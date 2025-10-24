Best Horse Betting Sites in Canada in 2025

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in October, 2025

Top Horse Betting Sites Reviewed

We’ve shut the stable door before the horse has bolted, so there’s time now to relax and take a detailed look at our three top choices for gambling on horses at online sportsbooks.

The Complete All-Star for Horse Betting Rabona If you are only ever likely to use one sportsbook for betting on horses in Canada, then Rabona should be the site you should be looking at. This site was established in 2019 and operates with a verified Curaçao license. Rabona is a classic, user-friendly sportsbook that not only covers international horse racing but also offers over 30,000 events across 30 different sports. In addition, it offers speedy payouts and payment options from cards to crypto with a minimum deposit and withdrawal that's set to $10, and the promise that withdrawals will be with you within three days. The only thing that's really missing is the ability to stream all races. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 100% up to $150 Get Offer Pros Covers all horse racing events all across the globe

Live streaming of races in India, the UK, Ireland and elsewhere

Bet on singles, multis and system bets Cons Only accepts limited cryptos

Live streaming of races in India, the UK, Ireland and elsewhere

Bet on singles, multis and system bets Cons Only accepts limited cryptos

Site can be slow to respond at times 🎯 Why It's The All-Star for Horse Betting Dedicated punters who live for gambling on horses understand that the more races they can access, the more likely they are to find winners. Rabona gives punters access to races all around the world – from the big meetings in the US and the UK to the day's top meetings in India and Australia. What's more, punters can watch live streams of races just by logging in to the site. ℹ️ Rabona's Horse Racing Section is an Information Heaven Picking winning horses depends on how accurately the form is studied. You won't have to go anywhere else for all the necessary race information, as it's all available at Rabona. The type of class of the race, the going, the weight carried by each mount and each horse's last six performances – it's all available at Rabona. 💡 Expert's Opinion Horse racing gambling sites are something of a rarity in Canada, or at least decent ones are. That's why we love Rabona so much, as its coverage of horse racing could not be more in-depth. It's also easy to place bets (singles, multis, system bets and so on), and the ability to stream races adds real value. What's not to like? License Anjouan (Comoros) Racing Coverage International Horse Betting Promotions? No Mobile App Browser-only Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 Deposit and Withdrawal Withdrawal Time 1 - 3 days Bank Options Cards, Interac, PlayID, eWallets, Crypto

The Best Site for Horse Betting Live Streaming BankonBet BankonBet is one of the more recent additions to the horse betting realm on our list, becoming established as recently as 2022. This is another online sportsbook available to people in Canada that runs via a verified Curaçao licence. We've picked it out as we are particularly impressed by the live streaming of international horse races that this site and app offers. People who enjoy gambling on horses at internet-based sportsbooks do so with an advantage over those who prefer to bet on, say, football, hockey or basketball. Like many sportsbooks, BankonBet offers live streaming of horse races from all corners of the planet to add to the betting experience. Try finding NFL or NHL live streams at Canadian sportsbooks! + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% up to $150 Get Offer Pros You bet on it, you can (probably) live stream it!

Watch races even if you’ve no money on the result

Comprehensive coverage of most international meetings Cons Horse racing is not a priority at this site

Watch races even if you've no money on the result

Comprehensive coverage of most international meetings Cons Horse racing is not a priority at this site

No horse betting promotions 🎯 Why it's Best for Live Streaming There's plenty of live betting at BankonBet, but not a lot of live streaming … except for horse racing! When we checked the site, there were horse racing betting opportunities in Argentina, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, Mexico and the US. 📺 Watch all the Horse Racing Streams You Desire! BankonBet really does act as your portal to the complete global world of horse racing. With over 100 race meetings daily, and well over half of them available for live streaming, BankonBet is the best site for live race streaming, and there's really no contest. 💡 Expert's Opinion Betting on horses (and winning!) is entertaining enough, but the ability to watch the races you've bet on just adds that extra dimension. Thanks to BankonBet's international sportsbook, you can bet on and live stream races on the other side of the world! License Anjouan (Comoros) Racing Coverage International Horse Betting Promotions? No Mobile App Browser-only Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 deposit and withdrawal Withdrawal Time 1 - 3 days Bank Options Cards, Interac, PlayID, eWallets, Crypto

The Best Site for Bitcoin Horse Betting Instant Casino Yes, you've read that right, we're very happy to recommend the Instant Casino for horse racing betting. If you're confused, then there's really no need to be, as Instant Casino is a combined online casino and sports betting site. It only has a few sports, but horse racing is one of them, and the best thing of all is that you can use Bitcoin to fund your account here. Instant Casino is owned by Simba NV and operates via Comoros and Curaçao licenses, having been established as recently as 2024. We've picked it out as the best online horse betting site where you can use Bitcoin, but other cryptocurrencies are available too, including Ethereum, Litecoin and Tron. For those allergic to alt-coins, non-crypto payment methods are available too. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer 200% up to €7,500 + Weekly Cashback Get Offer Pros Keep your gambling private by using Bitcoin

Accepts other forms of payment too

Generous welcome bonus up to $7,500 Cons Site has too much emphasis on eSports

Accepts other forms of payment too

Generous welcome bonus up to $7,500 Cons Site has too much emphasis on eSports

Horse racing betting is not an obvious option 🎯 Why it's Best for Bitcoin Horse Betting Whenever you use any kind of payment method online, there's always the risk of having your important financial information intercepted and stolen. That's unlikely to happen at horse racing gambling sites, but you can minimise the risk by using Bitcoin as your currency, as opposed to dollars. You can also keep your financial dealings with the site off your bank statements! ₿ Don't want to use Bitcoin? No Problem! Don't think that the Instant Casino is a crypto-only platform, far from it! If you don't like or understand Bitcoin payments, then you are quite free to use the supplied alternatives, including cards, eWallets, Apple Pay, Google Pay and direct banking. With a low minimum deposit of $20 and withdrawals processed in less than 24 hours, 💡 Expert's Opinion We certainly prefer to use cryptocurrencies when making deposits and withdrawals from online sports betting websites, and we feel you should get used to this idea too. We love the privacy of crypto … what we do when enjoying a bit of horse track betting online is our business, and ours alone! License Curaçao Racing Coverage International Horse Betting Promotions No Mobile App Browser-only Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $20 Deposit, $25 Withdrawal Withdrawal Time < 24 Hours Bank Options Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard, MiFinity, Interac, Open Banking, Bitcoin, GiroPay, PicPay, Sofort, Pix

How to Choose Online Horse Betting Sites in Canada

If you choose unsatisfactory horse betting websites, then you’ll be wasting valuable time and even more valuable money. No matter how much of a horse betting expert you feel you are, if you use poor sites, you won’t find the value that your expertise and enthusiasm deserve. Let’s now look at what our betting specialists look for when evaluating sites in Canada where horse racing betting is offered.

Licensing and Safety

There is nothing more important than licensing and safety when it comes to horse racing betting online in Canada. Using sites that either have poor licensing or, even worse, no licensing at all, is only asking for trouble. Care must always be taken when using sites that share sensitive personal and financial information.

Our experts always check the licence of any site that’s considered during the deliberation process. They also check for past transgressions, sanctions or unexplained licensing changes.

Special Features

A little bit extra is always important when it comes to horse betting websites – anything that makes a site a few degrees better to use for horse betting enthusiasts. This could be live streaming of races, enhanced odds, or horse racing-focused specials and promotions.

Our betting specialists take all this into account when forming their opinions. They know what to look for, and they know what kind of extra yards need to be rushed when it comes to particular site aspects.

Horse Racing Betting Markets

Casual horse betting in Canada typically involves selecting race winners, but serious horse betting enthusiasts delve deeper into form, seeking inventive ways to convert their racing knowledge into cold, hard cash.

It should go without saying that the more horse racing betting markets a site can provide, the better it is for those who truly understand horse racing. Our experts understand this, and only choose sites with the most comprehensive range of internet horse betting markets.

Payment Methods

Getting money into your betting account is another crucial aspect of horse betting in Canada. It is very hard to win money at betting sites without risking some money! The best sites have a decent array of payment methods that are safe and secure, with instant deposits and withdrawals that don’t take weeks to process.

Our betting specialists understand all about the movement of money to and from online gambling sites where horse racing betting is permitted. A good selection of payment methods is crucial, from cards to crypto.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions

Some gambling sites are generous with promotions, and some are not. We don’t need to ask you which type you’re more likely to prefer! If you are a regular bettor on horses, then a frequent selection of beneficial horse racing betting bonuses and promotions is the cream that sits atop the coffee.

We make sure our horse betting experts are always on the lookout for internet horse betting sites that offer genuine deals and transparent bonuses, especially for people who love to wager on horse races both in Canada, and globally too.

Is it Legal to Bet on Horse Racing in Canada?

Currently, horse racing betting is regulated on a federal level as opposed to a provincial level. This means that its legality is determined on a nationwide basis and is not determined by individual provinces. Horse racing betting can only be conducted on a parimutuel or pool basis, and is almost exclusively done at racetracks.

Ontario is the only province where online sports betting has been legalised. However, as it is only parimutuel betting that is legal, and parimutuel betting is regulated on a federal level, even Ontario iGaming platforms cannot offer horse racing betting online.

For online horse betting in Canada, offshore betting sites offer comprehensive non-parimutuel betting. Such sites are not based in Canada, so they aren’t subject to Canadian law. Care, though, needs to be taken when choosing offshore sites, and horse racing bets should only ever be placed at sites with recognisable licenses.

Horse Betting in Canada – An Overview

We’re now going to take a deep dive into the world of horse racing and horse racing betting in Canada. We’ll go through the different types and outline specific tracks and events.

Thoroughbred Horse Racing

The most popular type of horse racing in Canada is thoroughbred horse racing, and betting on it is also widely enjoyed. A thoroughbred is a type of horse that has been bred specifically for racing. Thoroughbred horse racing has been taking place throughout racetracks in Canada since the mid-1800s.

Millions of people in Canada watch horse racing both on track and via broadcasts every year, and a high percentage of them place wagers on the outcome of races. The Woodbine Racetrack, opened in 1956 in Toronto, is one of the most attended racetracks both in Canada and globally, and is home to Canada’s most famous horse race, the King’s Plate.

Thoroughbred Tracks in Canada

Woodbine Racetrack, Etobicoke, Toronto

Century Mile Racetrack, Leduc County, Alberta

Hastings Racecourse, Hastings Park, Vancouver

Fort Erie Race Track, Ontario

Assiniboia Downs, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Century Downs, Rocky View, Alberta

Century Mile, Edmonton, Alberta

Millarville Racetrack, Alberta

Ajax Downs, Ajax, Ontario

Key Throughbred Betting Events

The Triple Crown

Kings’ Plate (Woodbine) Prince of Wales Stakes (Fort Erie) Breeder’s Stakes (Woodbine)



Other Key Thoroughbred Races in Canada

Canadian International Stakes (Woodbine) Woodbine Mile (Woodbine) Highlander Stakes (Woodbine) Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (Woodbine) Natalma Stakes (Woodbine) Summer Stakes (Woodbine) E. P. Taylor Stakes (Woodbine)



Harness Racing

Harness racing is the secondary form of horse racing in Canada. Stablebred horses (never thoroughbreds) are raced while pulling a two-wheeled cart called a sulky. This form of racing, also known as ‘trotting’, is also popular in the US, some European countries, Australia and New Zealand.

Although less popular than thoroughbred horse racing, harness racing remains a popular spectator and wagering sport in Canada.

Harness Racing Tracks in Canada

Century Downs, Balza, Alberta

Century Mile, Edmonton, Alberta

Charlottetown Driving Park, Prince Edward Island

Clinton Raceway, Ontario

Dresden Raceway, Ontario

Flamboro Downs, Dundas, Ontario

Fraser Downs, Surrey, British Columbia

Georgian Downs, Innisfil, Ontario

Grand River Raceway, Elora, Ontario

Hanover Raceway, Ontario

Hiawatha Horse Park, Sarnia, Ontario

Hippodrome 3R, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

Kawartha Downs, Fraserville, Ontario

Leamington Raceway, Essex County, Ontario

The Loop, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Raceway at Western Fair, London, Ontario

Rideau Carleton Raceway, Gloucester, Ontario

Summerside Raceway, Prince Edward Island

The Track on 2, Lacombe, Alberta

Truro Raceway, Nova Scotia

Woodbine Mohawk Park, Campbellville, Ontario

Key Harness Racing Betting Events

North America Cup (Woodbine Mohawk Park)

Canadian Pacing Derby (Woodbine Mohawk Park)

Mable Leaf Trot (Woodbine Mohawk Park)

Gold Trot and Saucer (Charlotte Driving Park)

Mowhawk Million (Woodbine Mohawk Park)

Quarter Horse Racing

Quarter horses are horses that are bred purely for speed and their ability to sprint over short distances. They are typically raced over short, straight courses of around a quarter of a mile. Longer courses may run if they are over 550 yards with a single bend.

Popular in the US, quarter horse racing also takes place in Canada, although it is less popular than either thoroughbred horse racing or harness racing.

Quarter Horse Racing Tracks in Canada

Most quarter horse races take place on the same courses as thoroughbred horse races. Please refer to the list of thoroughbred horse race tracks for a list of quarter horse racing tracks.

Key Quarter Horse Racing Betting Events

Alex Picov Memorial Futurity (Ajax Downs)

Provincial Championship (per Province)

Trial Invitational Finals (Ancaster Fairgrounds)

International Racing

It should go without saying that Canadian bettors have the world of horse racing at their fingertips. Horse racing, and thoroughbred horse racing in particular, is immensely popular all over the globe with particular coverage in the US, the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Japan and elsewhere.

Canadian horse betting fans should have no problems finding dozens of races on a daily basis on which they can place their expert wagers.

Key International Races to Bet On

Race Type Date Course Kentucky Derby Thoroughbred May Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, US Breeders’ Cup Classic Thoroughbred November Various, US The Gold Cup Stayers June Ascot Racecourse, UK Dubai World Cup Thoroughbred March Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, UAE Preakness Stakes Thoroughbred May Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland, US Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe Weight-for-Age October Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, France Melbourne Cup Thoroughbred November Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Australia Epsom Derby Thoroughbred June Epson Downs, Surrey, UK The Everest Weight-for-Age October Randwick Racecourse, Sydney, Australia Grand National Premier Handicap April Aintree Racecourse, Merseyside, UK

Horse Racing Promotions and Special Offers

The leading horse racing gambling sites always have a decent selection of promotions and bonuses for those of us who enjoy horse betting in Canada. Such deals are designed to entice horse betting fans to specific sites, and then keep them there once their registration has been secured.

As well as welcome offers for new customers, typical horse racing promotions and special offers typically include payments for extra places, enhanced odds and NRNB (the return of your stake should your backed mount be declared a non-runner). For UK and Ireland races, you may be offered ‘BOG’ (Best Odds Guaranteed), where you are always paid at the higher price – the starting price or the price of your selection when you placed your bet.

One of the key aspects of any decent site or horse racing app is the ability to stream races. At some sites, you can follow your selections via live video or audio feeds of both national and international races.

Many sites have no restrictions on following the live streams, so you can watch as many races as you wish to enhance your study of the form. Some sites do place restrictions, though, such as only being allowed to watch races you’ve placed a bet on, or if you’ve placed any kind of wager in the last 24 hours or even if you just have funds in your account balance.

Popular Horse Racing Betting Markets

While picking winners (hopefully!) is the way most people use a horse betting website, expert punters vary their bets to enhance their profits. We’re going to take a look now at some of the most popular bets you can place when betting on horse racing in Canada.

Bet Explanation Win Betting on a horse to finish first Place Betting on a horse to place (1st – 4th, depending on number of runners) Show Betting on a horse to show (1st – 4th, depending on number of runners) Each-Way Combined win/place bet Exacta/Perfecta Bet on the exact order of first and second Quinella Bet on the first and second finishers in any order Trifecta Bet on the exact order of first, second and third Superfecta Bet on the exact order of first, second, third and fourth Multiple Combining more than one win/place/show/each-way bet on different races System Bet A combination of all possible multiples from several selections Accumulator A multiple bet with more than three win/place/show/each-way bets Placepot Select six mounts to place in the first six races of a meeting Jackpot Select six mounts to win in the first six races of a meeting

Betting Odds at Offshore Sites

Currently, the only legal way of betting on horse racing in Canada is via pari-mutuel or pool betting. This means that for a race, all stakes are pooled, a commission paid and the remaining pool split between all winning punters on a pro-rata basis.

Betting at offshore sites works differently, or at least punters have the option to. At offshore sites, you are typically betting against the bookie, which offers odds for all outcomes paid in relation to the stake placed.

When placing non-pool bets, make sure you shop around for the most competitive odds available. Odds are usually equivocal at most sites, but some take off more ‘juice’ (i.e., site profit) than others, so choose sites with beneficial odds.

Horse Betting on Mobile Devices

Unless you were born in the 1800s, you’ll possess a phone, and there’s probably a phone in your hand right now! Mobile devices have added so much convenience to our lives, and they’ve added convenience to horse racing betting in Canada, too.

Anything you can do on desktop horse racing betting sites, you can do using betting apps too. Many sites provide their own apps to download and install, but if your preferred betting site has no apps, you can access it just as conveniently via a mobile browser.

How to Start Horse Betting Online in Canada

Keen to get your first horse racing bets on, but are not sure how? Then saddle up, as we’re about to go through the process for you in four super-easy steps.

Complete your registration at your chosen horse betting website and sign in. Head to the cashier, choose your preferred payment method and make a deposit. Find a race you’re interested in, and select the horse you feel is going to win your bet. Click the odds to add the selection to your betting slip, choose your stake, select ‘place bet’, and that’s it, your bet is on!

Horse Betting Strategies for Canadian Racing Fans

Picking horses blindfolded with a pin is no good, especially when you’re using your phone! Here are some recommended tips for you from our horse race betting experts.

Study the Form: If you really want to get the most out of your horse betting, then you’re really going to have to learn how to read, study and interpret form. It won’t be easy at first, but if you persevere, your betting prowess will improve.

If you really want to get the most out of your horse betting, then you’re really going to have to learn how to read, study and interpret form. It won’t be easy at first, but if you persevere, your betting prowess will improve. Bet Each Way: Most professional horse racing gamblers make their money by betting each-way, and not solely on the win. Winning small but often is much better than winning big but infrequently.

Most professional horse racing gamblers make their money by betting each-way, and not solely on the win. Winning small but often is much better than winning big but infrequently. Try Dutching: Dutching is where you back more than one selection in a race, calculating your stakes to maximise your chances of a profit. It can be difficult to work out the stakes you need to place, but dutching calculators can easily be found on the internet.

Dutching is where you back more than one selection in a race, calculating your stakes to maximise your chances of a profit. It can be difficult to work out the stakes you need to place, but dutching calculators can easily be found on the internet. Use the 80/20 Rule: An each-way bet splits your bet down the middle, but expert punters swear the 80/20 rule is more profitable. Instead of the 50:50 split, you bet 80% of your stake to place and 20% of your stake to win.

Responsible Gambling

For most people, betting on horse racing is simply an entertaining sideline or hobby, but for some people, it can lead to irrational decision-making. To ensure you keep your betting on a responsible level, there are plenty of steps you can follow.

Never chase losses, maintain a bankroll and make sure you’re deriving entertainment from your betting, and not stress. If you do feel your horse racing betting is getting out of hand, seek help, and the following resources act as a useful starting point.

Alberta Problem Gambling Resources Network: 1-866-461-1259

British Columbia Problem Gambling Help Line: 1-888-795-6111

Quebec Gambling: Help and Referral: 1-800-461-0140

Manitoba Addictions Help Line – Problem Gambling: 1-800-463-1554

Newfoundland Problem Gambling Help Line: 1-888-899-4357

New Brunswick Gambling Information Line: 1-800-461-1234

Northwest Territories General Help Line: 1-800-661-0844

Nova Scotia’s Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line: 1-888-429-8167

Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Help Line: 1-800-265-3333

Ontario ConnexOntario Help Line:1-866-531-2600

Prince Edward Island Problem Gambling Help Line: 1-855-255-4255

Saskatchewan Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-306-6789

Yukon Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services: 1-866-456-3838

Online Resources:

Have You Found Your New Favourite Horse Betting Site?

This page should have educated you fully about horse betting in Canada. We’ve explained how to select decent horse racing betting sites and how to get the most out of your horse race wagering, as well as a few tips aimed at pointing you in the right direction.

Why not get started with one of the horse racing gambling sites our betting experts have recommended? Wherever you place your bets, we hope your selected mounts romp home several lengths ahead of the rest of the field!

FAQs

What is the best site for horse betting? We’ve presented a list of the leading horse betting sites available to people in Canada on this very page.

How does horse betting work? Bettors place money on horses to win, place or show in races and receive winnings plus the return of their stake if the bets are successful.

Can you bet on horses in Canada? Yes, you can. You can bet on a parimutuel basis at racetracks or other licensed venues or internet sites, or on a moneyline basis at offshore horse betting sites.