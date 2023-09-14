Mortal Kombat 1 – Review in Progress

Mortal Kombat 1 perfectly captures the Hollywood-style martial arts film experience in a video game. Its story campaign continues to meld cinema and fighting game in a highly entertaining manner, and the game showcases a stunning level of visual fidelity and commitment to seamlessness once more, doing wonders to enhance the fantasy, and drawing you into its action-packed world. Not only that, Mortal Kombat 1 retains a welcome, scholarly approach to teaching the ins and outs of its fighting systems, making sure that everything you’re doing is a meaningful step on the path to self-improvement.

At a time when major fighting game properties are each taking their own unique generational leaps, Mortal Kombat 1‘s big move is defined by its continued refinement of mechanics and storytelling, with small but meaningful design changes, and a beautiful new sheen. At this early stage, it’s difficult to avoid comparisons with its predecessor, Mortal Kombat 11, and think about what’s been gained and lost. But how Mortal Kombat 1 stands on its own merit will become clearer with time.

About our Review-in-Progress: GamesHub received access to Mortal Kombat 1 exactly 36 hours before the review embargo was due to expire, at 7:00 am 14 September 2023 Australian Eastern Standard Time | 5:00 pm 13 September 2023 Eastern Daylight Time.



With Mortal Kombat 1 featuring multiple single-player modes, a live service element, and online multiplayer, we determined that the amount of time we had to experience the game pre-release would not be sufficient to form a definitive, holistic opinion of it.



This review-in-progress was informed by the Story Campaign of Mortal Kombat 1, the extensive training and tutorial modes, as well as general experiences with the core fighting mechanics of the game which include some online multiplayer.



The contents of this review-in-progress, including its score, are subject to change as we finalise our thoughts.

Mortal Kombat 1: Story Campaign

Screenshot: GamesHub via NetherRealm Studios

Key to Mortal Kombat’s modern identity is its single-player, cinematic story mode. Mortal Kombat 1 continues to spin a realm-spanning saga that mimics modern blockbuster films, while also capturing the spirit of American-made martial arts action films from the 1980s. It lives in an alternate universe where films like Big Trouble in Little China and Bloodsport continued to be made, and now receive Disney-level production budgets, which is a very attractive dream to pursue.

Mortal Kombat 1 serves as a narrative reboot, and sees the events of the last few games more or less wiped clean. Liu Kang is the only hero who persists through these timelines, having ascended to godhood and forged a new world to his liking.

Of course, Hollywood storytelling often tends to prioritise entertainment value over narrative cohesion, and from the opening scene of Mortal Kombat 1, the stage is set for trouble with the return of old faces, ready to sow familiar seeds of chaos. But despite the story essentially being a new retelling of the age-old tale of a martial arts tournament between realms, much of the joy is in seeing how old faces embody new roles, and how familiar stories are twisted. It’s often silly – why did Liu Kang decide to reintroduce several of the series’ villains in his new universe? Who knows? But as always, the story feels like it’s being told with at least some pleasant self-awareness.

Screenshot: GamesHub via NetherRealm Studios

Exceptionally life-like characters, aided by strong vocal performances (except for perhaps a notably unenthusiastic-sounding Megan Fox) make the action-packed narrative a joy to sit through, despite some familiar beats. It’s the perfect Hollywood popcorn movie recipe – there’s drama, comedy, plot twists, characters to cheer on and boo, some surprisingly good cinematography, and of course, great fight choreography.

Some new aspects don’t quite land – a handful of ‘Test Your Might’ sequences repurposes the traditional series minigame as more demanding QuickTime events, which are tedious (though there is an accessibility option to turn them off). Additionally, the introduction of Mortal Kombat 1‘s Kameo character assist system has seemingly replaced the idea of choosing between different character options during the story, which is also sadly missed, though the grand finale of the saga more than makes up for these shortcomings with its ridiculously over-the-top concept. It’s a real treat.

Screenshot: GamesHub via NetherRealm Studios

Fighting Mechanics

Mortal Kombat 1 also retains and refines the distinct game feel of the series, with a few meaningful tweaks to its fighting mechanics outside of individual character changes. The trademark rigidity of fighter movement and actions remains, along with low-gravity jumps, as well as the heavy reliance on pre-determined ‘target’ combo strings that are comfortably executed and easy to creatively chain with special moves.

The encouragement of aggressive and offensive play remains, with characters taking damage even if they block, rewarding the aggressor with more meter resources. A new up-block mechanic, which is specifically designed to cancel out overhead attacks, adds a new turnabout path for particularly dexterous players.

Image: NetherRealm Studios

The systems once again allow for a slightly more choreographed feeling to fights, allowing the detailed character animations to shine within the equally rich-looking stages, full of life and saturated colour, all of which serve its Hollywood tone well. And where Mortal Kombat 11 played with Hollywood’s modern obsession with multiverses, with different variations for each character, Mortal Kombat 1 plays into the concept of cameos (or rather, Kameos) to introduce an interesting spin on assist fighter concept.

Kameo Fighters

In addition to having a primary character, fights in Mortal Kombat 1 allow each combatant to have an assist character waiting in the wings, selected from a distinct Kameo-specific roster, made up of faces from throughout Mortal Kombat history. They can be summoned with a tap of a button, calling them into the field to provide one of three unique abilities, supplementing your primary character’s toolset.

Mechanically, they’re a unique brand of special move that you can call upon even when your primary character is in the midst of their own attack string. This allows them to be quite powerful tools, in that their abilities can be seamlessly integrated into combo strings to extend their potential damage, or provide effects that might not otherwise be available to your character, like freezing, stunning, and launching.

Despite their simple execution, the potential for experimentation (given the many combinations of Primary and Kameo Fighters that can be made) is ripe, and toying around in the game’s practice mode to discover useful applications for each Kameo character has been another satisfying endeavour in my first dozen hours.

Image: NetherRealm Studios

Kameo fighters also participate in universal manoeuvres like throws, the super-move-like Fatal Blows, and the signature Fatalities. While this aspect of Kameos is purely superficial, the visual flair and dynamism they bring add a lot of spectacle to fights, making them feel like true tag-team matches.

Kombat Klass

In a somewhat surprising move, Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t adopt the increasingly common decision of introducing a more approachable control scheme for fighting game newcomers. However, the tutorials and training modes of Mortal Kombat 1 mostly reaches the same high bar the series set in its previous iteration, Mortal Kombat 11.

Screenshot: GamesHub via NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1’s tutorials begin with the bare basics, before slowly introducing new mechanics like the Kameo system and the up-block, and then onto advanced techniques and strategic theory, grouped into chapters that deal with concepts like offence, defence, positioning, applying pressure, and even how to understand and apply frame data. In a smart move, it leaves character-specific tutorials until last, instead aiming to divulge broader concepts that can be applied universally, attempting to share method and theory over rote patterns.

In going through these comprehensive tutorials, you’re also given the opportunity to get a brief feel for multiple characters, in a similar fashion to the Story campaign, and asked to pull off some satisfying intermediate and advanced manoeuvres for them during lessons. Even as someone already very familiar with fighting games, I greatly appreciated the chance to get completely acclimatised to the feel of Mortal Kombat 1’s characters, learning useful bread-and-butter techniques for fighters I would otherwise shy away from.

The knowledge was useful not just for my own potential adoption of the character, but also to understand their capabilities for future matchups. What’s more, learning is rewarding not just inherently, but with in-game currency upon completion of lessons and chapters. too.

One pre-existing training tool seemed to be absent however – the option to pin a selection of techniques from the movelist to the side of the screen while actively in a match. It’s a simple option that can be incredibly valuable when trying to learn an unfamiliar character, but hopefully it will make a return as the game continues to evolve and be updated.

To Be Kontinued

Mortal Kombat 1 also features another significant single-player mode, called Invasions. It’s a boardgame-like dungeon crawling RPG full of unique fights, challenges, and rewards, scattered around environments to explore, and with a live-service element too.

Image: NetherRealm Studios

I’m yet to dig too far into the Invasions mode in my limited time with Mortal Kombat 1 so far, but it’ll be a key focal point of our expanded full review, as will the online multiplayer experience once the game releases to the general public. Based on the handful of online matches I’ve had so far, it matches the positive experiences I had in the game’s beta tests, but we’ll withhold making a definitive judgement on it for now.

Based on my first dozen hours with Mortal Kombat 1, it’s proven itself to be a remarkably refined and confident instalment of a series that had already secured its strong, unique, and entertaining identity long ago. The story campaign is an entertaining journey, its foundational fighting mechanics remain strong, and the game’s focus on wide-ranging approachability and accessibility must be applauded. I’m certainly very motivated to stay with it for a while yet.

Four Stars: ★★★★ (Review-in-Progress score, subject to change)

Mortal Kombat 1

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Release Date: 19 September 2023 (14 September 2023 for Early Access)