Best Betting Sites in Cambodia 2026

Sports betting in Cambodia sits in a complicated legal position. The 1996 Law on Suppression of Gambling banned all forms of gambling for Cambodian residents, and that ban has never been formally amended to cover online betting. In practice, many players in Cambodia use offshore betting sites without issue, and the number of bookmakers that accept players from here is larger than you might expect. On this page I have listed the best betting sites for Cambodia players in 2026. Each site on the list accepts Cambodian players, offers sports markets that are relevant to this part of the world, and works with payment methods you can actually use from here.
Authored By Ella Wren

Last Updated: February 27, 2026
Disclaimer

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly – Online gambling laws vary by country – always ensure you're following local regulations and are of legal gambling age. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and seek help if needed.

Betting Sites in Cambodia

Best Betting Sites in Cambodia 2026

  • All

288% Deposit Match Up To $2,880

OUR SCORE
10
BK8 Casino CB

200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000

OUR SCORE
9.9
CoinCasino CB

200% Deposit Match Welcome Offer up to $7,500

OUR SCORE
9.8
Instant Casino CB

200% Matched Deposit Bonus up to €5,000 + 50 Free Spins

OUR SCORE
9.7
Golden Panda CB

200% Welcome Bonus up to $25,000 + 50 Free Spins

OUR SCORE
9.6
Lucky Block CB

150% First-Time Deposit Welcome Offer Up To $2,000

OUR SCORE
9.5
CoinPoker CB

200% Welcome Promotion up to $25,000 + Free Spins and Bets

OUR SCORE
9.4
WSM Casino CB

200% Rakeback up to 10ETH

OUR SCORE
9.3
TG Casino CB

200% Welcome Offer up to 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins

OUR SCORE
9.2
Mega Dice CB

200% Deposit Bonus up to €5,000 + 10% Weekly Cashback

OUR SCORE
9.1
Samba Slots CB

In the article

Cambodia Betting Site Reviews

The list above covers the basics. Below I have gone through the top five in more detail, looking at the sports coverage, the odds quality, what the bonuses actually look like in practice, and where each one falls short.

BK8 - Best Overall Betting Site Cambodia

BK8 Sportsbook

BK8 is one of the better known names in Southeast Asian sports betting and it has earned that reputation over time. The sports coverage is wide, with strong markets on football, basketball, and regional sports that are popular with Cambodian bettors. Live betting is available across most sports and the odds update quickly, which makes in play wagering straightforward. The platform also includes a full casino section, which is useful for players who want both sportsbook and casino under one account. Withdrawals usually process within a day and the welcome bonus follows a standard match format with wagering requirements that are relatively clear compared to many other sites.

Mobile play at BK8, one of the best sports betting sites in Malaysia
Overall Verdict
10.0/10

Welcome offer

288% Deposit Match Up To $2,880

Quick Overview

Pros

  • Strong Southeast Asia sports coverage
  • Good live betting with fast odds updates
  • Sports betting and casino in one account
  • Accepts crypto and standard payments

Cons

  • Not the fastest payout on this list
  • Support can be slow during busy periods

🎯 Why It’s Best for Cambodian Bettors

BK8 works well for Cambodian players because it focuses heavily on sports that attract regional interest. Football markets are particularly strong, with a wide selection of leagues and competitive odds. Basketball and other international sports are also well covered, giving bettors a balanced sportsbook with reliable live betting options.

⚡ Live Betting Experience

The live betting section at BK8 runs smoothly with odds that update quickly during matches. Most major sports offer in play markets, which makes it easy to follow games and place bets while the action is happening. This fast update cycle is important for players who prefer live betting instead of pre match wagers.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BK8 stands out as a reliable all round sportsbook for players in Cambodia. It combines strong sports coverage, a functional live betting section, and a casino platform within the same account. While payouts are not the fastest available, they are generally consistent, and the mix of crypto and traditional payment methods makes the site accessible to a wide range of bettors.

Feature Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
100% up to $200
Min Deposit:
$10
Payout Speed:
1-3 banking days
Payment Methods:
Crypto, Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets

Overall Verdict
10.0/10

Welcome offer

Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
100% up to $200
Min Deposit:
$10
Payout Speed:
1-3 banking days
Payment Methods:
Crypto, Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets

Coin Casino - Best Crypto Betting Site Cambodia

Coin Casino Sportsbook

Coin Casino is built around cryptocurrency from the ground up, which gives it a clear advantage for players in Cambodia where standard bank card transactions at offshore betting sites often get blocked. No KYC is required for standard withdrawals, and Bitcoin and Ethereum payouts are among the fastest I have tested. The sportsbook covers the main markets and includes live betting, though the overall market depth is not as wide as larger platforms like BK8. For players already using crypto who want a simple and direct betting experience, it remains one of the more practical choices available.

Checking out the CoinCasino Lebanon betting app
Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000

Quick Overview

Pros

  • No KYC for standard crypto withdrawals
  • Fast Bitcoin and Ethereum payouts
  • Simple layout, straightforward to use

Cons

  • No fiat payment options
  • Sports market depth thinner than larger bookmakers

🎯 Why It Works for Crypto Bettors

Coin Casino is designed specifically for cryptocurrency users, which removes many of the payment problems Cambodian players face on traditional betting sites. Deposits and withdrawals are handled through popular crypto coins and transactions are typically processed quickly. The absence of standard KYC checks for normal withdrawals also helps keep the process simple.

⚡ Fast Crypto Payouts

One of the strongest advantages of Coin Casino is the speed of its crypto payouts. Bitcoin and Ethereum withdrawals are processed quickly compared to many other offshore sportsbooks. For players who prioritise fast access to their winnings, this makes the platform particularly appealing.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Coin Casino works best for bettors who already operate mainly with cryptocurrency. The sportsbook covers essential markets and offers a clean interface that is easy to navigate. While the sports market depth is not as extensive as some larger bookmakers, the fast payouts and simple crypto focused setup make it a solid option for Cambodian players.

Feature Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
200% up to 1 BTC
Min Deposit:
$20 equivalent
Payout Speed:
Up to 24 hours
Payment Methods:
BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, BNB

Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
200% up to 1 BTC
Min Deposit:
$20 equivalent
Payout Speed:
Up to 24 hours
Payment Methods:
BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, BNB

Instant Casino - Fastest Payouts for Cambodia Bettors

Instant Casino Sportsbook

Instant Casino focuses heavily on fast withdrawals, which is one of the main reasons it stands out for Cambodian bettors. Crypto payouts can arrive within an hour, making it one of the fastest platforms available for moving funds. The sportsbook covers football, basketball, and major international leagues, with live betting available across most markets. The welcome bonus follows a standard first deposit match structure with clearly stated wagering requirements. The payment method selection is smaller than on some larger platforms and coverage of niche sports is limited, but when it comes to speed and reliability the site performs very well.

A look at the Instant Casino mobile interface
Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

200% Deposit Match Welcome Offer up to $7,500

Quick Overview

Pros

  • Fastest crypto withdrawal speed on this list
  • Clear, honest bonus terms
  • Reliable live betting section

Cons

  • Limited payment method variety
  • Thinner coverage on niche sports and regional leagues

⚡ Why It’s Best for Fast Payouts

Instant Casino stands out mainly because of its withdrawal speed. Crypto payouts can often be processed within an hour, which is significantly faster than many other betting platforms. This makes it particularly useful for players who want quick access to their winnings or need to move funds between platforms.

🎯 Live Betting Performance

The live betting section runs smoothly with a solid range of markets on football, basketball, and other major sports. Odds update quickly during matches, making it easy to place in play wagers while games are underway. This keeps the betting experience active and responsive.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Instant Casino is a strong option for players who prioritise payout speed above everything else. The sportsbook covers the most important sports and provides a stable live betting experience. While the payment variety and niche sports coverage are somewhat limited, the extremely fast crypto withdrawals make it one of the most practical platforms for Cambodian bettors.

Feature Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
150% up to $300
Min Deposit:
$15
Payout Speed:
Under 1 hour (crypto)
Payment Methods:
Crypto, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller

Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
150% up to $300
Min Deposit:
$15
Payout Speed:
Under 1 hour (crypto)
Payment Methods:
Crypto, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller

Golden Panda - Best for Asian Sports Markets

Golden Panda Sportsbook

Golden Panda is one of the few betting sites designed with the Asian market as a priority rather than adapting to it later. The sportsbook reflects that focus with strong coverage of regional football leagues, solid Muay Thai and kickboxing markets, and Asian Handicap betting available across many events. The platform loads quickly on mobile, which is important in Cambodia where many players rely on phone connections. The welcome bonus is competitive and support response times have been reasonable during testing. While it does not have the brand recognition of BK8, it provides good value for players who want strong coverage of the sports popular in the region.

Golden Panda, one of the best online casinos NZ, as it appears on mobile devices
Overall Verdict
9.7/10

Welcome offer

Quick Overview

Pros

  • Strong Asian sports markets and Asian Handicap betting
  • Good Muay Thai and kickboxing coverage
  • Fast mobile performance on slower connections

Cons

  • Less well known than the top names on this list
  • Smaller overall market count than BK8

🎯 Why It Works for Asian Sports Fans

Golden Panda focuses heavily on sports that attract strong interest across Asia. Regional football leagues receive good market coverage and Asian Handicap betting is available on many matches. This makes the sportsbook appealing to players who prefer betting formats that are commonly used in Asian markets.

🥊 Muay Thai and Combat Sports Coverage

The platform includes solid coverage of Muay Thai and kickboxing events, which are not always well represented on international betting sites. These markets are easy to access and often include a range of betting options, giving players more ways to engage with combat sports events.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Golden Panda is a good option for bettors who want strong regional sports coverage rather than a sportsbook focused mainly on European leagues. The platform runs smoothly on mobile devices and offers competitive betting markets on Asian sports. Although it is less widely known than some larger brands, it delivers a focused experience for Cambodian players.

Feature Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
100% up to $500
Min Deposit:
$10
Payout Speed:
1-2 banking days
Payment Methods:
Crypto, e-wallets, bank transfer

Overall Verdict
9.7/10

Welcome offer

Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
100% up to $500
Min Deposit:
$10
Payout Speed:
1-2 banking days
Payment Methods:
Crypto, e-wallets, bank transfer

Lucky Block - Biggest Welcome Bonus for Cambodia Bettors

Lucky Block Sportsbook

Lucky Block is a crypto focused sportsbook that offers one of the larger welcome bonuses available to players in Cambodia. The terms are clearly written, with wagering requirements explained upfront and set at a level where clearing the bonus is still achievable. The sportsbook covers football, basketball, esports, and major international leagues, while live betting is available across the main markets. The platform also includes a full casino section, which makes it convenient for players who want both sports betting and casino games under the same account.

Screengrabs of online football betting options on a series of smartphone screens at Lucky Block.
Overall Verdict
9.6/10

Welcome offer

Quick Overview

Pros

  • One of the biggest welcome bonuses for Cambodia bettors
  • Readable bonus terms, not buried in conditions
  • Crypto and fiat options both available
  • Sports betting and live casino in one account

Cons

  • High maximum bonus figure can mislead smaller depositors
  • Live support not always available immediately

🎁 Why It’s Best for Bonus Hunters

Lucky Block stands out mainly because of the scale of its welcome offer. The bonus structure is clearly explained and the wagering requirements are presented in a way that players can understand before depositing. This transparency makes it easier for bettors to decide whether the promotion suits their betting style.

⚽ Sports Coverage and Live Betting

The sportsbook includes a wide range of markets covering football, basketball, esports, and other major competitions. Live betting is available across many of these events, allowing players to place wagers while matches are in progress. This keeps the platform competitive with larger international bookmakers.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Lucky Block works well as a general purpose betting platform. It combines a strong welcome bonus with a sportsbook that covers the most popular sports and offers live betting options. The presence of both crypto and traditional payment methods also makes the platform accessible for a wider group of Cambodian players.

Feature Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
200% up to $10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Min Deposit:
$20
Payout Speed:
Up to 24 hours
Payment Methods:
BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, Visa, Mastercard

Overall Verdict
9.6/10

Welcome offer

Key Features

License:
Curacao eGaming
Welcome Bonus:
200% up to $10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Min Deposit:
$20
Payout Speed:
Up to 24 hours
Payment Methods:
BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, Visa, Mastercard

How I Rate Betting Sites for Cambodia

Every site on this list went through the same checks before it made the cut. Here is what I look at.

  • License: Does the site hold a real operating license? Curacao is the most common for sites accepting Cambodia players. It is not the tightest regulation around but it means the site is accountable to an authority.
  • Sports coverage and odds: I check whether the site covers the sports that actually matter to Cambodia bettors, including regional football, Muay Thai, and esports. I also compare odds against other bookmakers on the same events.
  • Payout speed and reliability: I look at what players report in practice, not what the site states in its terms. A bookmaker that delays withdrawals without good reason does not belong here.
  • Bonus terms: I read the full terms on every welcome offer. If the wagering requirements are set so high the bonus cannot realistically be cleared, I note that clearly.
  • Payment methods for Cambodia: Crypto is the most practical route for most players here. I also check e-wallet availability and any local options.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Cambodia?

Sports betting is not legal for Cambodian residents. The Law on Suppression of Gambling, passed in 1996, banned all forms of gambling for locals and that ban has never been formally lifted or amended to cover online betting. Cambodian citizens who gamble can technically face fines or imprisonment under this law.

In practice, the law is seldom enforced against individual players using offshore betting sites. Many Cambodia players access international bookmakers without issue. That said, you are operating outside the law when you do so, and it is worth being clear on that before signing up anywhere.

Foreign nationals visiting or living in Cambodia are in a different position, as the law targets Cambodian citizens specifically. Foreigners can legally use the 75-plus licensed land-based casinos in the country. The online position for expats is less clearly defined.

A Brief History of Betting in Cambodia

Gambling has a long history in Cambodia and has gone through several cycles of restriction and tolerance. It was banned under the Khmer Rouge, briefly permitted again in the early 1990s, then outlawed by the 1996 law. The 1996 ban covered casinos, betting shops, and all forms of gambling for Cambodian citizens.

In 2002 a company called CamboxSix was granted a nine-year licence to operate as the sole legal bookmaker in the country, taking football bets from Cambodian players. That licence was revoked in 2009 by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who linked gambling to rising crime levels. The 20 betting shops that had been operating were closed immediately.

Since then, the country has expanded its licensed casino industry for foreign nationals while maintaining the ban for local residents. Over 190 licensed casinos now operate in Cambodia, but all are restricted to serving foreign players. Online betting has never been formally regulated for Cambodian citizens, leaving offshore operators to fill the gap.

Most Popular Sports for Betting in Cambodia

Most Popular Sports for Betting in Cambodia

Cambodia has a strong betting culture and players here have clear preferences when it comes to sports markets. The sites that work best for Cambodia bettors are the ones that cover these properly.

Football Betting Cambodia

Football is the most popular sport for betting in Cambodia by a wide margin. The main interest is in the English Premier League, La Liga, and the major European competitions, alongside regional leagues from Thailand, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries. Asian Handicap is the most widely used betting market for football here, and any bookmaker targeting Cambodia players should have it available on most matches.

Basketball Betting Cambodia

Basketball is the second most popular sport for betting in Cambodia. The NBA attracts the most attention, with Cambodian bettors following American basketball closely. Point spread betting and totals markets are the most used bet types for basketball, and the better sites on this list carry good market depth on NBA games.

Muay Thai and Kickboxing

Muay Thai and kickboxing betting are more popular in Cambodia than in most other markets. Traditional Cambodian kickboxing, known as Pradal Serey, also attracts a small but dedicated betting following. Not every offshore site covers these markets well, but Golden Panda and BK8 both have reasonable coverage of Muay Thai events.

Esports Betting Cambodia

Esports betting has grown steadily among younger players in Cambodia. Mobile Legends and Dota 2 are the most popular titles for betting here, which reflects the broader Southeast Asian esports scene. Most of the sites on this list carry at least basic esports markets, with Lucky Block and BK8 having the better coverage.

Bonuses at Cambodia Betting Sites

BK8 Betting Sites in Cambodia

Offshore bookmakers compete hard on bonuses for players in markets like Cambodia. Most of the sites on this list have promotions worth looking at, but the terms matter as much as the headline figure.

Welcome Bonuses and Free Bets

Most sites offer a welcome bonus structured as a percentage match on the first deposit. Some also include free bets as part of the offer. Lucky Block has the largest headline figure on this list. The key thing to check before claiming anything is the wagering requirement and the minimum odds at which the bonus can be used. Requirements above 30x on a sports bonus start to get difficult to clear in practice.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are available at most of the sites on this list for existing players. They typically run weekly and offer a smaller percentage match than the welcome offer. BK8 and Lucky Block both have active reload promotions. Check the promotions page after signing up rather than assuming the welcome offer is the only thing available.

Acca Bonuses

Accumulator bonuses are worth looking out for if you regularly bet on multiple selections. These pay an additional percentage on top of your winnings when your acca lands, typically starting at four or five selections. The exact terms vary by site and the minimum odds per selection usually apply.

Payment Methods at Cambodia Betting Sites

Payment Methods at Cambodia Betting Sites

Getting money in and out of offshore betting sites is the most practical challenge for Cambodia players. Standard Cambodian bank cards are blocked at most international gambling sites. Here is how players work around that.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto is the most reliable payment method for Cambodia bettors. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT) are accepted at every site on this list, and transactions go through without the blocks that affect bank cards. ABA Bank and Wing can both be used to buy crypto through local exchanges in Cambodia. Once you have a funded wallet the deposit and withdrawal process at any of these sites is straightforward.

E-wallets

Skrill and Neteller are the most commonly accepted e-wallets at the sites on this list. Linking a Cambodian bank account to these platforms is not always straightforward, but some players manage it through international accounts or prepaid cards. If you already have a funded Skrill or Neteller account, it works well for betting deposits and withdrawals.

Local Banking Options

ABA Bank is the most practical local option for Cambodia bettors. It does not connect directly to most offshore betting sites, but it can be used to fund a crypto wallet or a Skrill account, which then works at the sites on this list. Wing and Pi Pay can also be used as part of that chain.

Live Betting in Cambodia

Live betting is available at all the sites on this list and is one of the most popular ways to bet for players in Cambodia. The ability to place bets on events as they are happening, with odds that reflect the current state of play, appeals particularly to football and basketball bettors.

BK8 has one of the better live betting setups on this list, with fast odds updates and a wide range of in-play markets across football, basketball, and other sports. Instant Casino and Lucky Block also have solid live betting sections. If live betting is a priority for you, check the number of in-play markets available on a typical football match before deciding which site to use.

Mobile Betting in Cambodia

All the sites on this list work on mobile, either through a dedicated app or through the browser. Most players in Cambodia bet on mobile rather than desktop, and the better sites have been built with that in mind.

BK8 mobile

BK8 has a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS that covers both sports betting and casino. Lucky Block and Instant Casino work well through a mobile browser without needing a download. For players on slower connections, Fastslots and Golden Panda both load quickly on lower bandwidth.

How to Sign Up at a Cambodia Betting Site

Signing up at any of the sites on this list follows the same basic steps. Here is what to expect.

  • Choose a site. Pick one from this list based on the payment method you plan to use and the sports you want to bet on.
  • Register an account. You will need an email address and a password. Some sites ask for a phone number as well. Most do not require identity documents to open an account.
  • Set up a payment method. If you are using crypto, make sure your wallet is funded before you try to deposit. If you are using an e-wallet, make sure the account is loaded.
  • Make your first deposit. Most sites have a minimum deposit of $10 to $20. Check the minimum before you proceed.
  • Claim your welcome bonus. Some bonuses are applied automatically on the first deposit. Others require a bonus code. Check the promotions page before depositing to make sure you do not miss the offer.
  • Start betting. Most sites have a sports section accessible from the main navigation. Find the sport and event you want and add selections to your betslip.

Responsible Gambling in Cambodia

Betting should stay something you do for entertainment. Set a budget before you start, stick to it, and do not bet more than you can afford to lose. If you find yourself chasing losses or spending more than you planned, it is worth taking a break.

GamCare and Gambling Therapy both offer support that is available to players regardless of where they are based. Most of the sites on this list also have deposit limits and self-exclusion tools in the account settings. These are worth setting up even if you do not think you need them right now.

FAQ – Best Betting Sites Cambodia

Is sports betting legal in Cambodia?

What is the best betting site in Cambodia?

What payment methods can I use for betting in Cambodia?

Which sports can I bet on in Cambodia?

Do Cambodia betting sites offer free bets?

Can I bet on mobile in Cambodia?

What is Asian Handicap betting?

Ella Wren

Ella Wren is a versatile writer with a degree in Journalism from London, currently completing a Master’s in Digital Marketing. She specializes in covering the gambling industry, with a focus on online casinos, player engagement, and the latest digital marketing trends shaping the sector. A longtime follower of the gambling space, Ella has a particular interest in how technology influences betting behavior and the growth of regulated markets. She has contributed expert reviews, guides, and industry analyses to outlets including Casino.org, AskGamblers, Casino Guru, and GamblingSites.com, reaching audiences ranging from casual players to seasoned bettors.