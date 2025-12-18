Title Book of Time Developer Hacksaw Reels 5 Rows 4 Paylines 20 RTP 96.13% (other listed versions: 94.34%, 92.33%, 88.25%) Hit Freq 16.35% Max Win 10,000x Max Win Probability Undisclosed Volatility High (4/5) Min/Max Bet 0.10/100.0 Release Date 24 November, 2024 Play the Book of Time Demo for Free Slot Ranking: ★★★★☆ 4/5

Rate Game ( 3 Votes) Play for Real Play for Free Having issues with Book of Time ? Submit

Top Online Slot Sites To Play Book of Time in December, 2025

Book of Time Slot Review: Expert Game Analysis

The Book of Time slot is one of those Hacksaw Gaming titles that looks simple on the surface, then keeps revealing odd little details the longer you play. You are on a 5×4 grid with 20 paylines, and the whole thing is built around Canny the Can, a cartoon mascot who is bouncing between time travel chaos and a tongue-in-cheek “money game” vibe. It is not the usual ancient-book setup you might encounter with titles like Book of Ra, and that lighter presentation is a big reason this one has stuck with players who want Book-style mechanics without another tomb reskin.

From a numbers and session-feel perspective, our Book of Time slot review shows that this is a high-volatility game with a 10,000x maximum win, so patience is key. We saw the headline RTP listed at 96.13%, but lower RTP versions also exist, depending on the casino, so you should always check the info panel before you start spinning. Feature-wise, it is designed to funnel you toward two core bonus experiences, with the classic-style “selected symbol” play on one side and a more modern wild multiplier angle on the other, plus bonus purchase options for anyone who prefers skipping the base game grind.

Developer Hacksaw Gaming Theme Cartoon, time travel, Book-style mechanics Release Date 2022-11-24 Reels 5 Rows 4 Paylines 20 RTP 96.13% (other listed versions: 94.34%, 92.33%, 88.25%) Volatility High Hit Frequency 16.35% Maximum Win 10,000x Maximum Win Probability Not listed Bonus Round It’s a Classic!; What Time Is It? Minimum Bet 0.10 Maximum Bet 100.0 Bonus Features Book-style feature; spreading selected symbols (It’s a Classic!); spreading wild multipliers (What Time Is It?); Bonus Buy and FeatureSpins options Casinos to Play Book of Time CoinCasino, Instant Casino, Lucky Block

Gameplay and Mechanics 4.8/5

At its core, the Book of Time slot demo keeps things clean and familiar. You play on a 5×4 grid with 20 paylines, and standard line wins land when matching symbols connect from left to right. The controls are simple, the bet range runs from 0.10 to 100, and the whole base game is designed to feel approachable before the bonuses start doing the heavy lifting.

Where the mechanics get more interesting is in how the game transitions from straightforward paylines into two distinct feature styles. Land 3, 4, or 5 Book scatter symbols to trigger It’s a Classic!, which awards 10, 15, or 20 free spins and selects 1 to 3 special symbols for the feature. Those special symbols can spread when they land on at least three reels, then pay anywhere and even form wins with other symbols in between.

The second mode, What Time Is It?, triggers when you land three Clock Man scatters and awards 10 free spins, with clock-based wild multipliers that can spread on reels 2, 3, and 4 and combine when more than one multiplier lands in the same win. If you prefer to skip the grind, the Bonus Buy menu and FeatureSpins options are also available from the main screen.

Graphics & User Experience 4.9/5

Book of Time does not even pretend to be another dusty Book clone, and that is precisely why it works. Hacksaw leans into a hand-drawn, cartoon look with bright greens, chunky symbols, and that grinning Canny the Can mascot posted up beside the reels like he owns the place. Hence, it lands with a totally different vibe than anything you will read in a Book of Dead slot review or see when you load up a Book of Dead free play slot demo.

From a user-experience angle, this is classic Hacksaw at its best. The interface is clean, spin speed options are easy to find, and everything from bet sizing to the info screens is laid out without any fuss, so you can get into a rhythm quickly, while the light, whimsical soundtrack keeps things upbeat even when the base game is running cold.

Paytable Structure: 5/5

The paytable in the Book of Time slot by Hacksaw is easy to follow once you open the info panel. You have 10 regular-paying symbols, split between lower-value card ranks (10 to A) and themed icons such as the wand, hat, knife, snake, and mouse. Payouts land from 3+ matching symbols on a payline, and the amounts scale with whatever bet level you have selected.

The special symbols are worth knowing before you start chasing features. The Book symbol is wild and substitutes for all paying symbols; it does not appear in the What Time Is It? mode, and the Clock Man symbol only appears in the base game. One extra detail we appreciate is that the game is transparent about its configuration, as the paytable screen we reviewed shows a theoretical payout of 94.34% for that specific setup.

Symbol Payouts (3 / 4 / 5 of a kind at the selected bet level) 10 0.20 / 2.00 / 10.00 J 0.20 / 2.00 / 10.00 Q 0.40 / 3.00 / 25.00 K 0.40 / 3.00 / 25.00 A 1.00 / 5.00 / 30.00 Wand 2.00 / 10.00 / 100.00 Hat 2.00 / 10.00 / 100.00 Knife 4.00 / 20.00 / 150.00 Snake 4.00 / 20.00 / 150.00 Mouse 6.00 / 40.00 / 500.00 Book (Wild) 5 of a kind: 500.00

Payout Potential: 4.9/5

The Book of Time slot is designed for players comfortable with higher volatility, as the ceiling is its main selling point. The maximum win is 10,000x, and while the top RTP setting is listed at 96.13%, the game also ships with lower RTP versions, so it is always worth checking the info panel before you commit. In play, that usually translates to quieter base-game stretches followed by the occasional spin where a feature mechanic does most of the heavy lifting.

The core structure stays simple, which helps you understand where the wins are supposed to come from. You are playing across 20 paylines with left-to-right line patterns, and the paytable shows the mouse as the top regular symbol at 500 for five of a kind at the selected bet level, with the Book wild also paying 500 for five of a kind.

The real punch, though, comes in the bonuses: It’s a Classic! can create pay-anywhere wins once special symbols spread on at least three reels, while What Time Is It? introduces spreading wild multiplier clocks that can stack together when more than one lands in the same win. Put it all together, and you have a slot that can tick along for small line hits, but is clearly designed to spike when the bonus mechanics line up.

RTP Up to 96.13% (lower versions also exist, depending on the casino) | This is your long-term value snapshot, so it is worth checking before you play Volatility High | Expect bigger swings, with a lot of the upside tied to bonus moments rather than steady base hits Hit Frequency 16.35% | Sessions can run quiet, so bankroll management matters more than in lower-volatility slots Max Win 10,000x | The ceiling is genuinely high if the features line up at the right time Bonus Buy Yes (Bonus Buy and FeatureSpins options) | A faster, higher-risk route into the feature set if you do not want to wait on triggers

Features: 4.8/5

In our Book of Time slot review, we found that the feature set isn’t trying to reinvent anything; it is built in a clean, easy-to-follow way. The game revolves around two free spins bonuses, both designed to create those sudden momentum swings that Hacksaw fans chase, especially in a high-volatility slot like this.

The first feature is It’s a Classic!, triggered by landing 3, 4, or 5 Book scatter symbols for 10, 15, or 20 free spins. At the start, you get 1 to 3 special symbols, and the core mechanic is simple: when one of those specials lands on at least three reels, it spreads and pays anywhere, with wins allowed to connect even with other symbols sitting in between. It is the more traditional Book-style bonus, but it can still deliver explosive swings when the correct symbol gets going.

The second feature is What Time Is It?, triggered by landing 3 Clock Man scatters for 10 free spins. Here, the action comes from wild multiplier clocks that appear above reels 2 to 4 and drop down as wild multipliers, with values ranging from 2x to 12x. When more than one wild multiplier is involved in the same win, they combine, which is where this bonus can suddenly ramp up the payout.

To round off this section of our Book of Time review, the Bonus Buy menu gives you several entry options, including BonusHunt FeatureSpins, multiple Classic tiers, and What Time Is It? as a direct buy.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Book of Time Casinos

Part of this Book of Time review is showing our readers the best platforms currently stocking the game. It’s no use reading about the slot without knowing where to play, so get the lowdown on our favorite three casinos with the Book of Time slot below:

CoinCasino – Enjoy The Book Of Time Slot With Advanced Cryptocurrency Features

CoinCasino is our favorite for playing the Book of Time demo and real money versions. The cryptocurrency specialist makes it effortlessly simple to enjoy both, with Book of Time slot free play even available without an account. Due to its decentralized nature and steadfast dedication to cryptocurrencies, deposits and withdrawals at CoinCasino can also be made completely anonymously.

That isn’t the end of this platform’s crypto-powered benefits, as players also benefit from instant payouts on Book of Time slot winnings, sometimes automatically using smart contracts. CoinCasino performs brilliantly on mobile and desktop devices, with the browser website accessible and responsive to different screen sizes.

There’s a massive welcome bonus for Book of Time slot fans as well, 200% up to $30,000 to be precise. It’s easily one of the most generous first-time customer promos on the market, with an initial $15,000 deposit scoring an extra $30,000 in bonus funds you can use on various slots, including the Book of Time slot by Hacksaw.

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $30,000 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play [game] Yes

Instant Casino – Get Blanket 10% Cashback On Book Of Time Slot Losses

Instant Casino is a great place to play the Book of Time slot if you’re equally interested in cryptocurrencies and conventional options. This online casino offers Visa, Mastercard, Sofort, and several other fiat payment methods, and supports over a dozen cryptocurrencies. Choosing the latter unlocks instant withdrawals, a key advantage over many other competitors.

Playing a Book of Time slot demo is effortless, and Instant Casino also softens the blow of losing on the real-money version with a blanket 10% cashback on net losses program. It’s not often a casino offers this kind of promotion with any requirements surrounding VIP schemes or minimum wagering, so this is another important selling point.

Mobile access is seamless, too, with the Book of Time slot performing impeccably on all devices from iOS and Android to Windows and Mac. A 200% up to $7,500 welcome bonus is the cherry on top, basically unlocking up to $7,500 in bonus Book of Time slot free play.

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $7,500 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play [game] Yes

Lucky Block – Use Native $LBLOCK To Wager & Earn 15% Cashback

Lucky Block is one of the most exciting slots casinos mentioned in this Book of Time slot review, mainly due to its incredibly forward-thinking, cryptocurrency-first attitude. The site has its own $LBLOCK crypto, which offers various benefits. Aside from instant withdrawals and the closest platform integration, gambling with $LBLOCK can also trigger 15% cashback on weekly net losses.

Another strength caused by Lucky Block’s cryptocurrency specialism is an anonymous playing experience. You can even access a Book of Time slot demo, along with tons of other Hacksaw games, including Le Pharaoh and Le King, without registering or signing into your account. The casino has a superb interface, offering an easy-to-use search bar to find Book of Time and thousands of other slots from Hacksaw and more.

Lucky Block also offers a 200% welcome bonus of up to €25,000 for new customers, along with various other ongoing promotions. Deposit reloads, free spins, slot contests… You name it, this platform’s got it.

Welcome Bonus 200% up to €25,000 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play [game] Yes

Free Book of Time vs Real Money Play

Understanding how the differences between Book of Time slot free play and real-money play can influence the overall player experience and gambling strategy is fundamental. Many people forget that industry-leading casinos also offer demo modes, and these can be extremely useful. We’ll break down the pros and cons of each:

Playing in Demo Mode

Playing a Book of Time demo slot has the obvious advantage of not requiring any deposit or real-money wagers, making it great for beginners and players on a budget. Of course, this also means that real money prizes are off the cards.

Nevertheless, Book of Time slot demos are still useful. While they may not satisfy casino gambling enthusiasts for long, playing slots without financial risk is the most cost-effective way to learn the general rules, paytable, and bonus rounds.

Playing for Real Money

This Book of Time slot review was researched via real money gameplay, as this is the version most players will ultimately gravitate towards. The headline benefit is the ability to win actual cash prizes. Hacksaw sets the maximum multiplier to 10,000x, so there’s definite potential to capitalize on the action.

The drawback is that spending real money on wagers can get expensive, especially during losing streaks. Without this jeopardy, however, the online casino world’s innate excitement is also dimmed. Ultimately, it’s swings and roundabouts, but you can see why more players choose the real money Book of Time slot overall.

Tips & Strategies to Win at Book of Time Games

Book of Time is a high-volatility slot, so the smartest approach is less about “beating” the game and more about managing your session around how its two bonuses actually pay. If you stay clear on what you are chasing, you will get more enjoyment out of the swings and make better decisions when things run cold.

1. Know what you are hunting before you spin

Book of Time has two main payoff routes, and they play very differently. It’s a Classic! is the more traditional Book-style bonus, starting you with 1 to 3 special symbols and rewarding you when those symbols land on at least three reels and spread for pay-anywhere wins. What Time Is It? is built around wild multiplier clocks on reels 2 to 4, and it can spike when multipliers combine in the same win.

2. Use a short demo session to learn the bonus rhythm

A quick demo run helps because each bonus has its own pacing. In It’s a Classic!, your result often hinges on whether a potent special symbol spreads often enough to dominate the reels. In What Time Is It?, you are mainly watching for multipliers landing in the right places, since that is what can turn an average hit into a big one.

3. Treat Bonus Buy like a separate mini-bankroll

Bonus Buy and FeatureSpins can be tempting when the base game is quiet, but they can also chew through a balance fast in a high-volatility slot. We only recommend using them if you set a strict mini-budget for buys and stick to it. The upside is real with a 10,000x ceiling, but discipline matters more than bravery here.

Mobile Book of Time Slot Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

This Book of Time review mentioned the top-spec mobile experience, so you’ll likely be even more desperate to try the iOS and Android versions. Our recommended casinos all favor mobile-optimized browser sites over native casino apps, which offer players seamless, installation-free access and fewer memory storage concerns.

Pinning a shortcut to your smartphone homepage also grants one-click access in the same vein as a native app, so you can get the best of both worlds and play the Book of Time slot with a press of a button. Online gaming entertainment at its finest on the move – can’t argue with that.

You do have another option, though: unlike most casinos on our list, CoinCasino gives you a true mobile app route straight from its website, rather than pushing you to play only in a browser. When you hit its app page, you can download the Android APK directly on your device, and iPhone users are guided to install the iOS version via the App Store link, so you can get set up in a couple of minutes without hunting around for third-party downloads.

The Best Casino for Playing Book of Time Slots

The Book of Time slot is one of the more bizarre games we’ve tried in recent years, but this takes nothing away from Hacksaw Gaming’s impressive approach to gameplay and bonuses. A 10,000x maximum multiplier is on the higher end, and the various powerful Bonus Buy options bring another strategic dimension compared to most other games.

Fancy trying a Book of Time slot demo or real money version? CoinCasino, Instant Casino, and Lucky Block are among our favorite sites, offering huge welcome bonuses, smooth interfaces, seamless mobile compatibility, instant withdrawals, and more.