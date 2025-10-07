Top Blueprint Gaming Casino Sites for October 2025
|
#1
|
#1
Betpanda
|
100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC
|
100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC
|Betpanda
|Get Offer
|
#2
|
#2
CoinCasino
|
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000
|
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000
|CoinCasino
|Get Offer
|
#3
|
#3
Cryptorino
|
100% Casino Bonus Up To 1 BTC
|
100% Casino Bonus Up To 1 BTC
|Cryptorino
|Get Offer
|
#4
|
#4
BC.Game
|
100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus + 400 Free Spins
|
100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus + 400 Free Spins
|BC.Game
|Get Offer
|
#5
|
#5
CasinoPunkz
|
100% match bonus up to €5,000
|
100% match bonus up to €5,000
|CasinoPunkz
|Get Offer
|
#6
|
#6
BetMode
|
Up To 50% Cashback + 75 Free Spins
|
Up To 50% Cashback + 75 Free Spins
|BetMode
|Get Offer
|
#7
|
#7
BetPlay
|
100% Deposit Match Up To 5,000 USDT
|
100% Deposit Match Up To 5,000 USDT
|BetPlay
|Get Offer
|
#8
|
#8
Thrill
|
Up To 70% Rakeback + 10% Cashback
|
Up To 70% Rakeback + 10% Cashback
|Thrill
|Get Offer
|
#9
|
#9
Wild.io
|
570% Deposit Bonus Up To 12 BTC
|
570% Deposit Bonus Up To 12 BTC
|Wild.io
|Get Offer
|
#10
|
#10
Cybet
|
100% match bonus up to $500 + 50 Free Spins
|
100% match bonus up to $500 + 50 Free Spins
|Cybet
|Get Offer
In This Article
- Top Blueprint Gaming Casino Sites for October 2025
- Best Blueprint Gaming Casinos Reviewed
- Best Overall Blueprint Gaming Casino with 150+ Titles & Massive 200% Welcome Bonus
- Overall Verdict
- Overall Verdict
- Top Casino Offering Up To 15% Cashback On Blueprint Gaming Slot Losses
- Overall Verdict
- Overall Verdict
- Get Instant Crypto Payouts On Blueprint Gaming Winnings
- Overall Verdict
- Overall Verdict
- Introduction to Blueprint Gaming
- Popular Blueprint Gaming Slot Games
- Game Features & Innovations
- Are Blueprint Gaming Games Safe & Fair?
- Other Leading Casino Software Providers
- Have You Found Your New Favorite Blueprint Gaming Casino?
Best Blueprint Gaming Casinos Reviewed
Blueprint Gaming slots are widespread across the industry, but not all platforms hosting the games offer the same experiences. Where some sites might prioritize bonuses, others might focus more on securing the largest range of Jackpot King options, for example.
Below, we’ll run you through our top Blueprint Gaming casinos and explain exactly what makes each option stand apart from the crowd.
Best Overall Blueprint Gaming Casino with 150+ Titles & Massive 200% Welcome Bonus
CoinCasino
CoinCasino is our favorite Blueprint Gaming casino for a number of reasons. The site has 150+ titles to choose from, more than other competitors, and also offers a huge 200% welcome bonus.
Overall Verdict
9.9/10
Welcome offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000Get Offer
Quick Overview
CoinCasino is our favorite Blueprint Gaming casino for a number of reasons. The site has 150+ titles to choose from, more than other competitors, and also offers a huge 200% welcome bonus.
Pros
- Over 150+ Blueprint Gaming titles
- Huge 200% welcome bonus
- Anonymous crypto gambling
Cons
- Blueprint Gaming not available in all locations
- No fiat banking methods
📚 Huge Blueprint Gaming Library
This is easily the best Blueprint Gaming casino for players wanting to enjoy the full breadth of the developer’s library. We were especially happy to find titles like Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways and Eye of Horus Fortune Play – two fresh spins on classic Blueprint Gaming titles.
💰 Generous Welcome Bonus
CoinCasino is also extremely generous, with the 200% up to $30,000 welcome bonus blowing most competitors out the water. Add in regular promos and cashback options, and you’ve got various ways to keep your bankroll topped up.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
A cryptocurrency specialist with 150+ Blueprint Gaming slots and a $30,000 welcome bonus… What’s not to love?
Key Features
📚 Huge Blueprint Gaming Library
This is easily the best Blueprint Gaming casino for players wanting to enjoy the full breadth of the developer’s library. We were especially happy to find titles like Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways and Eye of Horus Fortune Play – two fresh spins on classic Blueprint Gaming titles.
💰 Generous Welcome Bonus
CoinCasino is also extremely generous, with the 200% up to $30,000 welcome bonus blowing most competitors out the water. Add in regular promos and cashback options, and you’ve got various ways to keep your bankroll topped up.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
A cryptocurrency specialist with 150+ Blueprint Gaming slots and a $30,000 welcome bonus… What’s not to love?
Overall Verdict
9.9/10
Welcome offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000Get Offer
Key Features
Top Casino Offering Up To 15% Cashback On Blueprint Gaming Slot Losses
Lucky Block
Lucky Block is a firmly established cryptocurrency casino with well over 100 Blueprint Gaming slots to choose from. Aside from the strong library, our favorite selling point is the 15% cashback on losses when using the native $LBLOCK crypto token.
Overall Verdict
9.8/10
Welcome offer
200% Deposit Match Up To €25,000 + 50 Free SpinsGet Offer
Quick Overview
Lucky Block is a firmly established cryptocurrency casino with well over 100 Blueprint Gaming slots to choose from. Aside from the strong library, our favorite selling point is the 15% cashback on losses when using the native $LBLOCK crypto token.
Pros
- Up to 15% cashback on slot losses
- Very strong Blueprint Gaming options
- Near-instant payouts with crypto
Cons
- High welcome promo wagering
- Only crypto banking allowed
💸 Up To 15% Weekly Cashback
Not only does Lucky Block have its own native $LBLOCK cryptocurrency, but the platform also offers 15% net weekly cashback on Blueprint Gaming slot losses for all players taking advantage. It opens instant payouts and a welcome bankroll boost.
🎙️ Vintage Blueprint Gaming Slots
Elsewhere, Lucky Block has our favorite selection of Cash Strike Blueprint Gaming titles, a particularly alluring selling point for vintage slot fans.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Getting 15% cashback on net weekly losses is certainly not something to ignore. Throughout our time at Lucky Block, it resulted in a significant bankroll boost.
Key Features
💸 Up To 15% Weekly Cashback
Not only does Lucky Block have its own native $LBLOCK cryptocurrency, but the platform also offers 15% net weekly cashback on Blueprint Gaming slot losses for all players taking advantage. It opens instant payouts and a welcome bankroll boost.
🎙️ Vintage Blueprint Gaming Slots
Elsewhere, Lucky Block has our favorite selection of Cash Strike Blueprint Gaming titles, a particularly alluring selling point for vintage slot fans.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Getting 15% cashback on net weekly losses is certainly not something to ignore. Throughout our time at Lucky Block, it resulted in a significant bankroll boost.
Overall Verdict
9.8/10
Welcome offer
200% Deposit Match Up To €25,000 + 50 Free SpinsGet Offer
Key Features
Get Instant Crypto Payouts On Blueprint Gaming Winnings
Instant Casino
As the name suggests, Instant Casino prioritizes speed and can deliver instant payouts on Blueprint Gaming slots. There’s no understating how important that can be.
Overall Verdict
9.4/10
Welcome offer
200% Welcome Bonus Up To $7,500 + 10% Weekly CashbackGet Offer
Quick Overview
As the name suggests, Instant Casino prioritizes speed and can deliver instant payouts on Blueprint Gaming slots. There’s no understating how important that can be.
Pros
- Comprehensive crypto and fiat banking
- 10% weekly cashback on losses
- Instant payouts available
Cons
- Slightly smaller Blueprint Gaming slots selection than two sites above
- Less ongoing promos than elsewhere
💸 Instant Payouts
Nothing beats the satisfaction of picking up a Blueprint Gaming slot win and seeing the payout drop in your crypto wallet almost instantly after. This is by far our favorite Instant Casino selling point, and it’s also useful that the platform offers a wide range of conventional banking methods past crypto.
🏧 Flexible Banking Methods
Relatively small minimum deposit and withdrawal limits are also welcome, making this a great choice for beginners.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Instant crypto payouts are never to be sniffed at, and Instant Casino also provides extensive banking methods for those unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies. A great all-rounder.
Key Features
💸 Instant Payouts
Nothing beats the satisfaction of picking up a Blueprint Gaming slot win and seeing the payout drop in your crypto wallet almost instantly after. This is by far our favorite Instant Casino selling point, and it’s also useful that the platform offers a wide range of conventional banking methods past crypto.
🏧 Flexible Banking Methods
Relatively small minimum deposit and withdrawal limits are also welcome, making this a great choice for beginners.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Instant crypto payouts are never to be sniffed at, and Instant Casino also provides extensive banking methods for those unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies. A great all-rounder.
Overall Verdict
9.4/10
Welcome offer
200% Welcome Bonus Up To $7,500 + 10% Weekly CashbackGet Offer
Key Features
Introduction to Blueprint Gaming
Blueprint Gaming launched in 2001 at the turn of the century, and a very exciting time for the nascent slots industry. The software provider straddles the divide between land-based and online entertainment, often providing cult-classic titles on both formats.
It’s one of the only brands you might run into at real-life casinos or slots halls, giving an air of credibility rare in today’s primarily online world. This is further bolstered by the range of official movie and TV spin-offs like TED or Deal Or No Deal Megaways, confirming the pedigree Blueprint Gaming slots bring with them.
In recent years, Blueprint Gaming has built on its popular Jackpot King progressive framework with innovations like Hotstepper jackpots. This modern take on tiered prize systems aims to enhance player engagement with smaller and more regular jackpot drops, testimony to the developer’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve.
Blueprint Gaming has also been at the forefront of the Megaways wave, being one of the first to licence the mechanic from Big Time Gaming and now providing 50+ titles using the expanding reels formula. Where other legacy software providers can struggle to stay relevant, Blueprint Gaming remains determined to keep progressing.
|Launched
|2001
|Licenses
|UKGC, MGA, AGCC
|Number of Games
|450+
|Game Types
|Slot Machines, Online Slots
|Top Games
|
|Recent Awards
|
Popular Blueprint Gaming Slot Games
Get the lowdown on some of our favorite Blueprint Gaming slots below. With such a high-quality portfolio, choosing five is difficult, but we’ve given it our best shot:
|Blueprint Gaming Game/Slot
|RTP %
|Max Payout
|Key Features
|Expert Opinion
|Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways
|96.10%
|10,000x
|Up to 15,625 ways to win with the Megaways mechanic.
|💡An undisputable fishing classic gets a Megaways upgrade and 10,000x maximum multiplier
|The Goonies
|96%
|250,000x
|Several bonus rounds and interactive mini-games inspired by the movie.
|💡Cult movie slot with astonishing number of distinct bonus rounds. A fan-favorite across the board.
|TED
|95.81%
|10,000x
|Six random modifiers and Thunder Buddies bonuses with TED cutscenes.
|💡A Blueprint Gaming slot famous for perfectly embodying the box office smash featuring Mark Wahlberg.
|Eye of Horus
|96.31%
|10,000x
|Expanding wilds, symbol upgrades during free spins and retriggerable bonus rounds.
|💡One of our favorite Ancient Egyptian slots (and there are a few out there). Strong win potential, classic bonus features, and multiple spin-offs.
|Cash Strike
|96%
|1,000x
|Vintage 3×3 reels with two bonus symbols for enhanced prizes.
|💡A vintage 3×3 reel game echoing Blueprint Gaming’s rich land-based pedigree.
Game Features & Innovations
Blueprint Gaming has been responsible for several fresh features and innovations over the years, stamping its authority on the iGaming and land-based ecosystems. We’ll go over some of the most popular below:
Official Movie & TV Slots
Blueprint Gaming is arguably the most important software provider where bridging the gap between the wider entertainment industry and slots is concerned. The licensed portfolio includes cult classics like The Goonies, TED, and Deal Or No Deal with cinematic themes underpinned by authentic audio, character integration, and inventive bonus mechanics.
These adaptations don’t just borrow the logo either. Licensed Blueprint Gaming slots layer in unique bonus rounds inspired by classic scenes, official voiceovers, and narrative elements that make them feel like extensions of the original films and shows.
Jackpot King Network
The Jackpot King network is a signature part of the Blueprint Gaming casino experience, offering players a shot at potentially massive progressive prizes. This feature can be triggered randomly on any paid spin, launching a prize wheel with incremental prizes, multipliers, or access to the Jackpot King pot.
Blueprint Gaming’s proprietary jackpot network generally offers three tiers: Regal, Royal, and Jackpot King. It scales from smaller and more regular prizes up to the top-tier pool that grows across all linked games. Jackpot King has cemented itself as a key part of the industry since first appearing in 2016, paying out well over $200 million to numerous lucky players.
Megaways Licensing
Blueprint Gaming slots were quickly given the Megaways treatment, with the software provider being among the first to strike a licensing deal with Big Time Gaming. Legacy titles like Buffalo Rising and Deal Or No Deal now come with supercharged ways to win up to 169,476.
Rather than simply reskinning the mechanic, Blueprint Gaming has integrated the Megaways concept into bonus rounds and themed features (in the case of Deal or No Deal and TED Megaways), giving a genuinely different spin on the popular mechanic. While most developers simply add Megaways as a straightforward extra, Blueprint Gaming Megaways titles offer a unique flavour.
Are Blueprint Gaming Games Safe & Fair?
As the industry’s real elder statesman, Blueprint Gaming games are unequivocally safe and fair. The studio has long delivered in this regard, with both its online and land-based titles subject to licensing from the likes of the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, Alderney Gambling Control Commission, and more.
Check the following sections for a more detailed investigation into Blueprint Gaming safety and fairness.
RNG & Fairness Testing
Random Number Generators (RNGs) are indispensable slot components, ensuring that each spin is entirely independent, unpredictable, and unaffected by past or future results. Blueprint Gaming submits its RNG and game math to accredited testing labs like Gaming Laboratories International and eCOGRA, consistently verifying transparent and fair systems.
These labs run extensive simulations to confirm that long-term RTP percentages align with the advertised figures and that outcomes cannot be manipulated by the developer or any Blueprint Gaming casinos. Furthermore, licensing from the UKGC, MGA, and other premium gambling regulators means the studio’s games must be consistently retested. This isn’t a one-off check, regular audits and ongoing compliance reviews keep the company in check and players safe.
Responsible Gambling Measures
Blueprint Gaming also goes above and beyond to integrate various responsible gambling tools and resources across its portfolio. Its games are fully compatible with features like deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion, ensuring you can set your own boundaries regardless of which Blueprint Gaming casino you end up choosing.
Internally, the developer also offers adjustable reality checks, configurable session reminders, and clearly displayed RTP information so you can understand the risk associated with each game. Regulatory requirements from the UKGC and MGA also mandate Blueprint Gaming to promote responsible play and provide data for monitoring risky behavior.
Other Leading Casino Software Providers
While Blueprint Gaming slots are regularly touted as some of the best available, it’s worth knowing about other top-tier software providers. Here’s a selection of our favorites:
- Pragmatic Play: A global iGaming powerhouse with a vast catalogue of slots, live dealer games, and bingo. Pragmatic Play is best known for high-volatility slots like Sweet Bonanza and Gates of Olympus alongside the Drops & Wins jackpot promotion.
- Big Time Gaming: The inventor of the Megaways mechanic, Big Time Gaming changed the slot industry with its expanding reel format. Its portfolio is smaller than many rivals, but its influence is outsized thanks to genre-defining hits like Bonanza and Extra Chilli.
- Hacksaw Gaming: A relatively new face on the casino scene, Hacksaw Gaming has quickly made a mark with bold design and a focus on high-volatility gaming. Known for edgy themes and massive win potential, the developer has quickly become a household favorite.
Have You Found Your New Favorite Blueprint Gaming Casino?
Blueprint Gaming slots are versatile, spanning everything from land-based classics to branded blockbusters and Megaways hits. With decades of experience crafting top-tier gaming content and a proven reputation for fairness, the developer has carved out a unique position in the global gambling market. Add innovations like Jackpot King and Hotstepper jackpots, and you’ve got a multi-faceted Blueprint Gaming slot portfolio that suits all types of players.
We’ve supplied information on our favorite Blueprint Gaming casinos after lengthy testing times and analysis. Now all that’s left is choosing from our recommended sites, claiming the welcome bonus, and getting started.