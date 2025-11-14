Evolution’s Crazy Time Game and How to Play It

Real Money Casinos for Crazy Time Fans

What Is the Crazy Time Game?

Crazy Time from Evolution is a ‘game show’ casino title that you can play if you sign up with an online casino that hosts it. It’s a ‘spin the wheel’ type game in which a segmented wheel is spun for each round. The aim is to bet on the correct number on each spin – a little like roulette but not as complicated.

The main ‘entertainment factor’ of the Crazy Time live casino game, though, is when a bonus round is triggered. There are four potential bonus rounds that can be triggered, and that happens when the wheel lands in a corresponding bonus round segment.

The four bonus rounds are:

Crazy Time

Pachinko

Coin Flip

Cash Hunt

Each round brings something a little special to the table, and we’ll be looking at them in detail later on. Crazy Time is always hosted by a vibrant and entertaining host who keeps the game flowing, leading to an engaging online experience.

Betting Options and Wheel Segments

The key aspect of the Crazy Time game is the wheel, which is spun on every round. The wheel is split into 54 different segments as follows:

21 x ‘1’ segments

13 x ‘2’ segments

7 x ‘5’ segments

4 x ‘10’ segments

4 x ‘Coin Flip’ segments

2 x ‘Cash Hunt’ segments

2 x ‘Pachinko’ segments

1 x ‘Crazy Time’ segment

Players can bet on as many of the Crazy Time online casino game betting options as they wish on each round, both numbers and bonus rounds. If the wheel lands on a number, then the payouts are as follows:

Number RTP Probability Payout 1 96.08% 39% 1:1 2 95.95% 24% 2:1 5 95.78% 13% 5:1 10 95.73% 7.5% 10:1

In addition to the wheel, with each round of the Crazy Time game, a ‘Top Slot’ (like a two-reel slot machine) is spun. The left reel of this feature has a wheel segment (1, 10, Pachinko, and so on). The right reel has a multiplier.

If a wheel segment and multiplier align in the Top Slot, AND the same wheel segment lands on the wheel, then all returns for the wheel segment are multiplied by the multiplier. For example, say the left reel lands on ‘10’ and the right reel lands on ‘x5’, and the Crazy Time game wheel also lands on ‘10’, then all winnings of players who bet on ‘10’ are multiplied by five.

How to Play Crazy Time Live – Step by Step

Crazy Time from Evolution is a thrilling and entertaining game that’s very easy to play. So that you get used to the gameplay before betting, you can watch a few spins of the wheel as a kind of ‘Crazy Time demo’ to see what’s what.

We’ll take you through the basic gameplay of the Crazy Time casino game now.

Find the Crazy Time game at an online casino at which you have an account.

On the Heads-Up Display (HUD), you will see a range of casino chips of different values. These are what you use to bet.

When the time comes to bet, drag your chips to one or more of the various betting options. You have to be quick, as you only have twelve seconds to place your bet(s)!

You can bet on 1, 2, 5, 10 (or all four numbers at once) or on as many of the bonus rounds as you wish (or all four of them at once).

The host will spin the Crazy Time online casino game wheel and set the Top Slot in motion.

The Top Slot multiplier will be added to the HUD.

Once the wheel has finished spinning, the winning number or bonus game will be announced.

If you backed the winning number, then your winnings will automatically be added to your account.

If you backed one of the winning Crazy Time bonus rounds, then you get to take part in that round.

Crazy Time Bonus Rounds

It’s the bonus rounds of the Crazy Time game that make this live casino option so entertaining. Each brings something different to the table, and we’ll explain them all below.

Coin Flip This is the simplest of all the Crazy Time bonus rounds. The host will move over to a second screen that will show two multipliers, one red and one blue. Players in the round must decide which colour to back. A red/blue coin is then flipped, and players who chose the winning colour win their stake multiplied by the appropriate multiplier.

Cash Hunt This is a ‘shooting gallery’ style game with 108 symbols, each hiding a random multiplier. You choose a symbol, and then a cannon shoots at it, revealing the multiplier underneath. Your stake is then multiplied by the multiplier you reveal.

Pachinko With this secondary game, the host heads to a giant pachinko-style machine with 16 slots at the bottom. Each slot will be awarded a random multiplier. The host will then insert a coin into a random starting position. The coin will fall through the machine and land in a slot. Participating players win their stake multiplied by the slot’s multiplier.

Crazy Time For this bonus round, a different wheel is used. This wheel is divided into 64 distinct segments, featuring multipliers of up to 20,000x. You get to select one of three coloured flickers – yellow, blue, or green. The Crazy Time bonus rounds wheel is spun, and your stake is multiplied by the multiplier your chosen flipper lands on.

💡 Good to Know: For all Crazy Time bonus rounds, if the Top Slot landed on the bonus game that was awarded, then all winnings are multiplied by the Top Slot multiplier. This adds even more of a thrill to the entertaining Crazy Time live casino game.

Tips and Strategies for Crazy Time Players

Despite the razzmatazz of the Crazy Time game, there are still more preferential ways of playing it than others. Let’s take a look at some tips and strategies that will enhance your appreciation of this amazing live casino game.

Bet on the Bonus Rounds: The bonus rounds of the Crazy Time casino game are where the money really is. Make sure you bet a small amount on each of them for each spin.

The bonus rounds of the Crazy Time casino game are where the money really is. Make sure you bet a small amount on each of them for each spin. Bet on 1: The number 1 is the most frequent hitter on the Crazy Time bonus wheel and pays you evens. It’s worth betting on 1 on each spin to try and preserve your bankroll as much as possible.

The number 1 is the most frequent hitter on the Crazy Time bonus wheel and pays you evens. It’s worth betting on 1 on each spin to try and preserve your bankroll as much as possible. Bet on Everything Else: An alternative strategy to betting on 1 all the time is to bet on everything except 1. The number 1 comes up, on average, 21 times out of 54 and doesn’t come up 33 times out of 54, so a payout of evens is poor. You will hit more frequently if you bet on everything except 1, but the cost (and therefore risk) will be greater.

The most important tip we can give you when it comes to playing the Crazy Time game is to have fun! The house edge of this game is high, at between 3.92% and 5.59%, which means you are much more likely to lose money over the long term than you are to win.

Big wins on Crazy Time by Evolution are achieved purely by luck, and for no other reason. Make sure you remember this, embrace the game’s enjoyment factor, and responsibly manage your bankroll.

Is There a Free Crazy Time Demo Mode?

Live casino games do not have demo modes, so if you are hoping for a Crazy Time demo mode, you are going to be out of luck! You can only play Crazy Time for real money, as is the case with any live casino game.

You can, however, observe the game being played by other people and create your own Crazy Time demo mode by following the proceedings on paper. Note down your selections and keep track of your hypothetical wins and losses. Unfortunately, you will get kicked out of the Crazy Time game after about ten minutes because of your inactivity, but you can swiftly log back in.

If you are new to the Crazy Time casino game, then following the game for several rounds before you start playing is a really good idea.

Pros & Cons of Playing Crazy Time

What are the positives and negatives of playing the Crazy Time live casino game? We’ve picked out a few pros and cons below.

Pros: Crazy Time is one of the most entertaining live casino games around

Crazy Time is one of the most entertaining live casino games around If you are lucky, it is possible to win big cash amounts

If you are lucky, it is possible to win big cash amounts It’s a varied game with different bonus rounds

It’s a varied game with different bonus rounds Very interactive, you don’t just watch! Cons Requires real money to play, no demo mode

Requires real money to play, no demo mode Bonus rounds may not come up as often as you’d like

Bonus rounds may not come up as often as you’d like If you get carried away, big losses are possible

Similar Live Casino Games

There are a few other keno/spin-the-wheel style games very similar to the Crazy Time online casino game that you might like to try. Here are brief explanations of five that we have selected as the best.

Monopoly Live (Evolution): Very similar to Crazy Time except that bonus rounds trigger the rolling of dice, and movement around a virtual Monopoly board, triggering bonuses and multipliers.

Very similar to Crazy Time except that bonus rounds trigger the rolling of dice, and movement around a virtual Monopoly board, triggering bonuses and multipliers. Dreamcatcher (Evolution): A simplified version of the Crazy Time game without the bonus rounds. Bet on 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 40, or hope the x2 or x7 multiplier lands.

A simplified version of the Crazy Time game without the bonus rounds. Bet on 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 40, or hope the x2 or x7 multiplier lands. Lightning Storm (Evolution): Again, similar to Crazy Time but with different bonus rounds: Hot Spot, Monster Mash, Battery Charger, Fireball, and Storm Bonus.

Again, similar to Crazy Time but with different bonus rounds: Hot Spot, Monster Mash, Battery Charger, Fireball, and Storm Bonus. Funky Time (Evolution): A retro-disco themed game much like both Crazy Time and Lightning Storm, but with its own set of bonus rounds: Bar, Stayin’ Alive, Disco, and VIP Disco.

A retro-disco themed game much like both Crazy Time and Lightning Storm, but with its own set of bonus rounds: Bar, Stayin’ Alive, Disco, and VIP Disco. Adventures Beyond Wonderland (Playtech): This game is really Playtech’s version of Evolution’s Crazy Time. The bonus rounds with this game are all based on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Final Thoughts on the Crazy Time Game

The Crazy Time online casino game is a highly entertaining, visually engaging, and thrilling live casino game that gives you the chance to earn some big wins. If you intend to give the Crazy Time casino game a spin, then make sure you understand how the game works before you start playing, play for fun rather than profit, and make sure you play responsibly.