Title Fire My Laser Developer Hacksaw Gaming Reels 7 Rows 6 Paylines ReactWins RTP 96.31% Hit Freq 39% Max Win 15,000× Max Win Probability N/A Volatility Medium/High Min/Max Bet 0.10 / 100 Release Date January 19, 2024 Play Fire My Laser Slot Demo for Free Slot Ranking: ★★★★☆ 4/5 Rate Game ( 5 Votes) Play for Real Play for Free Having issues with Fire My Laser ? Submit

Best Online Slot Sites to Play Fire My Laser Slot in November 2025

Fire My Laser Slot Review: Expert Game Analysis

Hacksaw Gaming released the Fire My Laser online slot in January 2024, and it is safe to say it will be around for many more years to come. Those who opt to play this game will be blasted into an intergalactic battle, where they join a cigar-chomping marine tasked with saving the human race from three-eyed aliens with shark-like teeth. If you keep the would-be invaders at bay, you will be rewarded handsomely for your efforts.

To give you the most helpful Fire My Laser slot review possible, our experts spent hours playing it. Below, after our informative table, we will take you through the gameplay, graphics, payout potential, bonus features, and much more.

Developer Hacksaw Gaming Theme Sci-Fi Release Date 2024-01-19 Reels 7 Rows 6 Paylines ReactWins RTP 96.31% Volatility Medium/High Hit Frequency 39% Maximum Win 15,000x Maximum Win Probability N/A Bonus Round N/A Minimum Bet $00.10 Maximum Bet $100.00 Bonus Features Free spins, multipliers, cascading reels, and bonus buy Casinos to play Fire My Laser slot game LuckyBlock, Cryptorino, CoinCasino, Mega Dice, BetPanda, WSM Casino, TG.Casino, BC.Game, and Wild.io

Gameplay and Mechanics: 5/5

The intergalactic war in the Fire My Laser slot occurs on a 7×6 grid, which is not a standard setup. Additionally, there are paylines along which you must land matching symbols to pick up wins. Many Hacksaw Gaming slots have a Cluster Pays system, but this slot does not utilize such technology. Instead, lasers and bombs blast away the paying symbols to earn money.

Does this slot game cater to a variety of budgets? You bet it does! Casual gamblers can spin the reels for as little as $00.20, while those who enjoy a risk can stake as much as $100.00 per spin. Hacksaw slots always have all-inclusive coin ranges; they do not stray away from this here. Whatever your budget is, always ensure you are gambling within your means.

Graphics and User Experience: 4.8/5

When we fired up this game in our Fire My Laser slot review, the graphics immediately impressed us. We have reviewed many new slot games, and it is not hyperbole to state that it is one of the best-looking new additions to the slot world. The unusual grid is set against the backdrop of space with nothing as far as the eye can see, emphasizing the vastness of the battlefield. The symbols have an immersive 3D feel, adding to their appeal and helping them pop off the screen.

On the right of the screen, you can see the tough marine, while on the left, you can see the fearsome alien leader. These imposing animations help to remind us what is at stake. If you play with audio turned on, you will hear energetic music mixed with alien sounds that create a tense atmosphere well-suited for a huge battle with lots riding on it.

Paytable Structure: 4.5/5

The Fire My Laser slot provider has given us seven regular symbols, ranging from different-sized asteroids, space ships, and aliens. The lowest paying symbol is the small asteroid, which pays out 0.1x your stake, while the alien is the most valuable regular symbol, paying out 5x your wager.

These payouts are much lower than in many other Hacksaw Gaming slots we have reviewed, but the multipliers and chain reactions do the true damage. The more symbols destroyed by bombs and lasers, the more lucrative it will be for your bankroll.

Payout Potential: 4.7/5

Nowadays, the average RTP of an online slot game is 96%, which indicates the game’s potential to pay out. For instance, a slot with an RTP of 96.50% will theoretically pay $96.50 for every $100 wagered. We say theoretically because it is a number based on thousands of spins, so nothing is a given during your gaming session. The Fire My Laser online slot has an RTP of 96.31%, which aligns with many other Hacksaw Gaming slots.

The maximum win available when playing Fire My Laser is 15,000x your wager. Since the max stake is $100, the biggest jackpot up for grabs is $1.5 million. As this slot comes with a medium to high volatility, small wins might not be as frequent as some players like. However, if you can remain patient, the big hits should eventually come your way, as our experts noted in our Fire My Laser slot review.

Features: 5/5

While the base game of slots can be fun, the true entertainment usually starts when you trigger the bonus features. However, this slot game is unlike any other we have encountered on the market, as even the base game has exciting features due to its unique pay system. Our Fire My Laser slot review will now take you through what you can experience in this intergalactic battle.

Bombs and Lasers: When these land on the reels, they can be active or dormant. If they are active, symbols will get destroyed, giving you a payout. If they are dormant, they must be activated by getting hit by an active laser or bomb. The small bomb has a range of 3×3, and the big bomb has a range of 5×5. The X-Laser will fire a beam in the form of an X, one symbol wide, while the Super Laser fires a laser in the shape of an X, three symbols wide.

Deploy Shields: The special scatter and multiplier symbols can appear with shields, meaning multiple hits are required to activate them. 2x and 10x multipliers require two hits, while 15x, 500x, Extermination Spins, and Alien Attack Spins all require three hits. The aforementioned Super Laser instantly destroys any shield it hits. The total multipliers activated will be added to the Total Win Bar once the spin has ended.

Cascading ReactWins: When lasers or bombs remove symbols, new symbols will drop down and fill the gaps left behind. This avalanche mechanic is active in all game stages, allowing indefinite wins each round. When playing during our Fire My Laser slot review, the most cascades we managed in a row amounted to eight, giving us a nice $100 payout.

Random Orbital Bombardment: When a cascading sequence ends, the elite marine to the right of the screen will randomly activate his backpack rocket. Rockets will then be fired to three to seven different spots on the grid, causing a 2×2 explosion. As well as adding to your bankroll, new cascades can start.

Alien Attack Spins: Destroying an Alien Mind FS scatter symbol will activate the Alien Attack bonus feature, which rewards you with eight free spins. This feature is played out like the base game, with the significant difference being that all triggered multipliers are added to the global win multiplier. However, the multiplier can be reset if no new multipliers are added. This feature can be retriggered, and you will be rewarded with two extra spins.

Extermination Free Spins: When you destroy the Power Core FS scatter symbol, the Extermination bonus feature is activated, and you are awarded 12 spins. This free spins feature plays out in the same manner as Alien Attack, but the big difference is that the global win multiplier will not reset in the absence of other multipliers. Once again, this feature can be retriggered to earn two more free spins.

Bonus Buy: If you are running out of patience and want to get straight into the bonus features, you can pay. This is a common feature in most Hacksaw Gaming slot games. For instance, you can pay 3x your wager to increase the bonus feature hit frequency 5x. Or, you can pay 80x or 200x your stake to buy entry into the Alien Attack or Extermination bonuses.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Fire My Laser Casinos

Taking the time to select an online casino to play Fire My Laser is essential, as this can greatly impact your overall gaming experience. However, finding the best online casino for this game is no easy feat because it is offered at all the top platforms.

You are not alone, though. Our expert team conducted extensive research to find three top-quality offshore online casinos that offer the best Fire My Laser playing experience. During our research, we focused on vital aspects such as bonus offers, payment methods, mobile play, ease of navigation, and customer care.

1. CoinCasino: Best Casino Overall for Playing Fire My Laser with Crypto

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Fire My Laser slot demo Yes

If you want to play Fire My Laser with cryptocurrency, CoinCasino is undoubtedly worth your attention. This platform has over 80 cryptocurrencies you can choose from, so you are bound to find your favorite crypto, making deposits and withdrawals super fast and hassle-free. Additionally, banking with crypto has the added benefit of playing anonymously and not having to go through long verification processes.

New players at CoinCasino can claim a huge welcome bonus. Your first deposit will be 200% matched up to $30,000. Furthermore, you will receive 50 Super Spins on one of the available slot games. The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is just $10, while the registration process can be completed in minutes.

The Fire My Laser demo slot allows players to test out this game before playing with real money. Use the search function to find the game in the library, click “Play For Fun,” and the game will load in seconds in free games mode. You do not need a CoinCasino account to test out the 4,000-plus games in the library. We played the game on a variety of mobile and desktop devices and are pleased to say that we experienced no glitches or lag.

Those who are regular players at CoinCasino are not left out. You will be able to take advantage of reload bonuses, try your luck in different slot tournaments, and climb the VIP ladder to receive exciting promos that will make your playing experience more fulfilling.

2. Instant Casino – Lightning-Fast Payouts and 10% Weekly Cashback

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $7,500 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Fire My Laser slot demo Yes

We could not exclude Instant Casino from our recommendations in this Fire My Laser slot review for numerous reasons. For instance, it has plenty of game variety, is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, is very simple to navigate, and does not require players to complete a KYC process.

If you decide to sign up at Instant Casino, then your first deposit, which must be at least $10, will be matched 200% up to $7,500. If you claim the full bonus, you will have plenty of extra bankroll to enjoy Fire My Laser. While the welcome bonus is solid, the promotion that stood out to us the most was the 10% weekly cashback without any attached wagering requirements. Whatever bonus you claim, always ensure you read the T&Cs attached.

The Fire My Laser slot game can be enjoyed on both desktop and mobile devices, with no difference in playing quality. This is down to Hacksaw Gaming using the latest HTML5 technology, which ensures the slot’s specifications will change according to the device it is being played on. A Fire My Laser demo slot is available, so you can test it without spending real money. Like with CoinCasino, no account is needed to play the games in demo mode.

Instant Casino claims that the withdrawal process never takes more than ten minutes, and that was the case when we submitted a request to withdraw $100 that we won. We timed it, and it took just over seven minutes. The different fiat and crypto banking methods you can choose include MiFinity, Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Interac, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

3. Cryptorino – Offers a Large Cryptocurrency Bonus

Welcome Bonus 100% match up to 1 BTC Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Fire My Laser slot demo Yes

Nowadays, casino players want everything to be quick and easy, and Cryptorino, which launched in 2024, clearly got the message. Opening an account with Cryptorino takes just a few seconds, as you only need to provide a valid email address and a secure password. This is a no-verification offshore casino, but the platform retains the right to request ID anytime.

If you want a big crypto welcome bonus, Cryptorino has you covered. Those who register with this brand can claim up to 1 BTC, with the minimum activation deposit being $10. Slot games contribute 100% to clearing the wagering requirements of 66x, so playing the Fire My Laser online slot for real money will help significantly. Existing players can participate in weekly tournaments and claim free spins and cashback offers.

Cryptorino also stands out among its peers thanks to its vast game library. Despite being a relatively new online casino, you will find over 6,000 games with which you can chance your luck. The games have been developed by some of the best software developers, including Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, and Apricot. So, quality and quantity are not lacking at Cryptorino.

Since Cryptocasino, as the name suggests, is a crypto casino, making fiat deposits and withdrawals is currently not possible. However, there are plenty of crypto options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance. We like the fact that there are no minimum deposit or withdrawal limits, and you will be glad to find out that withdrawals are instant.

Free Fire My Laser vs Real Money Play

Before jumping into battle and helping save humanity from alien invaders, knowing the key differences between testing the game out and playing for real prizes is wise. Therefore, in this section of our Fire My Laser slot review, we will break down what you can expect when playing this Fire My Laser slot for free or with real money on the line.

Playing in Demo Mode

Playing the Fire My Laser demo slot is a clever way to familiarize yourself with the game’s mechanics, especially since it is one of the most unique slots produced to date. In demo play, you can take the time to explore the new exploding payment system and see how the numerous bonus features play out without worrying about losing a single cent.

When playing Fire My Laser in demo mode, the animations, visuals, and sound effects all remain the same, providing the full intergalactic war experience risk-free. However, the main downside to demo mode is that real money can never be won, so you will not experience that euphoric feeling when landing a big winning combination.

Playing for Real Money

While playing in demo mode is fun, playing for real money is when the entertainment and stakes increase dramatically. Each spin offers the opportunity to win some cash and trigger one of the bonus features, where wins can be out of this world. Remember that you can land 15,000x your wager if luck is with you.

As a game with medium-high volatility, there can be dry spells, so it is important to manage your bankroll properly. While the entertainment levels are high with real money on the line, the downside is that you can lose a lot of money quickly if you are not careful. A slot spin takes just a few seconds to complete, so it is easy to lose track of how much you are spending.

All the recommended platforms in our Fire My Laser slot review have this game in demo and real money mode. Therefore, no matter which one you choose, you will be able to start for free and then risk real money when you feel ready.

Tips & Strategies to Win at Fire My Laser Slot Games

Like other games by Hacksaw Gaming, such as FRKN Bananas and Culinary Clash, Fire My Laser has plenty of winning potential. However, its volatility must be kept firmly in mind. Some sites declare they have found a winning strategy for all slots, but they are spouting nothing but lies. Slots are based 100% on luck, and nothing can be done to change that.

While wins can never be guaranteed, this Fire My Laser slot review will now provide some helpful advice that will make your playing experience more enjoyable.

Understand the Bonus Rounds

Before putting real money on the line, take some time to learn about the special features of Fire My Laser, such as free spins and multipliers. This is where the big wins can land, and knowing when and how they are activated will help you make better choices regarding bet size.

For instance, the bonus spins in this slot are triggered by blowing the shields off special symbols. Therefore, you should adjust your stake to ensure you have enough financial power to stay in the game long enough to destroy the shields.

Make Use of Casino Bonuses

A great way to extend your bankroll when playing Fire My Laser is to claim various casino bonuses. Bonuses allow you to play more with no extra risk, whether it is a deposit match, cashback, or free spins. Always read the terms and conditions attached, as these highlight the true value of any promotion. Look for low wagering requirements and long expiry periods.

If Fire My Laser is included in a free spins promotion, it presents a valuable opportunity to experience it using the house’s funds. Look for seasonal promotions, new game offers, and VIP club benefits that might feature this slot.

Try to Ignore the Bonus Buy Feature

We know it is very tempting to use the bonus buy feature present in most Hacksaw Gaming slots, but we advise against it, especially if you are on a smaller budget. Yes, it can increase your odds of collecting a big win, but nothing is guaranteed, and there is a big price to pay. Alien Attack costs 80x your wager, while Extermination costs a whopping 200x your stake.

If you have a small budget, the best advice we can give you is to be patient. Gambling responsibly is important, so we beg you to stick to your budget and use responsible gambling features like session timers and deposit limits.

Mobile Fire My Laser Slot Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

Most of our recommended online casinos with Fire My Laser in their game library do not have a dedicated mobile app. Some might think this is a bad thing, but we think otherwise. In a world where many things require an app, having one less thing to download to your device is a good thing.

The mobile versions of the platforms have been fully optimized for Android and iOS devices, providing smooth play. Open your preferred browser on your mobile device, log into your account, click on the game, wait for it to load, and get spinning. There will be no lag or missing feature – the experience is identical to a desktop one.

The Best Casino for Playing Fire My Laser Slots

The Fire My Laser slot provider already had a winning slot game recipe, but with the invention of this game, they took things to a whole new level. Outer space, to be precise. The ReactWins payment system with bombs and lasers is extremely engaging, and an exciting bonus feature that offers considerable potential payouts is the icing on the cake. We had plenty of fun playing this unique game, and it is a must-try for any slot enthusiast.

Thanks to an in-depth Fire My Laser slot review, we know that the best offshore online casino to play this game is CoinCasino. This site offers a huge welcome bonus up to $30,000, over 80 cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, the option to play games in demo mode with no account needed, and a mobile-friendly gaming experience.