Want to Try Real Money Jacks or Better?

Free Jacks or Better in a Nutshell

The aim of the video poker variant Jacks or Better is to create a winning five-card poker hand. It’s a version of draw poker, so once all five cards have been dealt, you have the option of re-drawing as many cards as you wish to attempt to improve your hand.

You can even discard no cards, or all five! To win, you need to end up with a hand that has at least a pair of Jacks, hence ‘Jacks or Better’. The better your final hand, the more you win.

Free Jacks or Better games work in the same way as real-money versions. With free versions, you won’t win any real money, but you won’t lose any money either. Playing free video poker versions of Jack or Better is an ideal way to practise, as you can learn to play or test out strategies without risking any money.

Play Free Jacks or Better Anytime

Here, you will find a good selection of free Jacks or Better games that can be played instantly on your PC, laptop, phone, or tablet. There’s no need to wait, no need to load your casino account with cash, and no need to worry about enduring a long losing streak.

These free video poker Jacks or Better games are the same as those you can play for real money at online casinos. They are simply in ‘demo mode’ where you make bets with ‘play money’. Play money has no value and cannot be exchanged for cash.

It is always a good strategy to try out demo or free versions of Jacks or Better or other video poker variants before you play with real money. If you learn while risking your dollars, you could end up losing large amounts by making beginner’s mistakes.

How to Play Jacks or Better

Playing free Jacks or Better video poker or Jacks or Better for real money is one of the simplest casino games there is, as long as you understand poker hands! Here’s how to play:

Choose your stake and bet level. The bet level goes from 1 to 5 and will multiply your stake accordingly. Hit the ‘Deal’ button. You will then be dealt five cards. Choose, individually, which cards you wish to hold. Note that with most versions of Jacks or Better, cards that form ‘Jacks or Better’ will automatically be held for you. Hit the ‘Draw’ button. The cards you did not hold will be redrawn. That’s it! Any winning hands will be paid automatically. Some games have a ‘gamble’ feature where you can double your winnings if you choose to risk it.

Jacks or Better Winning Hands and Payouts

Even if you are playing free Jacks or Better poker, you will still be paid out for winning hands. You will just be paid in ‘play money’, which has no value. Below is the standard pay table for most versions of Jacks or Better played online for free or for real money.

Hand Bet Level 1 2 3 4 5 Royal Flush 800 1600 2400 3200 4000 Straight Flush 50 100 150 200 250 4 of a Kind 25 50 75 100 125 Full House 9 18 27 36 45 Flush 6 12 18 24 30 Straight 4 8 12 16 20 3 of a Kind 3 6 9 12 15 Two Pair 2 4 6 8 10 Jacks or Better 1 2 3 4 5

Each number in the table is a multiplier of your stake. Therefore, if your hand is a straight and you are betting $5 at bet level three, your winnings will be $5 x 12 = $60.

Poker Hands Explained:

Royal Flush: 10, J, Q, K, & A of the same suit.

10, J, Q, K, & A of the same suit. Straight Flush: Five cards in sequence (i.e. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10) of the same suit.

Five cards in sequence (i.e. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10) of the same suit. 4 of a Kind : Four cards of identical value (and one ‘kicker’).

: Four cards of identical value (and one ‘kicker’). Full House: Three of a kind and a pair.

Three of a kind and a pair. Flush: Five cards of the same suit.

Five cards of the same suit. Straight: Five cards in sequence.

Five cards in sequence. 3 of a Kind: Three cards of identical value (and two kickers)

Three cards of identical value (and two kickers) Two pair: Two pairs (and one kicker)

Two pairs (and one kicker) Jacks of Better: A pair of Js, Qs, Ks or As (and three kickers)

NOTE: Kickers are cards that do not contribute to the value of a hand but may be used to separate hands of identical value.

Quick Tips to Improve at Jacks or Better

Simply playing free Jacks or Better poker will help you improve your skills at this video poker variant, but here are some tips that should help you to increase your poker prowess even more.

Always hold winning hands. Don’t discard cards forming part of a winning hand in an attempt to improve your hand overall.

If you have four cards to a straight or flush, hold them all and discard the spare.

Only chase a royal flush if you have three cards for the set.

Hold non-winning pairs if the rest of the hand is trash.

If your hand is non-winning but contains Js, Qs, Ks, or As, hold one of them and discard the rest.

of them and discard the rest. Don’t be afraid to discard the whole hand if it is completely trash.

Not only will playing the free video poker version of Jacks or Better enable you to learn how best to play the game without losing money, but it will also serve as a ‘tracker’ of your performance. It follows that if you slowly build a ‘play money’ bankroll when playing for free, then the same could happen when you switch to real money Jacks or Better.

Remember, though, that when the time comes to switch to real money, you should maintain a responsible approach to the game. Keep playing just for fun, and never chase your losses.

Pros & Cons of Playing Free Jacks or Better Poker

Let’s take a quick look at the main positives and negatives of playing Jacks or Better online for free.

Pros Video poker is simply a game that’s fun to play

Video poker is simply a game that’s fun to play You can learn how to play and how to improve without risking any money

You can learn how to play and how to improve without risking any money It’s a speedy game and ideal as a time killer

It’s a speedy game and ideal as a time killer You can learn about poker hands if you want to play online poker Cons No matter how good you are, you won’t win any money!

No matter how good you are, you won’t win any money! Can be addictive, even without the gambling element

As you can see, the positives of playing the free video poker Jacks or Better games far outweigh the negatives. Learn to play this entertaining game and it could swiftly become your new favourite.

Popular Jacks or Better Alternatives to Play for Free

Free Jacks or Better poker is the most popular free video poker variant, but there are plenty of alternatives. Below are details of some video poker games that you might wish to try.

⭐ All American This style of video poker plays in exactly the same way as Jack or Better, but with a different paytable. Flushes, straights, and straight flushes all pay more, while full houses and two pairs pay less.

2️⃣ Deuces Wild In this popular alternative to Jacks or Better, all deuces (twos) act as wild cards. This leads to an alternative paytable with some additional winning hands, including the Natural Royal Flush, Four Deuces, Wild Royal Flush, and Five of a Kind. Because of the unique paytable, the minimum winning hand is Three of a Kind.

🃏 Joker Poker Also called ‘Joker’s Wild’, this version of video poker is played with a 53-card deck to which a single joker is added. The Joker acts as a wild card, and its addition alters the paytable, adding a Five of a Kind. Because of this alteration, the lowest winning hand is Two Pairs.

‼️ Double/Double/Bonus Poker All forms of bonus poker are based on Jacks or Better. The bonuses include higher payouts for Four of a Kind, four Aces, and various specific Four of a Kinds. Again, due to the alterations, the paytable differs from the standard game of Jacks or Better.

Free Play vs. Real Money Jacks or Better

You can get a real kick out of playing Jacks or Better online for free, but surely it’s better to play with real money? You may think so, but just to help you make up your mind, here’s a direct comparison of playing free video poker games, such as Jacks or Better, or playing video poker for real money.

Free Jacks or Better Poker The ideal, risk-free tool to learn how to play

The ideal, risk-free tool to learn how to play Play instantly, no sign-up required

Play instantly, no sign-up required Risk-free, you simply cannot lose money

Risk-free, you simply cannot lose money Your testing tool for strategies and practice

Your testing tool for strategies and practice Sadly, no way to win money Real Money Jacks or Better Poker You can’t play without an online casino account

You can’t play without an online casino account You can’t play without risking money

You can’t play without risking money Plays in exactly the same way as free video poker Jacks or Better

Plays in exactly the same way as free video poker Jacks or Better Available at most online casinos (but not all)

Available at most online casinos (but not all) More risk = more excitement?

Explore More Free Casino Games

Once you’ve become a free video poker Jacks or Better expert, you may like to stretch your gambling legs a little and try a few other free casino games. Free roulette, for example, will allow you to try out different betting systems, whereas free blackjack is ideal for honing your perfect strategy skills. There are also hundreds of free slots you can enjoy for their amazing variety and versatility. And if you want to experience something that only high rollers can enjoy at real-world casinos, there’s the world of free baccarat.

You can enjoy the complete casino experience, and in a way that sees you risk absolutely no money. Get accustomed to the games, and then decide if you want to progress to playing with real cash.