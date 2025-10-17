Best Skrill Casinos in Canada for October 2025

What Is Skrill?

Skrill is a digital wallet service owned by Paysafe Limited and describes itself as “helping to make it, send it and spend it for millions of customers“. It was first launched in 2001 and offers fast, secure, and convenient online payments. It’s now available in more than 100 countries and offers support for 40 fiat currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies.

Canadians can sign up to use Skrill and fund their digital wallet using their bank accounts. After funding their wallet, they can use Skrill for instant online payments. The service also accepts transfers, making it well-suited for casinos, as it supports both deposits and withdrawals.

What Are Skrill Casinos?

Skrill casinos are simply online casino sites that accept Skrill as a payment method. In other words, if you can make deposits and withdrawals at a casino using Skrill, it’s a Skrill casino. Before you sign up, you can check out the payment methods available to see if Skrill is supported.

Just like any other online casino, gambling sites that accept Skrill offer real money gambling. In most cases, you’ll need to deposit before you can start playing games like slots, table games such as blackjack and baccarat, and live dealer titles. Skrill payments are accepted, enabling convenient and secure deposits. Some Skrill casinos also support Skrill 1-Tap, which means you can set up deposits with just one tap of the screen.

Once you’ve funded your casino account, you’ll be able to make the most of all the games and promotions offered. When it comes to cashing out winnings, Skrill casinos allow you to withdraw using the payment method. Better yet, most Skrill withdrawals tend to be processed in hours rather than days, making it one of the fastest payout payment options available.

Are Skrill Casinos Legal in Canada?

Skrill casinos are legal in Canada, provided they’re licensed by a Canadian or international gaming commission. Each province has its own laws regarding online gambling, with a commission set up to regulate sites and ensure players are safe.

For example, in Ontario, you’ll need to stick to sites that are licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), in conjunction with iGaming Ontario, whereas players in other provinces can access casinos that are regulated internationally. These sites hold licences with the likes of the Malta Gaming Authority, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, and more.

It’s important to only ever play at licensed and legal Skrill casino sites. Having a valid licence from a reputable governing body is a sign you can trust the casino and that it will treat you fairly.

Do I Have to Pay Tax on Gambling Winnings from Skrill Casinos?

Winnings in Canada from gambling sites are not usually subject to tax for casual players. This also means that any losses you make aren’t tax-deductible. Any money you win while playing at Skrill Casinos in Canada should be yours to keep, but for the utmost peace of mind for any large winnings, it is best to contact a professional tax advisor.

All of this changes for professional gamblers, whereby gambling winnings that are deemed to be part of an income can be taxable. Again, the smart move if there is any doubt is to seek proper financial advice.

Is It Safe to Play at Skrill Casinos?

Playing at Skrill casinos is perfectly safe, although it’s important to take precautions. First of all, you want to make sure that any casino you use is licensed, trustworthy and secure. You’ll need to provide your personal details and payment information in order to sign up and play, so safety is crucial.

Safe Skrill casinos are those that are regulated by reputable gaming commissions such as the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. You can also safely play at sites that are licensed by specific provincial commissions.

How Do I Make Skrill Casino Deposits?

Skrill is incredibly easy to use for casino deposits, allowing you to quickly make payments without issues. If you want to add funds to your account, you can follow the steps outlined below:

Sign up to use Skrill, providing your personal and banking details. Fund your Skrill account using your bank card or by sending a bank transfer. Create your online casino account, ensuring that all your personal details are correct before verifying your ID. Open the deposit page of your online casino account and select the Skrill option before entering the amount you want to deposit. Use your Skrill account details to log in and approve your deposit.

Pros and Cons of Playing at Skrill Casinos

There are lots of advantages of playing at a Skrill casino, but like with every casino payment method, there are some potential downsides to consider too. We’ve listed out the main advantages and disadvantages of signing up to a Skrill casino below.

Pros

✅ Skrill is often free to use when currency conversion is not involved.

✅ Skrill deposits are instant.

✅ You can withdraw to your Skrill account.

✅ It’s easy to top up your Skrill wallet at any time.

✅ Your private banking details are protected with Skrill.

Cons

❌ Not all bonuses can be claimed with Skrill deposits.

❌ Skrill is not supported at all casinos.

❌ Withdrawing from your Skrill wallet may incur fees.

Reviewing the Best Skrill Casinos

To help you find the best Skrill casinos, we rated and reviewed all Canadian online casinos that accept Skrill as a payment method. Below is a summary of our top-rated sites.

Best Skrill Casino for Game Selection Dragonia Dragonia is a solid choice for Canadian players who want a big game menu and to bank with Skrill. Launched in 2025 with a licence from Anjouan in the Union of Comoros, Dragonia boasts north of 11,000 titles from top software developers and plenty of promotions to deliver value to regular gamblers. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Dragonia is a solid choice for Canadian players who want a big game menu and to bank with Skrill. Launched in 2025 with a licence from Anjouan in the Union of Comoros, Dragonia boasts north of 11,000 titles from top software developers and plenty of promotions to deliver value to regular gamblers. + Show more Pros 11,000+ games, including Megaways and Bonus Buy titles

Newcomer offer up to $750, 200 free spins, and one bonus crab

VIP program for regular players Cons Lacking games such as Book of Dead 🎰 Why It's Best for Game Selection It’s hard to see how Dragonia could have any competition for their games library, holding more than 11,000 games from games developers such as Betsoft, Microgaming, Play’n GO, Playson, Stakelogic, and Yggdrasil. This includes 100+ Megaways games and more than 300 options that come with Bonus Buy features. 🎁 Use the Welcome Bonus to Unlock Gaming Potential Those that want the opportunity to try out more of Dragonia’s huge gaming library may be interested in claiming their welcome bonus of 100% up to $750, 200 free spins, and one bonus grab. There are wagering requirements attached to this offer, but we feel they are on the more reasonable side, because it is only 35x your deposit and bonus money received and 40x any winnings from the free spins. 💡 Expert Opinion It’s hard to fault a casino that has 11,000+ games to its players, offering something for nearly every type of gambler. This is especially true when there is a welcome bonus, regular promotions, and a VIP program to benefit returning customers. We did find one surprise though: you won’t find games such as Book of Dead on the site, even though Play’n GO feature as one of Dragonia’s game-developing partners. Still, if this is the worst we can say, it is still fair to say that Dragonia is a solid Skrill casino for most. Launched 2025 Licence Anjouan Number of Games 11,000+ Live Casino Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $10 Banking Options Bank transfer, Interac, Jeton, Mastercard, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Neosurf, PlayID, Utorg 🎰 Why It's Best for Game Selection It’s hard to see how Dragonia could have any competition for their games library, holding more than 11,000 games from games developers such as Betsoft, Microgaming, Play’n GO, Playson, Stakelogic, and Yggdrasil. This includes 100+ Megaways games and more than 300 options that come with Bonus Buy features. 🎁 Use the Welcome Bonus to Unlock Gaming Potential Those that want the opportunity to try out more of Dragonia’s huge gaming library may be interested in claiming their welcome bonus of 100% up to $750, 200 free spins, and one bonus grab. There are wagering requirements attached to this offer, but we feel they are on the more reasonable side, because it is only 35x your deposit and bonus money received and 40x any winnings from the free spins. 💡 Expert Opinion It’s hard to fault a casino that has 11,000+ games to its players, offering something for nearly every type of gambler. This is especially true when there is a welcome bonus, regular promotions, and a VIP program to benefit returning customers. We did find one surprise though: you won’t find games such as Book of Dead on the site, even though Play’n GO feature as one of Dragonia’s game-developing partners. Still, if this is the worst we can say, it is still fair to say that Dragonia is a solid Skrill casino for most. Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features Launched 2025 Licence Anjouan Number of Games 11,000+ Live Casino Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $10 Banking Options Bank transfer, Interac, Jeton, Mastercard, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Neosurf, PlayID, Utorg

Skrill Casino with a Generous Welcome Package Millioner Millioner is our second casino with Skrill deposits we recommend. The site launched in 2025 and holds an Anjouan licence. The game library features more than 8,000 games, including a vast range of slots. Games are provided by some of the best casino software developers such as Play’n GO, Blueprint, ELK Studios and Betsoft. There are also over 300 jackpot slots available to play. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Millioner is our second casino with Skrill deposits we recommend. The site launched in 2025 and holds an Anjouan licence. The game library features more than 8,000 games, including a vast range of slots. Games are provided by some of the best casino software developers such as Play’n GO, Blueprint, ELK Studios and Betsoft. There are also over 300 jackpot slots available to play. + Show more Pros Welcome bonus up to $3,750, 300 free spins, and one bonus crab

Gold Saloon live casino tournaments

VIP program Cons Withdrawal times up to three business days 🎁 Why It's Best for Welcome Offers As a new player, you’ll be eligible to receive a welcome package that boosts your initial three deposits up to $3,750. What’s more, you’ll also receive 300 free spins and a chance to win a prize from the claw machine. The key thing to remember is that there are wagering requirements attached to this offer: 35x the bonus and deposit as well as 40x any winnings from the free spins. 👑 Make the Most of Gold Saloon Tournaments Millioner offers its players weekly tournaments on their selection of Gold Saloon live games. These tournaments run every Monday to Sunday for live blackjack and roulette, and offer prize pools of 1,100 coins. It’s easy to participate: all you need to do is select an eligible Gold Saloon game and place qualifying bets, usually of a certain minimum stake (as according to T&Cs), to earn points. The players in the top places at the end of the tournaments then receive prizes. 💡 Expert Opinion We think Millioner has plenty to offer players besides Skrill transactions. From 5,000+ games to its high-value welcome bonus up to $3,750, 300 free spins, and a bonus crab, live tournaments, a VIP club, and regular promotions, Millioner packs in a lot of value. One small complaint from us is that withdrawal times can take up to three business days to process, which seems a little slow. It doesn’t always take the full time, however, and we are at least pleased to see that the minimum withdrawal limit is only $10, suiting players of all budgets. Launched 2025 Licence Anjouan Number of Games 5,000+ Live Casino Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $10 Banking Options Bank Transfer, Interac, Mastercard, MiFinity, Neosurf Utorg, Visa 🎁 Why It's Best for Welcome Offers As a new player, you’ll be eligible to receive a welcome package that boosts your initial three deposits up to $3,750. What’s more, you’ll also receive 300 free spins and a chance to win a prize from the claw machine. The key thing to remember is that there are wagering requirements attached to this offer: 35x the bonus and deposit as well as 40x any winnings from the free spins. 👑 Make the Most of Gold Saloon Tournaments Millioner offers its players weekly tournaments on their selection of Gold Saloon live games. These tournaments run every Monday to Sunday for live blackjack and roulette, and offer prize pools of 1,100 coins. It’s easy to participate: all you need to do is select an eligible Gold Saloon game and place qualifying bets, usually of a certain minimum stake (as according to T&Cs), to earn points. The players in the top places at the end of the tournaments then receive prizes. 💡 Expert Opinion We think Millioner has plenty to offer players besides Skrill transactions. From 5,000+ games to its high-value welcome bonus up to $3,750, 300 free spins, and a bonus crab, live tournaments, a VIP club, and regular promotions, Millioner packs in a lot of value. One small complaint from us is that withdrawal times can take up to three business days to process, which seems a little slow. It doesn’t always take the full time, however, and we are at least pleased to see that the minimum withdrawal limit is only $10, suiting players of all budgets. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features Launched 2025 Licence Anjouan Number of Games 5,000+ Live Casino Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $10 Banking Options Bank Transfer, Interac, Mastercard, MiFinity, Neosurf Utorg, Visa

Best Skrill Casino Option for Jackpots Big Clash Last but not least of our recommended Skrill casinos is Big Clash. This casino, with its arcade-style aesthetic, was launched in 2025 and is licensed by the Gaming Board of Anjouan, offering over 3,000 games. The game collection includes a massive variety of slots, featuring classic three-reels, Megaways, and plenty of jackpots. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab Get Offer Quick Overview Last but not least of our recommended Skrill casinos is Big Clash. This casino, with its arcade-style aesthetic, was launched in 2025 and is licensed by the Gaming Board of Anjouan, offering over 3,000 games. The game collection includes a massive variety of slots, featuring classic three-reels, Megaways, and plenty of jackpots. + Show more Pros 256 jackpot titles available

Earn up to $45 every 20 minutes with Spin Rally

Weekly and weekend reload bonuses Cons Jackpot navigation menu could be improved 🤑 Why It's Best for Jackpot Games Big Clash is a big hitter in the jackpot department, with 256 jackpot games on offer. These games are all from top developers, including household names such as Pragmatic Play and Spinomenal. Gates of Olympus Super Scatter is one such game, with a massive Drops & Wins prize pool up to $2 million. 🎰 Earn Cash with Spin Rally New to the site, Big Clash offers Spin Rally, which allows players to earn bonuses up to $45 every 20 minutes. Opt in when each rally starts, play selected slot games, and earn points for your wins. The more you win on the game, the more points you receive, from two points all the way up to 200 points. Note, however, that there must be a minimum of ten participants for a rally to start. 💡 Expert Opinion We are big fans of jackpot games, so to see more than 250 in one place is a big deal for us. Combining this with a welcome offer of $750, 200 free spins, and a bonus crab, regular weekly and weekend promos, cashback offers, and all new features such as Spin Rally, and we think players will also fall in love with Big Clash. We do have to pick out one flaw, however, and that is the navigation on the jackpots tab. Some of the categories don’t always load, but we are hoping this is something which will be fixed in the near future. Plus, for those with games already in mind, this shouldn’t be an issue, because you can find your favourites with the search bar. Launched 2025 Licence Anjouan Number of Games 3,000+ Live Casino Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $10 Banking Options Bank transfer, Interac, Mastercard, MiFinity, Utorg, Visa 🤑 Why It's Best for Jackpot Games Big Clash is a big hitter in the jackpot department, with 256 jackpot games on offer. These games are all from top developers, including household names such as Pragmatic Play and Spinomenal. Gates of Olympus Super Scatter is one such game, with a massive Drops & Wins prize pool up to $2 million. 🎰 Earn Cash with Spin Rally New to the site, Big Clash offers Spin Rally, which allows players to earn bonuses up to $45 every 20 minutes. Opt in when each rally starts, play selected slot games, and earn points for your wins. The more you win on the game, the more points you receive, from two points all the way up to 200 points. Note, however, that there must be a minimum of ten participants for a rally to start. 💡 Expert Opinion We are big fans of jackpot games, so to see more than 250 in one place is a big deal for us. Combining this with a welcome offer of $750, 200 free spins, and a bonus crab, regular weekly and weekend promos, cashback offers, and all new features such as Spin Rally, and we think players will also fall in love with Big Clash. We do have to pick out one flaw, however, and that is the navigation on the jackpots tab. Some of the categories don’t always load, but we are hoping this is something which will be fixed in the near future. Plus, for those with games already in mind, this shouldn’t be an issue, because you can find your favourites with the search bar. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab Get Offer Key Features Launched 2025 Licence Anjouan Number of Games 3,000+ Live Casino Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $10 Banking Options Bank transfer, Interac, Mastercard, MiFinity, Utorg, Visa

How to Choose the Best Skrill Casinos

There are many great online casinos out there that accept Skrill payments. With so much variety to choose from, it’s hard to know which ones you should sign up to. We recommend looking at the most important features listed below to help you pick out the best casinos.

Accessibility in Canada

Not every online casino accepts Canadian players. If you reside in Canada, you’ll need to find a site that accepts players in your province. Before signing up, make sure that the site is licensed and available to Canadian players, and that you can easily sign up and play without needing a VPN.

Licensing

Online casinos can obtain gaming licences from gaming commissions by paying a fee and following strict rules and regulations. These regulations are designed to protect players, ensuring fair games and secure payments. When looking for an online casino, you should always make sure that it’s licensed by a reputable gaming commission.

Safety and Security

Licences are a good mark of trust and safety, showing you that the casino follows strict regulations. However, you should also be on the lookout for security features such as encryption and two-factor authentication for your account. The best Skrill casinos always use these to keep player details and funds secure.

Games Library

Naturally, if you’re looking for an online casino, you want to find one that offers a large variety of exciting games. When checking out the games library before you join, make sure the site offers the types of games you like to play. It’s also a good idea to see which software providers are featured, with popular providers providing a high-quality gaming experience.

Welcome Offers

Most online casinos offer welcome offers for new players. These promotions might include free spins, matched deposits, or even no-deposit bonuses. When checking out a new casino, make sure the welcome offer is easy to claim and that any terms and conditions are straightforward and fair, especially the wagering requirements.

Recurring Promotions

Aside from rewarding new players, the best Skrill casinos provide regular promotions that you can enjoy time and again. It’s worth looking into the full range of casino bonuses available at a casino before you join. Look for things like reload bonuses and loyalty rewards, and ensure that the terms are fair.

Game Tournaments

Game tournaments help make your favourite games even more exciting. These regular events offer prizes to top players. To have a chance of winning, all you have to do is play selected games and earn points by placing qualifying bets, usually of a certain minimum bet. Top online casinos offer lots of regular tournaments with big prizes to be won. Most casino tournaments tend to be for slot games, although some also feature table games and live dealer competitions.

Payment Methods

If you’re looking for Skrill online casinos, you’ll want to find sites that accept both Skrill deposits and withdrawals. However, the best sites always offer a range of alternative payment methods for you to choose from, including debit/credit cards, prepaid options, crypto, and other e-wallets, making it as simple as possible to deposit funds and cash out winnings.

Mobile App and Compatibility

Modern online casinos all cater to mobile users, meaning you should be able to log in and play from your smartphone or tablet. In some cases, you can even download a dedicated casino app, making it even easier to play on the go. When choosing a casino, ensure that it works well on your device, with a mobile-friendly interface.

Customer Support

Lastly, consider the level of customer support. If you ever have any issues while playing at your online casino, having access to a friendly and helpful customer support team makes a big difference. Check that the support is easy to contact, preferably with 24/7 live chat.

Things to Avoid When Searching for Skrill Casinos

Unfortunately, there are shady and untrustworthy casinos out there, but luckily, there are always signs that will help you avoid them. First things first, avoid joining casinos that aren’t licensed. Any trustworthy platform will always have a gaming licence from authorities like the Gaming Board of Anjouan.

Aside from looking at the licence, it’s worth finding user reviews of the casino and avoiding any that have many bad reviews. You should also steer clear of sites with confusing or unclear terms and conditions, alongside those which don’t have measures in place to encourage responsible gambling.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling means staying within your limits and not gambling with more than you can afford to lose. Although playing casino games with real money can be fun, it can be habit-forming, and there’s always a risk of losing money.

Reputable online casinos encourage responsible gambling by offering tools such as deposit limits, reality checks, time limits and the option to self-exclude if you need a break. If you’re having trouble staying in control of your gambling, these tools can be very helpful. You can also make use of resources and support from organizations like:

Alberta Problem Gambling Resources Network: 1-866-461-1259

British Columbia Problem Gambling Help Line: 1-888-795-6111

Quebec Gambling: Help and Referral: 1-800-461-0140

Manitoba Addictions Help Line: 1-800-463-1554

Newfoundland Problem Gambling Help Line: 1-888-899-4357

New Brunswick Gambling Information Line: 1-800-461-1234

Northwest Territories General Help Line: 1-800-661-0844

Nova Scotia’s Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line: 1-888-429-8167

Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Help Line: 1-800-265-3333

Ontario ConnexOntario Help Line: 1-866-531-2600

Prince Edward Island Problem Gambling Help Line: 1-855-255-4255

Saskatchewan Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-306-6789

Yukon Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services: 1-866-456-3838

Ready to Try a Skrill Casino?

Now you know all the details about what makes a Skrill casino worth joining and what to look out for when choosing a site. You can go off on your own to find a site that accepts Skrill deposits, but we’ve made it much easier for you with our top list. We think that Dragonia is the best option.

Alongside accepting Skrill deposits and withdrawals, the site boasts more than 11,000 casino games, a generous welcome bonus up to $750, 200 free spins, and one bonus crab, and an exclusive VIP program. If you cash out your winnings with Skrill, you will usually receive your funds back on the same day.