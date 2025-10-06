Top Online Casinos in Western Australia for October 2025

Is Gambling Legal in Western Australia?

Gambling in Western Australia, just like in other parts of the country, is strictly regulated, with the government enforcing a rigorous regulatory framework. Retail gambling activities are permitted, including sports betting, lotteries, and land-based casinos.

The Gaming and Wagering Commission of Western Australia is responsible for maintaining the integrity of lawful gambling, racing, and liquor activities in the Wildflower State. The same authority is responsible for ensuring fairness at Western Australia casinos.

At the same time, residents do not have access to domestically licenced online casinos. This is because the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, which governs gambling activities nationwide, prohibits companies based in the country from running online casinos and offering other forms of online gambling activities to residents. This means that all Australian online casinos, including online casinos in Western Australia, are operated by offshore companies and licensed by governing authorities based outside the country.

The Path to Western Australia Casino Legislation

Recent Updates and Future Outlook

As briefly discussed in the previous section, Western Australia has strengthened its gambling industry by introducing stricter rules and regulations across various aspects of the gambling sector. The majority of amendments to the regulatory framework were introduced as a response to the inquiry into Crown Perth conducted by the Perth Casino Royal Commission. For instance, the Gambling Legislation Amendment Act 2024 introduced stricter independent monitoring measures, greater regulator powers, and expanded penalties.

These and other measures from recent years demonstrate the government’s determination to restore public trust and ultimately enhance the safeguards responsible for preventing gambling harms. At the same time, online casinos in Western Australia remain operating in an unregulated area, since there are no locally licenced online gambling platforms.

Looking ahead to the future of gambling in Western Australia, further reforms and amendments to the existing laws and regulations are likely. Given the growing public pressure, it is expected to see reforms specifically addressing the oversight and monitoring of digital gambling. However, it is unlikely to see state-licenced WA online casinos anytime soon, as the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 explicitly prohibits local companies from running online casino services. For now, residents of Perth, Geraldton, Broome, and other WA cities have access to offshore casinos with valid remote gaming licences issued by respectable authorities.

Overview of Legal Casino Options in Western Australia

Western Australia is home to some of the strictest gambling laws and regulations in the country. Still, residents have access to land-based casinos licensed to operate by the Gaming and Wagering Commission of Western Australia. While there are no locally licenced online casinos in Western Australia, residents can engage in gambling-like activities at free play/social casinos or take the offshore route and play at one of many casinos licensed outside of the state that welcome WA players.

Casino Options Legality Land-based/retail casinos ✅ State-regulated online casinos ❌ Offshore casinos ✅ Free play/social casinos ✅

Land-Based Casinos in Western Australia

Unlike online casinos in Western Australia that are yet to be regulated, land-based casino gambling has a long and rich history in this part of the country. The Gaming and Wagering Commission of Western Australia is the main regulatory body in charge of licensing and monitoring land-based casinos in WA. The regulatory body is also responsible for ensuring that all licenced land-based gambling establishments operate in accordance with strict compliance and responsible gambling standards.

The primary gambling hub in this region is Crown Perth. This casino in Western Australia opened its doors to the public in 1985, marking a significant milestone over four decades ago. It offers a top-tier, fully integrated entertainment experience with a world-class casino floor, luxury accommodations, and high-end restaurants.

The casino floor is open 24 hours a day and features hundreds of electronic and table games. At Crown Perth, visitors also have access to the biggest selection of pokies in WA. This is the only state-licenced land-based casino in WA. There are some clubs, bars, and similar establishments offering sports betting activities, but there are no other full-fledged retail casinos.

Casino Address Crown Perth Great Eastern Hwy, Burswood WA 6100

How Does Western Australia Compare to Its Neighbours?

Now that you are familiar with the laws and regulations related to land-based and online casinos in Western Australia, it only makes sense to look at how neighboring territories and states regulate their gambling markets. While industries in South Australia and the Northern Territory are also based on the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, these states have introduced slightly different gambling regulatory frameworks, as briefly discussed in the following sections.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory, renowned for its breathtaking outback and natural wonders, is home to some of the most permissive gambling laws and regulations. The Northern Territory Racing Commission is responsible for licensing bookmakers and land-based casinos. Retail casinos are limited, with Darwin’s Mindil Beach Casino Resort remaining the central gambling hub. Its casino floor is not the largest, but it offers a rich selection of over 600 electronic gaming machines. Another entertainment complex with a casino floor is Lasseters Hotel Casino.

South Australia

The gambling industry in South Australia is governed by the Gambling Administration Act 2019. Similar to Western Australia, South Australia has only one land-based casino, SkyCity Adelaide. The same group also operates casinos in New Zealand. Unlike Western Australia, South Australia permits a greater variety of electronic gaming machines. Similar to other parts of Australia, South Australia does not have domestically licenced online casinos, so residents are limited to using offshore online gambling platforms.

Reviewing the Best Online Casinos in Western Australia

In the sections that follow, we review three casinos that definitely deserve to appear on your radar for their focus on customer satisfaction, generous bonuses, and impressive gaming lobbies.

Best Overall Casino in Western Australia, with 9,000+ Pokies VegasNow Topping the list of the best online casinos in Western Australia is VegasNow, an ultimate haven for fans of online pokies. This online casino in Western Australia holds a licence issued by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and has been in operation since 2024. Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up to $8000 + 500 Free Spins Quick Overview Topping the list of the best online casinos in Western Australia is VegasNow, an ultimate haven for fans of online pokies. This online casino in Western Australia holds a licence issued by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and has been in operation since 2024. Pros 9,000+ pokies to play

Up to $8,000 and 500 free spins welcome bonus

Up to $8,000 and 500 free spins welcome bonus

Partnered with 90+ game developers Cons No game shows available Details on Pokies Library VegasNow offers more than 9,000 pokies, with a rich selection of classic 3-reel pokies, video pokies, Megaways pokies, and high-volatility jackpot pokies. You can sort pokies by provider, making finding the right type of game for you an easy process. If you are interested in jackpot pokies, make sure you check out Yggdrasil Gaming's Jackpot Raiders, Jackpot Express, Dr Fortuno, Holmes and the Stolen Stones, and Elysian Jackpots. Expert Opinion VegasNow leaves no pokie fan behind. With over 9,000 games in the impressive collection, we were spoiled for choice. Naturally, we could not try every game, but we managed to test many notable titles. If we had to pick holes, the lack of a free/demo play mode is a drawback for those interested in testing new games, but it does not take away from the casino's overall appeal. Launched 2024 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 12,000+

Western Australia Casino with Cashback, Free Spins, and Other Promotions Just Casino Next on our list of the best online casinos in Western Australia is Just Casino, another top-tier online gambling destination that has been around since 2023. Just Casino has established itself as a full-fledged online casino featuring over 14,000 casino games and the biggest selection of bonuses and promotions for returning players. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $5,000 + 400 free spins Quick Overview Next on our list of the best online casinos in Western Australia is Just Casino, another top-tier online gambling destination that has been around since 2023. Just Casino has established itself as a full-fledged online casino featuring over 14,000 casino games and the biggest selection of bonuses and promotions for returning players. Pros 3 progressive jackpots on offer

Free game tournaments with prizes

Up to $5,000 and 400 free spins welcome bonus Cons Invitation-only for the VIP program Details on Promotions Just Casino offers more than just its welcome bonus up to $5,000 and 400 free spins. From reload bonuses to free spins and cashback, Just Casino has it all to keep the action going. For example, with the 'REFUEL' bonus code, you qualify for a 33% reload bonus if you deposit at least $30 using any of the available payment options. Expert Opinion Few can compete with Just Casino's bonuses and promotions department. With its reload and free spins bonuses, we were able to explore a wide range of pokies and other RNG games without feeling the pinch. We were able to try out the newly added pokies with different free spins bonuses, while the casino's cashback promotions cushioned the blow from unlucky spinning sessions. Launched 2023 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 10,000+

WA Casino for Fans of Table Games, with 100+ Options Lukki Founded in 2024, Lukki Casino might be one of the new kids on the block, but it has managed to build a stellar reputation quickly. Operating under a remote gaming licence issued by Curaçao, Lukki Casino provides an immersive gaming experience in a safe and secure online gambling environment. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $4,000 + 300 Free Spins Quick Overview Founded in 2024, Lukki Casino might be one of the new kids on the block, but it has managed to build a stellar reputation quickly. Operating under a remote gaming licence issued by Curaçao, Lukki Casino provides an immersive gaming experience in a safe and secure online gambling environment. Pros 7 tiers of loyalty program, the "Yacht Club"

Cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals accepted

Up to $4,000 and 300 free spins welcome bonus Cons Very few game shows Details on Table Game Options One of the main reasons we included Lukki Casino on our list of the best online casinos in Western Australia is its impressive selection of over 100 classic table games, including different versions of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. The games are brought to you by the likes of Belatra, Iconic21, Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, KA Gaming, TrueLab, and BGaming. Expert Opinion Lukki's table games selection is the casino's crown jewel. We tested our luck on multiple variants of roulette and blackjack. The gameplay was equally enjoyable on both mobile and desktop devices, and the graphics and gameplay were rich. We also appreciated that the betting limits are flexible, catering to high and low rollers. Launched 2024 Licence Curaçao Number of Games 11,000+

How to Register for an Account

Registering for an account at the best online casinos in Western Australia is typically a hassle-free process. These casinos follow standard registration procedures that ensure you can jump straight into the action in almost no time. Below, we included a four-step guide on getting started at our top pick, VegasNow.

Visit VegasNow : The first step is to visit VegasNow on your desktop or mobile device.

: The first step is to visit VegasNow on your desktop or mobile device. Open the registration form : Next, click the “Join Now” button on the homepage and enter the required personal information in the registration form.

: Next, click the “Join Now” button on the homepage and enter the required personal information in the registration form. Verify your account and make a deposit : Open your email and click on the verification link in the email sent by the casino.

: Open your email and click on the verification link in the email sent by the casino. Deposit and play: Head to the casino’s cashier, choose your preferred deposit option, claim your welcome bonus, and head back to the casino’s game lobby to start playing.

Popular Casino Games in Western Australia

Top online casinos in Western Australia cater to all different needs and preferences thanks to their rich game selections. Some casinos focus on serving fans of pokies, while others cater to seasoned strategists by offering a variety of classic table and card games. Below, we examine the most popular casino games at WA online casinos.

Pokies

Most casinos in Western Australia feature hundreds of online pokies, which does not surprise, given that they hold a very special place in the hearts of Aussie players. At Just Casino, VegasNow, and other featured platforms, you will find modern video pokies, pokies featuring traditional fruity symbols across three reels, and even jackpot pokies offering life-changing jackpot rewards. To keep you occupied, you can also consider trying your luck on Megaways and Cluster Pays pokies.

Classic Table Games

Besides pokies, classic table games are also a staple at online casinos in Western Australia. Games like baccarat, blackjack, and roulette, which combine luck and skill, are widely available at Lukki Casino, VegasNow, and other featured platforms. The best casinos serving players from Western Australia offer these games in various formats, including European Roulette, American Blackjack, Multihand Blackjack, and VIP Baccarat, to cater to different player needs.

Poker Games

Among strategists, poker games hold a very special place. Many casinos in Western Australia, with rich poker selections, offer both live and RNG poker games in various variants, featuring player-favorable betting limits. Some of the most popular options of poker games played against the casino include Oasis Poker, Magic Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, Pai Gow Poker, and Three Card Poker.

Video Poker

If you are not ready for an ultimate poker showdown, but you are still interested in experiencing the thrill of playing poker online, video poker might offer what you are looking for. Video poker games, like Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Aces and Eights, combine poker strategy with the excitement of spinning reels of pokies. Lukki Casino offers a diverse selection of these games, including Tower Poker and other unique formats.

Live Casino Games

In the online casino industry, no game can compete with the thrill of playing live dealer games. These games deliver the authentic vibe of a land-based casino directly to your doorstep. At the best online casinos in Western Australia, you will come across different live versions of craps, roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat.

Specialty Games

This category encompasses various types of games, including scratch cards, keno, and bingo, which feature straightforward rules and limited betting options. They make an excellent choice for casual and newbie players.

Popular Types of Casino Bonuses in Western Australia

Registering and playing at the best online casinos in Western Australia means you not only have a rich selection of games but also generous bonuses and promotions at your disposal. Different types of bonuses serve different purposes. For instance, welcome bonuses are offered to attract new players, while cashback and reloads are designed for returning players. Below, we examine the most commonly available bonuses at WA online casinos.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses typically come in the form of match deposit bonus offers, designed to greet newly registered players. They usually grant a significant boost to your bankroll based on your initial deposit. Sometimes, welcome bonuses include free spins, which can be claimed across multiple deposits.

Free Spins Bonuses

Fans of pokies at online casinos in Western Australia are primarily interested in free spins bonuses, which let you play certain pokies without spending your own money. VegasNow and Lukki Casino have welcome bonus packages that include free spins. They come with more favorable wagering requirements in comparison to match deposit bonuses. If you are looking for free spins bonuses for returning players, make sure you check out Just Casino.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are commonly offered to returning players at top-tier online casinos in Western Australia. These bonuses reward returning players for making deposits beyond their initial deposit. They can be available on a weekly or monthly basis. Sometimes, reload bonuses are attached to free spins, making them even more appealing. Just Casino stands out as a comprehensive online gambling hub offering various weekly reload bonuses with favorable terms and conditions.

Cashback Bonuses

Cashback bonuses soften the blow associated with unlucky streaks by offering a percentage of your net loss back. They are usually provided on a weekly or monthly basis, and cover losses on pokies, classic table games, and other RNG games. You will find one of the most generous cashback bonuses at Just Casino. It offers cashback of up to $1,000 to all registered players every week, using the “JC50” bonus code.

Tournaments

At most online casinos in Western Australia, you can take part in competitive events with generous prize pools, also called contests and tournaments. You qualify for cash rewards by working your way to the top positions on leaderboards. Most tournaments are geared towards fans of pokies, but some casinos also feature tournaments that cover live and classic table games.

No Deposit Bonuses

With no deposit bonuses, you can try your luck and skills on different casino games without investing a dime. These types of casino bonuses typically come in the form of free spins and free cash, with slightly higher wagering requirements compared to other types of bonuses. While no deposit bonuses are rarely available at casinos in Western Australia, make sure you check VegasNow regularly, as the casino is known for occasional bonuses of this kind.

Loyalty/VIP Bonuses

Online casinos catering to players from Western Australia often offer loyalty or VIP bonuses as a means of rewarding long-term engagement and returning customers. These types of bonuses are typically associated with multi-tier loyalty program schemes, where players earn reward points for every wager they make. Loyalty bonuses usually include free spins, VIP level-up promos, and exclusive tournaments.

Responsible Gambling in Western Australia

While online casinos in Western Australia are not regulated and licensed domestically, they still offer responsible gambling tools and resources to assist you in staying on the right track. Different responsible gambling tools, like self-exclusion programs, deposit limits, and reality checks, have been designed to help you maintain control over your spending and gambling habits.

Our top picks, VegasNow, Just Casino, and other featured brands, encourage responsible gambling practices by offering all primary responsible gambling tools. Players in need seeking additional support and resources have different organizations at their disposal. Gambling Help Online provides free and confidential support, available 24/7 (1800 858 858). Players also have access to responsible gambling resources and confidential help at Gamblers Anonymous WA.

What Are the Top WA Online Gambling Sites?

Online casinos in Western Australia may operate offshore. However, they still comply with the strictest industry standards regarding safety protocols, fair games, and responsible gambling—the top-ranked platforms welcome you on board by offering generous welcome bonuses. In contrast, their game libraries offer thousands of exciting games to explore from the comfort of your own home. Our top pick, VegasNow, is in a league of its own, offering over 9,000 pokies and some of the most generous welcome bonuses.

If you are ready to test your luck and skills, Just Casino has got you covered with the biggest selection of bonuses and promotions for returning players. At the same time, Lukki Casino caters to a wide range of budgets and player preferences across its selection of classic table games. Every other casino featured here delivers something unique to the table. Whichever choice you make, set deposit limits and make use of other responsible gambling tools.