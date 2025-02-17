HP OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop – Review

There are two types of PC gamers in the world. There are those that delight in building their own custom rigs, hunting part-by-part until they create a magnificent tower of carefully-placed pieces. They’re driven by the desire to create their own works, and perhaps to save some money while doing so. Then, there are those that prefer the simpler, more streamlined option: a fully-featured pre-built PC with all the bells and whistles, and none of the stress. For those particular PC gamers, the
Thanks to the folks at
What typified my experience was smooth, clean performance (even with the reportedly rocky Sims Legacy Collections), and perhaps most impressively of all – absolute silence. No matter which game I threw at it, it maintained a low, confident hum that made it a genuine pleasure to use.
Here are all the reasons I liked it, and what you can expect if you’re eyeing off this particular gaming desktop.
Table of Contents
HP OMEN 35L: Specifications
The
- Processor: Intel Core i7 (14th Gen)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- RAM: Kingston Fury 32GB DD25-5200
Per the
While there are more expensive configurations than the one tested by GamesHub (it’s around AUD $4,198, although the exact configuration is not currently available online), it proved more than adequate, and managed to handle everything we threw at it.
At a glance, it’s a big investment, but the reality is if you’re looking for best-in-class PC performance, and for your PC to remain future-proofed, it’s the sort of money you’ll need to consider spending. You can, of course, get a much cheaper desktop that will still play games well, but your personal satisfaction will depend on what sort of performance you’re looking for.
HP OMEN 35L – Performance
With a modern gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU on board, the performance of the
I mentioned playing Avowed for review. I didn’t only play Avowed – I was able to max out its settings for ultra high-def textures and adventuring, thanks this desktop. And while graphics don’t strictly make a game good, they certainly make it more enticing. For Avowed, using the
Read: Avowed review – The Living Lands call your name
It meant having multiple enemies well-rendered on screen at once, with details remaining intact. It meant jumping in water, and being able to watch lovely ripples around you while swimming. It meant being able to see off into the far distance, and marvel at how big the Living Lands are.
Even with those multiple enemies rendered and the Living Lands stretching far ahead, the
Following my 20-hour journey through Avowed, I spent some time testing the
While both of these games are now a bit older and therefore less demanding on newer hardware, I enjoy using them both, as their particular tests are fun to watch and not too lengthy, and you get a nice, clean number at the end of your tests. I’m also well familiar with how these scenes should look.
Testing a range of laptops and desktops, I’ve seen various stutters, texture clipping, and load-in issues.
In both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Far Cry 5, the
It really is smooth sailing on the
So, what’s not so good about the
HP OMEN 35L?
All that said, it’s not quite a perfect machine, and I do have some minor nitpicks. The primary one is the absolute size of this beast. When it comes to gaming desktops, you’re expecting a certain heft. But the
As a personal opinion, I’m also not super enamoured by just how much lighting this desktop has installed. Some of that is by nature of the components – but every part of the machine glows radiantly, and when you’re using it at night, it is fairly dazzling. I think it’s spectacular, but in the practical sense, I found it blinding in a darker room, and it felt best-positioned somewhere below deck.
These are minor, minor bugbears in the grand scheme. The lighting issue has a simple fix, and the size and weight of the machine can be justified entirely by its performance. But both are still worth noting, as they will impact the practical experience of using the PC.
Overall verdict
Despite these nitpicks, I greatly enjoyed my time with the
You will pretty much always pay a bit more for purchasing a pre-built desktop, rather than building your own. But I’m at the point now where that extra money for more certainty means a lot. For those in a similar boat, looking for a solid and reliable desktop with blistering performance, the
Four-and-a-half stars: ★★★★½
HP OMEN 35L
Year: 2024
Price: Starts from AUD $2,499 on sale
A