Title Aztec Twist Developer Hacksaw Gaming Reels 5 Rows 8 Paylines Cluster Pays RTP 96.36% Hit Freq N/A Max Win 6,800x Max Win Probability N/A Volatility High Min/Max Bet 0.20 / 100 Release Date April 7, 2021

Aztec Twist Slot Review: Expert Analysis

Due to the sheer number of online slots, many games hit the iGaming scene and disappear without a trace, but this Aztec Twist slot game, launched in April 2021, is still going strong. Its continued popularity among slot enthusiasts may be attributed to the fact that it is heavily influenced by the Rubik’s Cube, one of the world’s most popular toys. We will talk more about this a little later.

At the time of writing, Hacksaw Gaming has developed over 100 slot games, with some of the most popular creations being Duel at Dawn, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Legacy of Dead, and Le Bandit. When reviewing slot games, our experts spend hours playing each one so we can provide you with the most helpful information. We always highlight the bonus features, volatility, RTP, and game mechanics as these are vital elements of any slot game.

Developer Hacksaw Gaming Theme Aztec Release Date 2021-04-07 Reels 5 Rows 8 Paylines Cluster Pays RTP 96.36% Volatility High Hit Frequency N/A Maximum Win 6,800x Maximum Win Probability N/A Bonus Round N/A Minimum Bet $00.20 Maximum Bet $100.00 Bonus Features Free spins, multipliers, cluster pays, respins, and bonus buy Casinos to Play Aztec Twist CoinCasino, LuckyBlock, Cryptorino, Mega Dice, WSM, BetPanda, TG.Casino, BC.Game, and Wild.io

Gameplay and Mechanics

Aztec Twist by Hacksaw Gaming is played on a 5×8 grid, but like with other slots by this developer, such as Culinary Clash, there are no paylines. Instead, the popular Cluster Pays mechanism is in play. As a result, to land a win, you need to land five or more matching symbols in vertical or horizontal clusters.

Aztec slots should cater to a range of budgets, and Aztec Twist does precisely that. If you want to play for a bit of fun while still being in with a shot of winning some cash, you can spin the reels for a mere $00.20. If you like to take risks, you can stake a maximum of $100 per spin. So, when playing this game, you can opt for economy or business class during your trip to Mexico.

Graphics and User Experience

Hacksaw Gaming is known for creating visually appealing slot games, and they have not dropped the ball with their Aztec Twist slot. You will not be surprised to find a jungle setting as the backdrop for this tall slot grid. In our Aztec Twist review, we found that you see different shades of green and nothing else, which helps highlight that you are searching for your Aztec fortune in the middle of nowhere. A tribal soundtrack helps add to the authenticity.

Earlier, we mentioned that the Rubik’s Cube inspired this Aztec Twist slot game, so let us explain how. When you hit the play button, the reels, instead of spinning, will twist horizontally to reveal more symbols. While this is a fun gimmick and helps set this game apart from other Aztec slots, it may be too much for visually sensitive people.

Paytable Structure

With a larger reel size than usual, Hacksaw Gaming needed to ensure that all the symbols were easily recognizable. This top software developer achieved this through a simple design and bold colours. We found in our Aztec Twist slot review that you should have no issue keeping track of the gameplay when you spin the reels, even if you decide to play Aztec Twist on mobile.

The five low-paying symbols are blue, purple, red, yellow, and green Aztec runes. If you build a cluster of 21 or more of the same colored rune, you will land 15x your stake. The higher-paying regular symbols are green, purple, blue, and yellow Aztec masks. Land at least 21 of these in a cluster, and you can claim 40x your wager.

Payout Potential

The average slot game in an online casino has an RTP of 96%, which highlights the theoretical payout. The RTP of Aztec Twist by Hacksaw Gaming is 96.36%, telling us that it theoretically pays out $96.36 for every $100 spent on it. However, we must stress that the RTP of a slot game is worked out over thousands of spins, so use it as a gauge and not a given.

The maximum win when you play Aztec Twist is 6,800x your stake. As the maximum bet per spin is $100, the most you can stand to win is $680,000. Many other Hacksaw Gaming slots have a 10,000x your stake max win, but this is still nothing to turn your nose up at. This game has high volatility, meaning patience is a virtue. Small wins will not be frequent, but when a win falls upon you, it will be a nice-sized one.

Features

The base game of most Aztec slots provides a lot of entertainment, but the actual fun kicks in when one of the bonus rounds is triggered. Hacksaw has a reputation for creating slot games with many bonus rounds, so our Aztec Twist slot review will now look at what this game offers.

Wild Symbol : The wild symbol is an orange palm, and it substitutes for all other symbols except the scatter. Therefore, it can help increase your chances of winning.

: The wild symbol is an orange palm, and it substitutes for all other symbols except the scatter. Therefore, it can help increase your chances of winning. Respins Feature : Slots with the Cluster Pays mechanism usually have Cascading Wins, but Hacksaw Gaming does not like to be predictable. Instead, there is a Respins feature, where a row will become sticky if filled with the same symbols after a base game spin. The reels respin and keep doing so until your winning cluster no longer expands. A 2x to 5x multiplier is rewarded for every complete row.

: Slots with the Cluster Pays mechanism usually have Cascading Wins, but Hacksaw Gaming does not like to be predictable. Instead, there is a Respins feature, where a row will become sticky if filled with the same symbols after a base game spin. The reels respin and keep doing so until your winning cluster no longer expands. A 2x to 5x multiplier is rewarded for every complete row. Free Spins : You will receive eight free spins if you land three sun scatter symbols anywhere on the grid during one spin. During this feature, it is possible to land a Golden Mask that will cover the whole row and turn it sticky. Two cylinders appear above the reels and hand out special prizes. The one on the left gives a multiplier between 1x and 8x, while the right-hand one has a multiplier that starts at 10x. The prize value will increase each time you trigger this feature, increasing up to 500x your stake.

: You will receive eight free spins if you land three sun scatter symbols anywhere on the grid during one spin. During this feature, it is possible to land a Golden Mask that will cover the whole row and turn it sticky. Two cylinders appear above the reels and hand out special prizes. The one on the left gives a multiplier between 1x and 8x, while the right-hand one has a multiplier that starts at 10x. The prize value will increase each time you trigger this feature, increasing up to 500x your stake. Bonus Buy: If you are eager to get into the free spins feature, you can opt to purchase entry by clicking on the “Buy Bonus” menu in the bottom left. It will cost you 115x your stake to do so, and your next spin will have a guaranteed three sun scatter symbols. This will trigger the free spins bonus round and give you eight bonus spins.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Aztec Twist Casinos

Selecting the best online casino to play Aztec Twist is as essential as knowing the vital aspects of the game. By choosing the best payout casinos, you will enjoy enticing bonuses, a smooth real-money playing experience, and the option of trying out the Aztec Twist slot demo.

Due to its popularity, many online casino brands offer Aztec Twist in their library, and below you can find three that stood out to our experts. We analyzed important aspects such as bonuses, ease of navigation, mobile play, and payment methods. Top gambling regulators such as the Curacao Gaming Control Board fully license and regulate these platforms.

1. CoinCasino – Best Overall Aztec Twist Casino Welcome Bonus

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Aztec Twist demo play Yes

If you want a big starting fund before heading on your adventure into the Mexican jungle, then CoinCasino will catch your eye. Those who sign up here can claim a 200% match up to $30,000, a welcome bonus that cannot be matched elsewhere. Such a bonus will give you some serious clout to chase those big wins – do not forget to read the T&Cs that apply.

Existing players also get treated to top promotions as CoinCasino dishes out $100,000 weekly through various promotions. There are many slot tournaments that you can participate in to help boost the excitement levels.

We do not compromise on ease of navigation, whether playing Aztec Twist on mobile or desktop. Thanks to a bold black-and-white color scheme, with some purple thrown in for good measure, clear labels, and a search bar, finding the game you are looking for is easy. Additionally, you can play the Aztec Twist slot demo on the site without completing the registration process.

When you are ready to start playing with real money, depositing funds can be done via traditional or crypto banking methods, including debit cards, credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. If you have winnings to cash out, you will receive them instantly if you use one of the crypto withdrawal methods. A traditional banking method withdrawal takes longer, but is still relatively quick.

2. TG.Casino – Best for Easy Navigation on Desktop and Mobile

Welcome Bonus 200% Rakeback up to 10 ETH and 50 free spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Aztec Twist Demo Play Yes

Searching for Aztec treasure in Aztec Twist by Hacksaw Gaming is simple. The platform’s design is simple, but simple is sometimes better. Click the dollar token on the left of the screen, and you will be taken to the slots library, where a search bar will help you find the games you are looking for.

The site layout is also very mobile-friendly, so enjoying this game on your mobile device is a given. The latest HTML5 technology ensures that the game adapts to your device, giving you perfect graphics and no lagging wherever you are. We played Aztec Twist on various mobile devices and encountered no issues of note.

TG.Casino offers new customers an enticing 200% rakeback bonus up to 10 Ethereum, alongside 50 free spins. This provides a major boost as soon as you register, allowing you to enjoy more gameplay without risking your own money. To unlock 10% of the bonus money, you must wager 6x your initial deposit. You will be glad to hear that slot games contribute 100%.

Registering is quick and stress-free. All you need to do is fill in a couple of fields, deposit some crypto, and you are good to go. You can even purchase cryptocurrency directly from the site. If you have a Telegram account, you can access TG.Casino from it. You can test out Aztec Twist in demo mode with or without a TG.Casino account.

3. Instant Casino – Best for 10% Weekly Cashback for Aztec Twist

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $7,500 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Aztec Twist demo play Yes

Instant Casino is one of our top picks in this Aztec Twist slot review for numerous reasons. Opening an account is lightning fast, deposits and withdrawals can be made using all of the top cryptocurrencies, and the customer care team is second to none. However, the feature we love the most about this no KYC casino is the 10% cashback available each week. To put the cherry on the proverbial cake, no wagering requirements are attached.

If you decide to sign up at Instant Casino, then you can claim a 200% matched deposit bonus up to $7,500. Other promotions that are on offer for existing players include Game of the Week, Drops & Wins, and Weekend Tournaments.

Thanks to the latest HTML5 technology, playing Aztec Twist on mobile will provide the same top-quality gaming experience as playing it on your desktop device. This technology will alter the game’s specifications, ensuring it fits perfectly on your mobile device’s screen. There is also an Aztec Twist slot demo that allows you to test out the game with no money on the line. Once again, no Instant Casino account is needed to play games in demo mode.

Instant Casino declares on its site that withdrawals will be completed within ten minutes, and it lived up to this promise when we requested to withdraw $50 that we won. Some top payment methods you can pick from for your banking needs include Visa, Google Pay, MasterCard, MiFinity, Apple Pay, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.

Aztec Twist Free Play vs Real Money Play

Before heading into the Mexican jungle to seek your fortune, you need to decide if you are playing for some fun or looking for real-money wins. This Aztec Twist slot game can be enjoyed in free play or real money play. Both modes have their advantages and disadvantages, and this Aztec Twist slot review will highlight the main ones now.

Playing in Demo Mode

Demo mode lets players try out free games with no risk involved. You can get a feel for the different features, including free spins, sticky symbols, and bonus buy. It is the perfect way to understand the game mechanics and see whether the bonus rounds hit often enough for your liking. If you are new to highly volatile slot games, demo mode is the best introduction.

Obviously, one of the big disadvantages of playing a slot in demo mode is that real money cannot be won. Although there is still a degree of entertainment, the adrenaline rush that comes from being one spin away from the jackpot is not there. If you land a winning combo when playing in demo mode, you will receive nothing, putting a bit of a dampener on your mood.

Playing for Real Money

Playing with real money on the line is when the true adventure starts. With a jackpot prize of 6,800x your wager, the slot’s full potential only appears when you risk your bankroll. Even if you are not lucky enough to land the maximum win, you can still increase your bank balance with every spin of the reels.

However, when you can win real money, you must remember that you can also lose real money. When playing online casino slots, it is common to encounter a losing streak. Furthermore, each spin lasts a matter of seconds, so it is easy to lose track of what you are spending. Therefore, we recommend you set a budget and stop playing once it has been lost.

Tips and Strategies to Win at Aztec Twist

Aztec Twist has a lot of potential, but remember that it is a high volatility slot game. Some websites will declare that they have the perfect strategy for winning slot games, but this is an outright lie. Such casino games are 100% luck-based, and wins are never guaranteed. However, this Aztec Twist slot review will now provide some helpful advice so you get the most from your gambling.

Manage Your Money With Volatility in Mind

Like many slots by Hacksaw Gaming, this slot comes with high volatility, meaning you can go long periods without a win. However, if a win comes your way, there is a good chance it will be big. This is why it is crucial to manage your money and not spend it all quickly.

We suggest, based on our Aztec Twist slot review, that you set up a budget and do not move from it. Consider placing smaller bets to ensure you are in the game longer, increasing the odds of triggering the bonus spins feature. Never chase losses, as this just leads to more financial woes more often than not.

Claim Big Bonuses on Offer

The best online casinos offer big welcome bonuses to entice new players to register. Usually, the bonus money can be used on any slot games in the library. Thus, consider signing up with those platforms offering huge welcome offers like Instant Casino, CoinCasino, Mega Dice, and Lucky Block.

Every bonus has T&Cs attached, so read them thoroughly before you claim the offer. If you do not, you could end up forfeiting the bonus money and free spins, which is a pain in the proverbial.

Do Not Be Bonus Buy Happy

This Hacksaw Gaming slot has a bonus buy feature, which is also found in many other games by the same software developer. While this feature increases your opportunity to win big, it is very costly. At 115x your stake, it should be used sparingly and only if you have a bigger budget.

Responsible gambling is something we are passionate about. Always stick to your budget and use responsible gaming features like session timers and deposit limits. If you feel your gambling is out of your control, consider a self-exclusion period of six months.

Mobile Aztec Twist Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

The Aztec Twist slot game runs smoothly on Android and iOS devices and does not require downloading a mobile app. It has been fully optimized for mobile, so you can spin the reels from wherever you are, using your chosen mobile browser.

We tested Aztec Twist on mobile and were impressed with the loading time, graphics, and lack of lag. The controls are easy to use, ensuring that adjusting your wager is not a frustrating endeavor. The fact that there is no need for an app will save you memory on your smartphone.

The Best Casino for Playing Aztec Twist

Aztec Twist, with its Rubik’s Cube spin, high multipliers, respins, and bonus spins feature, provides a fun and adrenaline-filled slot experience. The high volatility and potential for big wins in both the base game and bonus rounds make it a great slot for players with plenty of patience.

Of all the platforms we reviewed for our Aztec Twist slot review, our top recommendation for playing this game is CoinCasino. The huge welcome offer of up to $30,000, exciting promos for existing players, and fast crypto payouts are all very enticing. Throw in quick registration, free demos for all games, and smooth mobile play, and you have the best place to enjoy a trip to Mexico.