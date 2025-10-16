Best PaySafeCard Casinos in Canada 2025

Finding a good PaySafeCard casino in Canada shouldn’t feel like a guessing game. Whether you’re playing from your laptop or mobile, these sites make it easy to deposit funds instantly and play without sharing your banking details. Show More

PaySafeCard is all about simplicity, you just top up, play, and stay in control of your spending. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the best casinos that accept PaySafeCard in 2025, what makes them stand out, and how to use this prepaid method safely to get started today.

Top PaySafeCard Casinos for October, 2025

After testing and comparing dozens of sites, we’ve narrowed down the top ten PaySafeCard casinos in Canada that stood out for reliability, game selection, and bonus value. Each one offers instant PaySafeCard deposits, fair payouts, and trusted licensing. 

Here you’ll find our top ten picks, with detailed reviews of the leading three further down the page.

Casino Best Features Overall Verdict
Dragonia Best overall PaySafeCard casino in Canada 9.6 / 10
Millioner Quickest PaySafeCard payouts and transparent bonus terms 9.4 / 10
BigClash Largest PaySafeCard casino with 3,000+ games 9.3 / 10
Tooniebet Smooth prepaid deposits with CAD support 9.2 / 10
VegasHero Great PaySafeCard option for live dealer games 9.1 / 10
Robocat Best mobile PaySafeCard experience for on-the-go play 8.9 / 10
Allyspin Frequent reloads and weekly promos for PaySafeCard players 8.8 / 10
Spinit Excellent PaySafeCard casino for slot lovers 8.7 / 10
Gransino Reliable PaySafeCard casino with fast verification 8.6 / 10
Pistolo Low C$10 PaySafeCard minimum deposit 8.5 / 10

isla-hamilton

Authored By Isla Hamilton

Last Updated: October 16, 2025
russell simmons - senior editor

Reviewed By Russell Simmons

Senior Editor
Disclaimer Icon
Disclaimer

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly – Online gambling laws vary by country – always ensure you’re following local regulations and are of legal gambling age. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and seek help if needed. Some of the links featured on the GamesHub site are affiliate links. This means we may earn a commission – at no additional cost to you – if you click a link and make a deposit at a partner site. All of our reviews and recommendations are subject to a rigorous editorial process to ensure they remain accurate, impartial, and trustworthy. You can learn more about how we evaluate platforms on our How We Rate page. For full transparency about our partnerships, please visit our Affiliate Disclosure. If you have any questions or feedback, don’t hesitate to contact our team.

Read less
Read more
PaySafeCard Casinos in Canada Hero Image

Best Canadian PaySafeCard Casino Sites in October, 2025

These are the best Canadian PaySafeCard casino sites this month, all tried, tested, and verified to support quick prepaid deposits, fair bonuses, and full CAD compatibility. 

Each casino listed below has earned its spot through strong performance in payments, licensing, and player experience.

#1

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins
OUR SCORE
10
5 Stars Dragonia 		Play Now
#2

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins
OUR SCORE
9.9
5 Stars Millioner 		Play Now
#3

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab
OUR SCORE
9.8
5 Stars Big Clash 		Play Now
#4

Up To $1,800 + 200 Free Spins

Up To $1,800 + 200 Free Spins
OUR SCORE
9.7
5 Stars Tooniebet 		Play Now
#5

100% Up To $2,000 + 300 Free Spins

100% Up To $2,000 + 300 Free Spins

  • Claim 50 free spins with Weekly Rewards
  • Regular cashback rewards on virtual and live casino games
  • Get higher withdrawal limits and a personal account manager by joining the VIP program
OUR SCORE
9.6
5 Stars Vegas Hero 		Play Now
#6

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

  • Quality slots from the likes of Play n'GO, Betsoft, and Yggdrasil
  • Superb, tiered Vip program available to all patrons
  • Weekly reload bonus of 50% up to $750
OUR SCORE
9.5
4.5 Stars Robocat 		Play Now
#7

250% Up To €1,000 + 200 Free Spins

250% Up To €1,000 + 200 Free Spins

  • Win casino credits by completing Challenges
  • Tiered VIP program available
  • Fast, safe transactions using Visa, Mastercard, and Interac
OUR SCORE
9.4
4.5 Stars Allyspin 		Play Now
#8

100% Welcome Offer Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins & x1 Bonus Crab

100% Welcome Offer Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins & x1 Bonus Crab

  • Superb range of live casino and virtual sports games
  • Regular cashback bonuses - 10% up to $750
  • Make rapid crypto withdrawals up to $10,000 using BTC, LTC, and DOGE
OUR SCORE
9.3
4.5 Stars Spinit 		Play Now
#9

100% Up To $1,200 + 250 Free Spins

100% Up To $1,200 + 250 Free Spins

  • Purchase bonus money, free spins, and free bets at the Shop
  • 24/7 live chat customer support available
  • Excellent range of slots and live casino games
OUR SCORE
9.2
4.5 Stars Gransino 		Play Now
#10

100% Deposit Match Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

100% Deposit Match Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

  • Tiered VIP program promises regular promotions and cashback rewards
  • Get x1 Bonus Crab credit each time you make a qualifying deposit of $15
  • Responsive live chat available 24/7
OUR SCORE
9.1
4.5 Stars Pistolo 		Play Now
Show More Offers+

Top PaySafeCard Casinos Reviewed

We’ve tested every casino on our PaySafeCard shortlist to find out which ones truly deliver, from quick deposits to strong bonuses and reliable withdrawals. 

Below are in-depth looks at the top three PaySafeCard casinos in Canada for 2025, chosen for performance, trust, and overall player experience.

Best Overall PaySafeCard Casino in Canada

Dragonia Casino

Dragonia Casino earns the top spot for offering fast PaySafeCard deposits, a wide range of games, and a user experience that feels effortless on both desktop and mobile. Everything from registration to bonus claiming runs smoothly, with strong support for CAD payments.

Overall Verdict
10/10

Welcome offer

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Dragonia Casino earns the top spot for offering fast PaySafeCard deposits, a wide range of games, and a user experience that feels effortless on both desktop and mobile. Everything from registration to bonus claiming runs smoothly, with strong support for CAD payments.

Pros

  • Instant PaySafeCard deposits with no extra fees
  • 2,000+ slots, table games, and live dealer options
  • Clean, easy-to-navigate interface

Cons

  • Withdrawals not available via PaySafeCard (bank transfer required)

🏅Why It’s Best Overall

Dragonia’s biggest strength is how simple it makes prepaid deposits. You can top up instantly with a PaySafeCard voucher and start playing within seconds, no card details or verification delays. The casino’s clean layout and low deposit limits also make it beginner-friendly.

🏦 Payment & Payouts

While PaySafeCard deposits are instant, withdrawals go through standard methods like Interac or bank transfer, typically completing within 24–48 hours. For a prepaid platform, that’s an impressive turnaround time.

💡Expert’s Opinion

Dragonia sits at the top because it’s built around accessibility. Its combination of low entry limits, secure banking, and clear terms make it a strong fit for anyone using prepaid options like PaySafeCard in 2025.

Feature Key Features

Licence
Anjouan iGaming
Game Types
Slots, roulette, live dealer, blackjack
Total Number of Games
9,000+
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
C$10 / C$20
Withdrawal Time
Instant (Crypto) 3 Business Days (Fiat Withdrawals)
Bank Options
PaySafeCard, Credit Card, Skrill, Bank Transfer, Crypto

🏅Why It’s Best Overall

Dragonia’s biggest strength is how simple it makes prepaid deposits. You can top up instantly with a PaySafeCard voucher and start playing within seconds, no card details or verification delays. The casino’s clean layout and low deposit limits also make it beginner-friendly.

🏦 Payment & Payouts

While PaySafeCard deposits are instant, withdrawals go through standard methods like Interac or bank transfer, typically completing within 24–48 hours. For a prepaid platform, that’s an impressive turnaround time.

💡Expert’s Opinion

Dragonia sits at the top because it’s built around accessibility. Its combination of low entry limits, secure banking, and clear terms make it a strong fit for anyone using prepaid options like PaySafeCard in 2025.

Overall Verdict
10/10

Welcome offer

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

Get Offer Action Icon

Key Features

Licence
Anjouan iGaming
Game Types
Slots, roulette, live dealer, blackjack
Total Number of Games
9,000+
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
C$10 / C$20
Withdrawal Time
Instant (Crypto) 3 Business Days (Fiat Withdrawals)
Bank Options
PaySafeCard, Credit Card, Skrill, Bank Transfer, Crypto

Best for Fast PaySafeCard Payouts

Millioner Casino

Millioner Casino shines when it comes to payout speed. Its system is designed to handle PaySafeCard deposits instantly and process withdrawals faster than most competitors, making it ideal for players who value quick banking and transparent bonuses.

Three mobile screengrabs of the Millioner site, showcasing why it is one of the best online roulette casinos in Canada
Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Millioner Casino shines when it comes to payout speed. Its system is designed to handle PaySafeCard deposits instantly and process withdrawals faster than most competitors, making it ideal for players who value quick banking and transparent bonuses.

Pros

  • Lightning-fast payouts (within 24 hours on average)
  • Transparent, fair bonus terms
  • Excellent selection of table and live games

Cons

  • Website visuals feel slightly dated

🏅 Why It’s Best for Payout Speed

Millioner’s back-end processing is streamlined for prepaid payments, meaning funds move quickly between your casino account and PaySafeCard wallet. It’s one of the few operators where verified users consistently see near-same-day payouts.

🎯Plain English Bonus Terms

Bonuses through PaySafeCard deposits qualify automatically. The welcome offer features a fair wagering requirement of 30x, keeping it accessible to casual and serious players alike.

💡Expert’s Opinion

If you’re tired of long payout waits, Millioner is the fix. It’s a reliable PaySafeCard casino that truly delivers on the “fast withdrawal” promise most brands make.

Feature Key Features

Licence
Anjouan iGaming
Game Types
Slots, roulette, live dealer, blackjack
Total Number of Games
5,000+
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
C$10 / C$20
Withdrawal Time
Instant (Crypto) 3 Business Days (Fiat Withdrawals)
Bank Options
PaySafeCard, Visa, Skrill, Bank Transfer & Crypto

🏅 Why It’s Best for Payout Speed

Millioner’s back-end processing is streamlined for prepaid payments, meaning funds move quickly between your casino account and PaySafeCard wallet. It’s one of the few operators where verified users consistently see near-same-day payouts.

🎯Plain English Bonus Terms

Bonuses through PaySafeCard deposits qualify automatically. The welcome offer features a fair wagering requirement of 30x, keeping it accessible to casual and serious players alike.

💡Expert’s Opinion

If you’re tired of long payout waits, Millioner is the fix. It’s a reliable PaySafeCard casino that truly delivers on the “fast withdrawal” promise most brands make.

Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins

Get Offer Action Icon

Key Features

Licence
Anjouan iGaming
Game Types
Slots, roulette, live dealer, blackjack
Total Number of Games
5,000+
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
C$10 / C$20
Withdrawal Time
Instant (Crypto) 3 Business Days (Fiat Withdrawals)
Bank Options
PaySafeCard, Visa, Skrill, Bank Transfer & Crypto

Best PaySafeCard Casino for Game Variety

BigClash Casino

BigClash Casino is a powerhouse when it comes to choice. With more than 3,000 games from top providers, it’s the best PaySafeCard casino for variety, offering everything from new releases and jackpot slots to live tables and crash games.

Screenshots of CA PaySafeCard Casino Big Clash
Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

BigClash Casino is a powerhouse when it comes to choice. With more than 3,000 games from top providers, it’s the best PaySafeCard casino for variety, offering everything from new releases and jackpot slots to live tables and crash games.

Pros

  • 3,000+ games from over 80 software providers
  • Accepts PaySafeCard deposits with no added fees
  • Regular weekly tournaments and free spin offers

Cons

  • Some games are unavailable in certain regions

🏅 Why It’s Best for Game Variety

Few Canadian casinos rival BigClash’s selection. You’ll find everything from classic reels to high-limit live dealer tables, all accessible via quick PaySafeCard deposits. The site’s interface makes browsing genres simple, so you’re never stuck scrolling endlessly.

🎯 Promotions & Perks

BigClash runs constant game-based promos, rewarding active players with bonus spins and prize drops. PaySafeCard users qualify for these in full, a welcome change from sites that exclude prepaid deposits.

💡Expert’s Opinion

BigClash nails the balance between accessibility and entertainment. For players who want a single PaySafeCard casino that offers endless game options, this one delivers.

Feature Key Features

Licence
Anjouan iGaming
Game Types
Slots, jackpots, live casino, crash, instant win
Total Number of Games
7,000+
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
C$10 / C$10
Withdrawal Time
3 business days
Banking Options
Interac, Debit/Credit Cards, Digital Wallets, Crypto

🏅 Why It’s Best for Game Variety

Few Canadian casinos rival BigClash’s selection. You’ll find everything from classic reels to high-limit live dealer tables, all accessible via quick PaySafeCard deposits. The site’s interface makes browsing genres simple, so you’re never stuck scrolling endlessly.

🎯 Promotions & Perks

BigClash runs constant game-based promos, rewarding active players with bonus spins and prize drops. PaySafeCard users qualify for these in full, a welcome change from sites that exclude prepaid deposits.

💡Expert’s Opinion

BigClash nails the balance between accessibility and entertainment. For players who want a single PaySafeCard casino that offers endless game options, this one delivers.

Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Get Offer Action Icon

Key Features

Licence
Anjouan iGaming
Game Types
Slots, jackpots, live casino, crash, instant win
Total Number of Games
7,000+
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
C$10 / C$10
Withdrawal Time
3 business days
Banking Options
Interac, Debit/Credit Cards, Digital Wallets, Crypto

How PaySafeCard Works at Online Casinos

PaySafeCard is one of the most straightforward and secure payment options available to Canadian casino players. It’s a prepaid system that lets you fund your casino account using a 16-digit voucher code, keeping your personal banking details completely private. 

To use it online, players simply need to buy a PaySafeCard voucher (available at thousands of retailers across Canada) or register a My PaySafeCard account linked to their bank for tracking balances and larger deposits.

What is PaySafeCard?

PaySafeCard is a prepaid online payment method, not a true eWallet. It acts as a bridge between your cash or bank funds and the casino, allowing you to make secure deposits without revealing any financial details. You can purchase vouchers in fixed amounts, usually between C$10 and C$400, and redeem them instantly when depositing at your chosen casino.

It’s a popular option among Canadian players who want tighter control over spending or prefer to play without connecting their bank account or credit card.

Is PaySafeCard Safe and Legit in Canada?

Yes. PaySafeCard is fully regulated in Canada and complies with national financial and privacy standards. Transactions are encrypted end-to-end, and casinos that accept PaySafeCard must also be licensed by trusted authorities such as iGaming Ontario or the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

The main advantage is privacy; you never share your banking or card details directly with the casino. Each transaction uses a unique voucher code, meaning your personal data stays protected even if the casino site experiences a breach.

Deposits & Withdrawals with PaySafeCard

Deposits

  • Go to your casino’s Cashier or Deposit page.
  • Select PaySafeCard as your payment method.
  • Enter your 16-digit voucher code and deposit amount.
  • Funds appear instantly in your casino balance.

Withdrawals

  • Some casinos allow withdrawals via a My PaySafeCard account, but not all.
  • If supported, log in and request the payout to your account.
  • Withdrawals typically take 3–5 business days to process.
  • If unavailable, you’ll be asked to withdraw via another method (like bank transfer or Interac).

PaySafeCard remains a secure and convenient choice for Canadian players who value privacy and controlled spending, especially for quick, low-value casino deposits.

PaySafeCard Casino Payments Explained

PaySafeCard payments are fast, simple, and private, perfect for Canadian casino players who prefer prepaid control over traditional banking. Deposits usually go through instantly, while withdrawals can take a few business days depending on the casino. 

Before you start, it’s worth knowing the limits, fees, and what might affect payout times.

Deposit Speed & Limits

Deposits using PaySafeCard are instant, allowing you to fund your casino account in seconds. Once you enter your 16-digit voucher code, the funds appear immediately, and you’re ready to play.

Typical minimum deposit limits at Canadian casinos:

  • Minimum deposit: C$10–C$20
  • Maximum deposit: Around C$400 per voucher (up to C$1,000 with My PaySafeCard)

Since PaySafeCard is prepaid, your spending is capped at the voucher amount, a big plus for responsible gaming.

Withdrawal Speed with PaySafeCard Casinos

Withdrawals take longer, generally 3–5 business days, as PaySafeCard isn’t a direct bank account but a prepaid bridge. If the casino supports My PaySafeCard, payouts can go there first before transferring to your bank.

Several factors can affect withdrawal times:

  • KYC Verification: First-time withdrawals may need ID confirmation.
  • Casino Processing Times: Each casino has its own review window (usually 24–48 hours).
  • PaySafeCard Wallet-to-Bank Transfers: Funds can take extra time to move from your PaySafeCard balance to your bank.
  • User Errors: Incorrect account details or mismatched information can delay payouts.

Even with these steps, PaySafeCard remains one of the more reliable prepaid methods for Canadian players who value privacy.

Fees & Charges

PaySafeCard keeps fees low and transparent. Most casinos won’t charge extra for using it, but PaySafeCard applies small service fees for transactions:

  • Deposit fee: Around C$1.95 per transaction
  • Withdrawal fee: Around C$2 per transfer

Some casinos or banks might add small processing or conversion fees, especially for larger payouts. Always check the casino’s payment policy before depositing or withdrawing, a quick look now can save a surprise later.

Pros & Cons of PaySafeCard Casinos

PaySafeCard casinos are a great fit for players who value privacy, fast deposits, and spending control. Still, they’re not perfect, withdrawals can take longer, and not every casino supports prepaid payouts. 

Here’s a quick look at the main pros and cons.

Pros:

  • ✅ Instant deposits with no need to share bank or card details
  • ✅ Works at most licensed Canadian online casinos
  • ✅ Helps control spending by limiting deposits to voucher value
  • ✅ Accepted in CAD with strong security and encryption

Cons:

  • ❌ Withdrawals are slower and not always available via PaySafeCard
  • ❌ Limited deposit amounts compared to credit cards or bank transfers

PaySafeCard Casino Bonuses & Promotions

Using PaySafeCard doesn’t mean missing out on great casino bonuses; in fact, most sites treat it the same as any other deposit method. 

Unlike many eWallets, PaySafeCard deposits usually qualify for welcome offers, reload deals, and cashback rewards, so you’ll still get the full bonus value when using a prepaid card.

Welcome Bonuses

Canadian players using PaySafeCard can claim the same first-deposit offers as everyone else. Most casinos provide a 100% match bonus up to C$500–C$1,000, often paired with free spins on popular slots. Deposits process instantly, so your bonus funds and spins are available right away.

💡 Dragonia Casino currently offers a 100% match up to C$500 + 100 free spins on Starburst Deluxe, with a fair 35x wagering requirement and a one-week validity window. PaySafeCard users qualify automatically for this offer.

Ongoing Rewards

The best PaySafeCard casinos also keep players engaged long after sign-up. Expect reload bonuses, cashback on losses, and weekly free spin promotions for consistent deposits.

💡 Millioner Casino runs a 50% Monday Reload Bonus up to C$200 for PaySafeCard users, with 25x wagering and instant credit. Meanwhile, BigClash Casino gives 10% weekly cashback on net losses (up to C$100) and hosts regular free spin events for prepaid deposits of C$20 or more.

These ongoing offers make it easy to stay active, build rewards, and get more value out of every PaySafeCard transaction.

PaySafeCard vs. Other Casino Payment Methods

PaySafeCard sits in a unique position among Canadian casino payment options. It’s fast, private, and doesn’t require linking a bank account, making it ideal for players who prefer prepaid control. 

Still, it competes with a few strong alternatives like Interac, eWallets, and crypto, each with its own strengths and drawbacks.

PaySafeCard vs. Interac

Interac and PaySafeCard are both widely trusted in Canada but serve slightly different needs. Interac is faster when it comes to withdrawals since funds go directly between your bank and the casino, often within a few hours. It’s perfect for players who want near-instant payouts and already use online banking regularly.

PaySafeCard, on the other hand, focuses on privacy and accessibility. It’s accepted at more casinos, doesn’t require sharing personal banking details, and helps players manage spending through prepaid limits. Deposits are instant, though withdrawals are slower, usually taking three to five days if supported.

💡 Expert opinion: If quick withdrawals matter most, Interac wins hands down. But for players who want full privacy and control over spending, PaySafeCard remains the better long-term option, especially for casual players or those new to online gaming.

PaySafeCard vs. eWallets

eWallets like Skrill and NETELLER are often faster for withdrawals, but they don’t always qualify for bonuses. PaySafeCard deposits usually do, which makes a big difference if you want access to full welcome and reload offers. It’s also simpler, no setup beyond buying a voucher or creating a My PaySafeCard account.

💡 Expert opinion: eWallets work well for experienced players who make frequent transactions across multiple casinos, while PaySafeCard is better for those who value ease of use and bonus eligibility.

PaySafeCard vs. Cryptocurrencies

Crypto payments are instant, borderless, and completely anonymous, but they come with risks, mainly price volatility and limited regulation. PaySafeCard offers a safer, regulated alternative linked to Canadian banking systems, without exposing your financial details to the casino.

💡 Expert opinion: Crypto is best for players who value speed and anonymity, while PaySafeCard suits those who prefer a more stable, government-backed payment option.

PaySafeCard vs. Traditional Payment Methods

Compared to credit cards or bank transfers, PaySafeCard is faster, has lower fees, and doesn’t reveal your banking information. Card and wire withdrawals can take up to a week and often include extra processing fees, while PaySafeCard deposits are instant and easy to track.

💡 Expert opinion: Everyday players will find PaySafeCard more convenient, but high rollers moving larger sums may still prefer traditional methods for their higher transaction limits and direct bank handling.

Have You Found Your New Favorite PaySafeCard Online Casino?

If you’ve made it this far, you probably already know why PaySafeCard casinos are a solid choice for Canadian players. They’re private, secure, and let you make fast deposits in CAD without exposing your banking details. Every site we’ve featured has been tested for reliability, fair bonuses, and smooth PaySafeCard payments, so you can play confidently knowing your money’s in good hands.

The only real downside? Withdrawals can take a bit longer compared to Interac or crypto options. Still, for most players, the added security and prepaid control are well worth the trade-off.

Ready to find your next favorite casino? Check out our top-rated PaySafeCard casinos above and start playing safely today.

Isla Hamilton

Isla Hamilton is Managing Editor at GamesHub, with over a decade of experience in iGaming editorial. Starting as a content writer in 2012, she worked with outlets including OLBG, ThePOGG, and Casino Guru before leading GamesHub’s gambling coverage. A dedicated poker player with a strong grasp of gambling regulation, she combines sharp editorial instincts with a player’s perspective to deliver clear, trustworthy insights.