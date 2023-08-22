HP Omen 17 (2023) review – Big, blockbuster performance

Asked to define a laptop, I’d likely freeze up. The definition should be simple – it’s a small, portable computer that should fit onto a lap. But for years, gaming laptops have stretched and warped this definition, to the point where a bridge between home computers and laptops has definitively been crossed. The latest HP Omen 17 (2023) laptop takes that bridge-crossing one step further.
Simply put, this laptop is unfit for a lap. It’s massive, to the point of being too heavy and unwieldy to truly be portable. The
When plugged in, this imbues the
Table of Contents
OMEN by HP Gaming Laptop 17-inch ck1005TX
- 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor
- 17.3" diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), 165 Hz, 3 ms response time
- NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 Ti
- 1 TB PCIe® NVMe™
- SSD16 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM
- Weighs 2.78 kg
HP Omen 17: Specs
Here’s a quick rundown of the operating specifications for the
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU (16 GB GDDR6)
- Memory: 32GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 16GB)
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Display: 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440), IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB
- Price: AU $3,429 (variable)
You can find the laptop on the HP online store.
HP Omen 17: Minimalist Design
Beyond its heft, the
There are some caveats to this design – for example, the matte chassis picks up fingerprints extremely well, and is hard to clean, so you’ll always have some smudges around where your fingers or wrists rest. The addition of the programmable macro keys on the left also throws out the alignment of the keyboard, meaning this laptop requires significant adjustment if you’re a touch-typist.
The trackpad buttons are also strangely clunky, and don’t feel particularly nice. This is in direct contrast to the keyboard keys, which are all satisfyingly clicky and responsive, and feel fantastic to use.
Despite these quirks, the overall design and build of this laptop feels elegant and understated, with muted shades of ‘gamer’ accoutrements.
Ports
Also worth mentioning in the laptop’s design is its fair inclusion of multi-modal ports. It’s not overly generous, but it does contain about the right amount – it’s got a handy USB-C Thunderbolt port, three USB-A ports, a now-rare headphone jack, an SD card reader, a Mini DisplayPort, and an HDMI 2.1-compatible port.
That’s the benefit of the aforementioned hefty chassis – there’s plenty of room for great inclusions.
HP Omen 17: Display
One of the brightest lights of the
My experiences were coloured by a transition from a mid-range early 2019 gaming laptop, but the upgrade was obvious and significant. The
It’s all smooth sailing with the
HP Omen 17: Gaming performance
The colourful Omen 17 display wouldn’t be nearly as impressive if the laptop’s performance didn’t overdeliver with blistering confidence, however. As mentioned, the laptop is massive – and really, that’s because it’s hiding gut-busting performance beneath the hood.
Every game I threw at it – Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Forza Horizon 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Far Cry 5, Quantum Break – was a breeze. Textures loaded in snappily, action was incredibly smooth, foliage rendered dappled light in soft shades, jungles looked life-like.
I was particularly glad to see Marvel’s Midnight Suns running cleanly on Ultra, with zero slowdown. This game is notoriously demanding, and on my home PC, requires the lowest settings to pull off the bare semblance of gameplay. On the
It turns out the hero models of Midnight Suns are also much more detailed than I could previously see – with the
On a budget, ‘Ultra’ PC settings dance out of reach – a teaser for what’s possible in the upper echelons of the gaming world. The
FPS testing in Far Cry 5 – which includes perhaps one of the more relaxed benchmarking cycle of all modern games – delivered a 108.2 FPS average on Ultra settings (and 116.8 FPS on High settings). With a 165Hz refresh rate for the laptop’s display, this smoothness was clearly depicted.
In fact, the
The
Fan volume
While you’re playing the latest games, the
Any game that requires a smidge of horsepower will immediately inspire the Omen 17’s fans into action, with the fan noise equivalent to the sound of any game you’re playing through the laptop’s crispy Bang & Olufsen speakers. Because the fan volume tends to match the game audio volume, you’ll be in a war for dominance, having to either really amp up the laptop’s volume, or use a headset to deal with it, preferably a noise-cancelling run.
Great performance always comes with downsides – and unfortunately, the
HP Omen 17: Battery Life
On a minor note, the majority of time spent with the
Attempting to game while on battery power – even in its ‘balanced’ power mode – will only last around 1 hour and 20 minutes, potentially much shorter with the latest AAA adventure games. This is not a long-lasting machine, and it’s seemingly designed for a sole configuration.
Keep that in mind if you’ve got plans for a wander, because you won’t get very far. But stick with what the
HP Omen 17: Overall Impressions
It’s completely fine for laptops to excel at only one thing, as long as they’ve perfected that selling point. The
With a crisp, gorgeous-looking display, and tank-like horsepower that’ll plow through most modern games with ease, the
HP Omen 17 (2023) Gaming Laptop Review
Release Year: 2023
Price: From AU $3,429
Find the
OMEN by HP Gaming Laptop 17-inch ck1005TX
- 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor
- 17.3" diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), 165 Hz, 3 ms response time
- NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 Ti
- 1 TB PCIe® NVMe™
- SSD16 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM
- Weighs 2.78 kg