In This Article
Free Dice Overview
The history of dice in gaming reveals it to be an ancient pastime, and given how different free dice games can be from one another, it’s difficult to give a comprehensive look at the whole of how dice games can work. For example, in Win Fast’s Beyond Dice, two dice are rolled each round, and their total is calculated. Your goal is to predict what that total will be by choosing the exact number or a specific range.
On the other hand, KA Gaming’s Bau Cua features three dice with six animals on them that are put underneath a bowl, shaken, and then revealed to the player. The gameplay loop of this has you putting down chips on which three faces will pop up every round.
However, most classic dice games online, like Amusenet’s Latin Heart Dice, are free slots that are dice-themed. They function much like any other slot, but with dice-related symbols and bonus rounds. Moving forward, these are the kinds of dice games we’ll be referring to the most, as they’re the most popular and plentiful to play dice online free.
Playing Free Dice Games
Regardless of the type of dice game you’re playing, what’s important is how well you utilize everything at your disposal. With those dice guessing games we mentioned above, you’ll be able to keep track of previous round outcomes and your predictions through the “History” tab. Meanwhile, with slots, the gameplay loop returns to what a lot of us are used to: pick a bet amount, spin, and hope that you win.
Despite that, it’s useful to pay attention to the different features, like wilds, scatters, bonus buys, free spins, and jackpots. Doing so will let you bet in a more informed manner and better help you to win.
How to Play Dice Online for Free
Focusing on just the slots, Dice games are as straightforward as they come. To showcase this, we’ll walk you through all the steps it takes to play from start to finish:
1. Find a Game: Make your way to the top of this page and choose between nearly 250 unique no download dice games.
2. Research: As you’re picking, do some digging to help you make more informed decisions. Look for which provider made the game, what bonus features it offers, as well as its RTP and volatility.
3. Place a Bet: Once you’ve found a game to play, choose how much you’re willing to wager and send the reels spinning.
4. Grab Promos: To help you get more value out of your gaming, the sites we’ve highlighted all offer exciting promotions that come with deposit match boosts, free spins, or cashbacks. Just make sure they apply to free dice games before opting in.
Free Online Dice vs Real Money Play
There are advantages and disadvantages to playing in both free and real-money modes. What it comes down to is what you’re looking for when it comes to your gaming experience. To give you a fuller understanding of this, we’ll highlight their differences:
Playing in Demo Mode
At each of the sites we’ve listed, you can access demos for just about every slot game instantly to play mobile dice games free of any cash expenditure. Without an account or even a deposit, you can try out games using a 3D dice simulator free option before spending any real cash.
Pros:
✅ Gives you the chance to learn the ins and outs of a game without spending a dime
✅ Keeps things casual because even if you lose, you don’t miss out on anything
✅ Can help you choose between different games to find the right one
Cons:
❌ No free multiplayer dice games are available, as demos are only for solo gaming
❌ No matter how well you’re doing, winnings can’t be converted to earnings
Playing for Real Money
When you find free dice games you like, the best way to amp up the excitement is to bet for real. The stakes are higher that way, and so too is the winning potential.
Pros:
✅ You can win real money, which you can then withdraw from your account.
✅ Offers the most authentic casino gaming experience
✅ All features of the game can be interacted with fully
Cons:
❌ Added level of stress and pressure
❌ You run the risk of losing real cash
Tips & Strategies to Win at Free Online Dice Games
Even with games of complete chance, there are ways you can turn the odds in your favor. By following these tips and strategies, you’re sure to become a more informed bettor, as well as one who’ll come out on top more often when you play online dice games for fun:
Set a Budget
Regardless of what game you choose to play, always set aside a budget. This goes for both the money and the time you put into a game, because losing a lot of either is never good. This is especially important nowadays because you can bet from anywhere and play mobile dice games for free. In fact, an annual student gambling survey by Ygam shows that even students who are gambling are not adhering to their budgets and are resorting to using their savings or student loans to keep playing.
Only set aside what you can afford to use up, and when setting a limit, make sure never to exceed it. By doing this, you’ll be giving yourself something rigid to fall back on, which is especially important with slots, as they’re known for being so unpredictable.
Do Your Research
Another way you can cut down on that unpredictability is through careful research. We’re not saying you should spend hours of your time analyzing every free dice roller game, but looking at the paytable, how and when bonus features trigger, as well as what the betting range is, can be useful. This way, you’ll be able to compare and contrast different dice games and find the perfect one for you.
In addition to the above, you can also use a 3D dice simulator for free when playing those non-slot dice games. They help you practice your bets and gauge how likely your pick is to land.
Utilize Promotions
Promos are there for your benefit, but not each and every one of them will be relevant to what you plan to play. Look out for any welcome offers, reloads, cashbacks, and free spins that can be used for free casino games in general, or, better yet, for free dice games specifically.
Why Try Free Online Dice?
Seeing as there are so many free dice games out there, and the fact that each one is so incredibly different, demos become increasingly important. When you play dice online for free, you get hands-on experience with the game.
Compared to just reading about what they can do, actually playing a free casino dice game can give you a much more accurate feel of whether or not you’ll enjoy it. Therefore, you’ve got every reason to try out a game in demo mode first, especially considering it’ll only cost you a few minutes of your time at most.
More Casino Games to Play for Free
After you’ve played your fill of dice gambling games online, there’s an entire casino world still waiting to be explored, especially if you plan to stick to slots. However, if you’d rather see how dice can factor into table games, free craps is the way to go. On the other hand, if you’d rather swap to cards, free blackjack and free poker have got you covered.