks to its crypto-friendly setup and slick platform. Licensed in Costa Rica and launched in 2023, the gambling site provides a modern interface with intuitive navigation and a responsive search bar. Players can quickly locate Hand of Anubis by Hacksaw Gaming, launch the demo mode, or jump straight into real money play with betting limits between €0.10 and €100 per spin. The site also integrates with its own Telegram Casino, meaning you can enjoy the game directly through chat for a seamless mobile experience.

CoinCasino also stands out with its generous promotions that can be applied when you try Hand of Anubis. At the time of writing, players can claim up to a 200% welcome bonus worth $30,000 plus 50 Super Spins, along with other perks such as VIP upgrades, weekly reload offers, and drops & wins tournaments with prize pools in the millions. This makes it one of the more bonus-heavy crypto casinos to try out high-volatility slots like Hand of Anubis.

On mobile, the game runs flawlessly through CoinCasino’s web app, with crisp graphics and smooth cascading animations that retain the dark, atmospheric design Hacksaw Gaming is known for. Whether you’re exploring the Soul Orbs multipliers or diving into the Underworld and Judgement free spins features, CoinCasino provides an optimized and immersive slot experience. Plus, with the Hand of Anubis demo available, you can test the slot mechanics risk-free before switching to real money play.

3. Cryptorino – Enjoy a 1 BTC Welcome Bonus and Deposit Using 13 Cryptocurrencies

Welcome Bonus Up to 1 BTC on first deposit Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility ✅ (browser-based) Free Play ✅

Cryptorino, launched in 2024 and licensed in Costa Rica, provides a sleek and modern platform to enjoy the Hand of Anubis slot machine. The site’s minimalist blue-and-white theme feels fresh and clean, making navigation straightforward even for new players. Searching for the game is easy with the built-in filter, and the slot loads cleanly with a large viewing window, so you don’t even need to maximize the screen to enjoy crisp gameplay. Like BetPanda, Cryptorino offers both Fun Play and Real Play modes, so you can test the Hand of Anubis demo before wagering for real money. All balances, bets, and winnings are displayed in Euro but converted to Bitcoin, keeping things simple for those who want to play Hand of Anubis online with crypto.

One of Cryptorino’s biggest draws is its wide crypto support, letting you deposit and play with 13 different coins, including Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. The casino also keeps players engaged with a strong lineup of promotions: a Welcome Bonus up to 1 BTC, weekly free bets, cashback offers up to 15%, and special tournaments like the $30,000 Loot Drop and Crypto Cup. You’ll also find detailed slot information on-site, such as Hand of Anubis’s RTP of 96.24% and its max win of 10,000x, so you know what kind of volatility and potential to expect before you spin.

On top of that, Cryptorino offers a VIP Club where your play on titles like Hand of Anubis helps unlock exclusive perks and higher-tier rewards. Combined with smooth mobile compatibility through browser play, the casino delivers a seamless experience across devices.

Hand of Anubis Free Play vs Real Money Play

Like most modern Hacksaw Gaming titles, Hand of Anubis can be enjoyed in both free demo mode and real money play. Each option serves a different purpose: demo mode is ideal for newcomers who want to test mechanics without risk, while real money play unlocks the true thrill of chasing the slot’s massive 10,000x max win. Understanding the differences between the two helps players decide how best to experience this dark Egyptian-themed adventure.

Playing in Demo Mode

The Hand of Anubis demo is the perfect starting point for anyone curious about how the game works. You’ll have access to the full grid layout, the cascading reels mechanic, and all of the slot’s unique features, such as the Soul Orbs, Underworld Bonus, and Judgement Bonus, but without risking your bankroll. Demo play uses virtual credits, so you can freely explore features like progressive multipliers, the tumbling clusters system, and the wild orbs that drive much of the action using free games.

For casual players, demo mode also offers a chance to enjoy the game’s ominous design and immersive atmosphere with no pressure. You can practice spotting cluster wins, learn how Hand of Anubis’s RTP of 96.24% factors into long-term play, and experiment with different bet sizes. Many casinos also make the demo available directly in-browser, so you can test strategies on desktop or mobile before switching to real wagers.

Prefer to test multiple volatile slots risk-free? Try other demo favorites like Wanted Dead or a Wild or the RIP City Slot, both of which also offer cascading wins and bonus-buy mechanics.

Playing for Real Money

When you’re ready to move beyond testing, playing Hand of Anubis for real money is where the true excitement lies. The slot accepts wagers starting as low as €0.10 and going up to €100 per spin, making it suitable for both casual players and high rollers. Real money play unlocks the potential of chasing the game’s 10,000x max win, which at maximum stake can translate into payouts of up to €1,000,000.

This is also when the game’s volatility comes into play. With Hacksaw Gaming rating Hand of Anubis at 5 out of 5 volatility, players should expect stretches of dry spins punctuated by explosive wins, especially in the Underworld and Judgement bonus rounds. Casinos may also add an extra layer of value with welcome bonuses, cashback, or VIP rewards, giving real money players more chances to extend their playtime. Ultimately, if you’re seeking the full thrill of Hacksaw’s dark and foreboding slot, real money play is where Hand of Anubis reveals its true power.

Tips and Strategies to Win at Hand of Anubis

Like most Hacksaw Gaming slots, Hand of Anubis is a high-volatility game where success depends on patience, bankroll management, and making the most of its unique features. While there’s no guaranteed way to beat the Hand of Anubis slot machine, smart strategies can help you maximize your chances of winning. Below are three tips designed specifically for this slot.

Tip 1: Use the Demo Mode To Learn the Features

We found in our Hand of Anubis slot review that, before risking real money, it’s wise to play the Hand of Anubis demo. The game’s features, Soul Orbs, cascading reels, and two different free spin modes (Underworld and Judgement), take time to understand. By practicing with virtual credits, you’ll get a feel for how often multipliers drop, how the cluster pays mechanic works, and what kind of volatility you can expect.

Demo mode also lets you experiment with different bet sizes without stress. Once you’re confident about how the Soul Orbs stack multipliers and how bonus rounds trigger, you’ll be better prepared to switch to real money play and make informed betting decisions.

Tip 2: Manage Your Bankroll With Volatility in Mind

The Hand of Anubis slot review makes clear that this is a 5/5 volatility game. That means dry spells are common, but the rewards can be huge when clusters and multipliers align. To stay in the game long enough to hit the gambling bonuses, it’s important to start with smaller stakes, especially if your bankroll is limited.

For example, wagering closer to the €0.10 minimum can stretch your playtime and increase your chances of triggering the Underworld or Judgement features. High rollers, meanwhile, should still pace themselves, as the slot’s design can swing sharply between cold runs and massive payouts. Keeping your budget in mind is key to avoiding frustration.

Tip 3: Target the Bonus Features for Big Wins

The base game of Hand of Anubis offers plenty of cluster wins, but the real action lies in the Underworld and Judgement bonus rounds. Both features rely heavily on multipliers that can build into enormous totals up to x9,999 per reel. To maximize your chances, stay patient and play long enough to trigger these rounds naturally, or consider using the Bonus Buy option (if available in your region).

When multipliers are active, especially with Green Soul Orbs in Underworld or Crusher blocks in Judgement, the win potential skyrockets. These features are designed to deliver the slot’s max win potential of 10,000x, so the best strategy is to aim for them rather than relying solely on base game clusters.

Mobile Hand of Anubis Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

One of the standout features of the Hand of Anubis slot by Hacksaw Gaming is its flawless mobile optimization. Designed using HTML5 technology, the game runs seamlessly on both iOS and Android devices without requiring any additional downloads. Whether you’re playing in your mobile browser or through a casino app, the dark, atmospheric graphics scale perfectly to smaller screens, ensuring the same immersive feel you’d get on a desktop interface.

The controls are also simplified for mobile play, with touch-friendly spin buttons and quick access to menus for bet sizing, autoplay, and paytable details. This makes it easy to play Hand of Anubis online on the go, whether you’re testing the slot demo for free or wagering real money. Thanks to its fast loading times, smooth animations, and compatibility with both smartphones and tablets, Hand of Anubis delivers a reliable mobile experience without sacrificing performance or gameplay depth.

The Best Casino for Playing Hand of Anubis

Based on our Hand of Anubis slot review, when it comes to enjoying Hand of Anubis online, BetPanda is the best site to play. The casino makes it simple to switch between demo and real-money play, while all bets and winnings display in EUR and convert seamlessly into your chosen cryptocurrency. With support for 13 different coins, deposits and withdrawals are smooth and flexible.

BetPanda also gives players excellent value with a welcome bonus up to 1 BTC, plus ongoing perks like cashback, loot drops, and VIP rewards. Combined with its clean interface and wide slot selection, it’s the top choice for anyone looking to take on the dark, high-volatility thrills of Hand of Anubis.