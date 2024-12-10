Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – Review

We need more games like Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver. Games that have no notion of exposition, and simply thrust audiences into a new world with trust and confidence. Just moments into its tale, I knew it was a game for me – in its dark, gothic approach to world-building, and the shock of its wing-tearing opening scene.

I don’t have the nostalgia for the Soul Reaver series that others may have with this release. It’s always been a series I’ve admired from afar, but never quite had the chance to play. (I was four when Soul Reaver released.) Games of the 2000s also don’t tend to age well, and poor preservation means many aren’t available on modern storefronts. But in the release of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, a whole new generation may experience these games – and as one of those people, I’m mightily impressed by how both adventures have held up, and how immediately endearing they are.

This dual remaster, helmed by Aspyr, gives both games a graphical and lighting refresh, and improved controls that make them very approachable to new players. Soul Reaver looks fantastic, in comparison to its predecessor, with lighting changes making the whole adventure gloomier and more menacing, while also better highlighting the differences in the game’s Spectral and Material Realms. Soul Reaver 2 looks even better, with character models and level textures enhanced significantly. Characters are more emotive and realistic, levels are more aesthetically interesting.

There are also other notable changes from the original games that will largely only be obvious to those familiar. Environments no longer clip as you explore, the game’s camera has largely been wrestled into submission, and there is greater tightness to controls – which is most clear when you’re jumping along obstacles and solving puzzles.

It’s certainly still obvious that Soul Reaver and its sequel are from a bygone era, in the blockiness of characters and in the first game’s repetitive block puzzles, but as a newcomer I still found both games very approachable.

Image: Aspyr

There’s a wonderful timelessness to the games’ story, and to Raziel, as a protagonist. Crystal Dynamics knew exactly how to make a cool, edgy character – and in a modern world where anti-heroes are rife, Raziel fits right in. He’s got the floppy 90s dreamboat hair, the cool scarf hiding the empty maw of his face, and his floaty, desiccated wings lying against his back. Voice actor Michael Bell also lends him a real gravitas, with his deep, sad boy dialogue adding to the malaise of the game.

A lesser protagonist would make the game feel blander, but Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver goes to great lengths to illustrate Raziel’s tragic tale, and to give players a reason to invest in his story, even as the path grows long, and constant back tracking leads you in circles around Nosgoth.

If I have one complaint about Soul Reaver, it’s in this approach to exploration. From the jump, you’re given free rein to explore Nosgoth – but the path forward is often very hazy. I admit I’d forgotten that games of the 2000s were far harder than what came after. I’d forgotten about the hours spent printing strategy guides from the internet, trying to make sense of confusing and unclear world design. Soul Reaver doesn’t hold your hand in the slightest. It expects you to immediately understand your place in its world, and where to go for the next big boss fight or block puzzle.

I wasted hours wandering sameish corridors, trying to figure out if I’d been past before, if I was missing some trick, or if I simply hadn’t unlocked the ability required to advance yet. In parts – to my great shame – I did have to retreat to the welcome comfort of a strategy guide. But in doing so, I was eventually able to forge ahead and conquer Soul Reaver‘s many towering, disgusting bosses, to advance to Soul Reaver 2. And boy, was I relieved to see the back of block puzzles, and a wonderful array of new environments, new puzzle types, and an even more layered story.

Image: Crystal Dynamics

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 is an incredible sequel. Bigger and better in every way, and far more ambitious in its approach to cinematic storytelling. In bite-sized cutscenes, the original Soul Reaver painted a tale of tragedy and political subterfuge, as Raziel sought revenge on his former master, Kain.

Soul Reaver 2 advances this story, in a plot that winds through time, while asking questions of destiny and free will. While revenge is a heavy theme in the first game, Raziel comes to grips with its corruption in this sequel, getting to the root cause of his anguish and feelings of betrayal, before choosing a different path.

What these dual tales highlighted to me, most of all, was how neglected the Legacy of Kain series has been. These games absolutely rip! Their stories are dense and layered, and chart novel paths through common tropes. They’re big, and grand, and ambitious, and I finally understand why there’s such a nostalgia for them. Playing Soul Reaver as a child would’ve been mind-blowing for me. It would’ve been personality-shaping.

Sure, the games remain edgy in a late 90s-early 2000s manner, but they ooze a sense of charming, gothic cool. A new game in the franchise would fit right at home in the modern landscape – and there’s every chance this remaster is canvassing potential interest.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered has revealed to me what a layered and intriguing world Crystal Dynamics created, decades ago. Its characters are flawed and compelling. Its world is stylish, gloomy, and gorgeous. On discovery that its primary narrative was co-written and directed by Amy Hennig (Uncharted), the reason for its compelling, layered story made sense. (Paul Jenkins, who wrote one of my favourite Incredible Hulk stories, and co-created The Sentry, is also credited as a co-writer on Soul Reaver 2.)

There is such a richness in these games, and I’m so glad their re-release in remastered form allowed me to finally experience them. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered is a brilliant collection for those who love Soul Reaver, and the perfect introduction for new, curious players.

Four stars: ★★★★

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Aspyr, Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Aspyr

Release Date: 10 December 2024

A PC code for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered was provided by the publisher and played on a Steam Deck for the purposes of this review. GamesHub reviews are rated on a ten-point scale.

