News

 > News > Culture

Yuji Naka reportedly admits guilt over insider trading at Square Enix

Yuji Naka was alleged to have participated in insider trading ahead of the launch of new Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy games.
3 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
yuji naka square enix insider trading

Culture

Image: Yuji Naka

Share Icon

Yuji Naka, the famed game designer known for co-creating Sonic the Hedgehog, has reportedly admitted guilt for taking part in insider trading during his time at Square Enix. In late 2022, Naka was arrested twice on suspicion of using insider knowledge of new Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy games to profit financially from the booming shares of their respective developers.

According to NHK (via VGC), Naka has now admitted guilt, telling a court there is ‘no doubt’ he had done as alleged. The initial investigation flagged that Naka had allegedly purchased ¥2.8 million (AU $30,000) worth of shares in Dragon Quest: Tact developer, Aiming, with the intention to sell after the game’s release boosted share prices.

A second investigation, which led to another arrest, alleged that Naka had also carried out a similar plot upon learning of the existence of Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, a mobile game from studio ATeam Entertainment.

Read: Sonic creator Yuji Naka allegedly arrested for insider trading

As detailed by NHK, the court allegedly heard that Naka had accessed a website containing knowledge of upcoming games, and this was leveraged in the purchases of shares in both studios. Naka reportedly earned around ¥20 million (AU $217,000) from the sale of these shares.

Former Square Enix employees Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki were also allegedly involved in a similar scheme – however, their trials have not yet been detailed. Square Enix has committed to aiding authorities during the investigation, and expressed deep regret about the situation.

For now, the outcome of Yuji Naka’s court appearance is unknown. His reported admission of guilt will likely lead to further charges, due to insider trading being strictly against Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Stay tuned for further developments in this case.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Metroid Fusion Nintendo Switch
?>
News

Metroid Fusion is coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2023

Metroid Prime Fusion will come to the Game Boy Advance library on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in March…

Edmond Tran
gotham knights cover image humble bundle earthquake relief
?>
News

Humble launches video game bundle for Turkey and Syria earthquake aid

Sales from the latest Humble Bundle will be 100% donated to earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Leah J. Williams
terapagos scarlet violet fan theory paldea
?>
News

New Pokemon fan theory claims Legendary Terapagos is Paldea

The appearance of Terapagos could be inspired by classic legends.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb baftas 2023 games awards nominations
?>
News

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations include a range of smash hits – including an Aussie gem.

Leah J. Williams
Resident Evil 4 remake Garrador
?>
Features

Resident Evil 4 preview: Major gameplay changes detailed

A new look at the Resident Evil 4 remake has revealed a few more new details about how the game…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login