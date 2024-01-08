Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom review – Life is sweet

There was once a joyous time of no responsibility where the greatest stress in my life was ensuring my Tamagotchi – my digital pet, my little buddy – was clean and well-fed, and that its space was free of poop. It was a halcyon era; so-called “better times” that are sometimes difficult to dredge. Yet with Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, a pure slice of that joyful nostalgia has been wonderfully, successfully recaptured. In journeying through its colourful, round world of blobby creatures and simple requests, it’s easy to remember warmer, more wholesome times.

You enter Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom as Mametchi, the long-serving mascot of the Tamagotchi franchise. While living a humble life in the wider world of Tamagotchi, his peace is interrupted by a sudden cataclysm – a meteor known as Meteoritchi collides with Tamagotchi Planet, causing major rifts to erupt throughout Patchi Forest, Guruguru Park, Tamagotchi Town, and beyond.

Screenshot: GamesHub

The chaos leaves plenty of holes to be fixed, as Mametchi journeys far and wide in search for those in need, completing various quests to repair bridges, reconnect towns, and ensure each impacted Tamagotchi has a new home, and new friends. For a relatively wholesome game, it seems a grim start, but Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom manages a warm balance of its tones, injecting its disasters with a sense of fun, colour, and liveliness.

Meteoritchi, for his part, is wholly apologetic about his literal impact, constantly fretting about how he’s changed the world – but in the land of Tamagotchi, there is no room for regret or stress. As Mametchi reassures Meteoritchi, everything can be fixed with enough love and care.

And so, you set off on your adventure, taking on requests, patching geysers, repairing hot springs and theme parks, and eventually forging a legacy as the bright, sturdy hero of Tamagotchi Planet.

Much to do

Screenshot: GamesHub

For those who enjoy the life-adventure simulator genre, there’s much familiar about Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. Its nearest analogue – Hello Kitty Island Adventure, another Apple Arcade exclusive game – is fresh in the memory. Yet it does just about enough to differentiate itself in its approach to its colourful world, and the adventures that lie within.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure review – Reach for the stars

While many of us grew up playing with Tamagotchis – and likely having them banned or confiscated in school – fewer will likely know about the lore of the Tamagotchi universe. Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom does a great job of weaving this in, pulling in years of worldbuilding to fashion its exploration of Planet Tamagotchi, and its many cartoony locales.

TamaTown, for example, which debuted as an interactive website for the Tamagotchi Connection generation, is fully recreated in this game. Many of the most famous Tamagotchis from across classic and modern generations are also represented, with each having unique requests of Mametchi.

Images: GamesHub / Bandai Namco Mobile / Bandai Namco

It feels, in part, like meeting tiny celebrities. The adorable little beings that were once contained to a blocky, black-and-white screen come alive in Adventure Kingdom, each with their own bubbly personalities, winding stories, and important requests.

While tasks do occasionally overlap – many encompass chopping trees for wood, collecting grasses, or crafting certain items – the gameplay loop remains compelling, as Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom keeps the action unfolding at a steady, moreish pace.

Once you’re done chasing down Papapatchi’s lost children and tending to a variety of requests in the game’s central hot springs, you’ll venture further into the chaos of Planet Tamagotchi to unlock new regions, and new themed challenges. You learn to swim, to drive a car, to mine, and to forge more complex items, building up your skill base as you save more Tamagotchi friends, solve more problems, and stumble onto new themed areas.

Much to see

Screenshot: GamesHub

There is always something beyond the horizon, with a mounting list of tasks proving occasionally overwhelming – but at a good pace, incredibly rewarding. Tackle one thing at a time – crafting light bulbs, repairing a ferris wheel – and you’ll find yourself enthralled by the infectious vibes of this adventure, travelling ever-onward in a hearty quest to save your entire planet.

The further you trek across the vast plains of the Tamagotchi world, the more it expands. You’ll make new friends with every step, unlock a range of companions – including fan-favourites Memetchi and Kuchipatchi – build out your own home and camp (with plenty of collectible decorations), and eventually step towards the royal acknowledgement of the Gotchi King.

Your journey along the way is one of beautiful, pastel sights, lovely little fetch quests, and a horde of genial creatures all wanting to be your friend. Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom may not break the mould in its approach to this loop, but on the pure, nostalgic charm of its design, and its delightful characters, it maintains a warm sense of adventure and challenge.

For an escape from the real world, into a land where even a meteor strike is simply taken in stride, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is brimming with opportunity.

Four stars: ★★★★

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Platforms: iOS via Apple Arcade

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Mobile

Release Date: 4 January 2024