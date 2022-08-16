News

 > Culture

Kojima Productions and more join Tokyo Game Show 2022 VR event

A range of developers are coming together for a mystery VR showcase during the Tokyo Game Show.
17 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
tokyo game show vr

Culture

Image: Tokyo Game Show / CESA

Share Icon

The Tokyo Game Show VR 2022 event is currently a mystery. On its official website, it’s described as a ‘dungeon’, with text alluding to a strange, empty hall and odd circumstances – but given developers including Kojima Productions, Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Konami are involved, it could be something special.

‘Makuhari Messe is the venue for TGS VR in 2022. But what is there on the opening day is an empty hall and a big hole in the floor,’ the event’s website reads. ‘Why is there nothing in the hall? What is at the bottom of the deep hole? Unearth the future at the “GAME STOPE”.’

What this refers to is unknown, although it’s likely this year’s event will turn out much like last year. In 2021, fans with PC VR headsets were invited to explore a virtual Tokyo Game Show floor that featured exhibits from a range of developers.

Some showed off VR games, while others presented cute mini-games and explorable arenas. At this stage, it’s unclear if Kojima Productions, Square Enix and other heavy hitters are diving deep with VR tech, or if they’re just making an appearance in a virtual booth.

Read: Capcom announces major Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans

From 15-18 September 2022, keen fans will be able to download the Tokyo Game Show VR app, and experience whatever the celebratory ‘dungeon’ has to offer. Several exhibitors have been confirmed for the experience, and it’s likely there’ll be some form of surprise waiting in this simulated world.

Could we see elements of Death Stranding in this surreal and mysterious VR showcase? Perhaps Capcom will bring some Street Fighter 6 spice. No matter what turns up, it should be very wild, and very fun.

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 VR event will be live from 15 September 2022, and should allow those at home to get a small taste of the in-person show floor.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Features Game Development News PC Xbox
More
order esports
?>
News

Australian esports team ORDER enters voluntary administration

ORDER has entered voluntary administration, with all staff being stood down.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb game
?>
News

IGEA confirms 36 Australian developers exhibiting at Gamescom 2022

IGEA has officially confirmed the local Australian game developers that will represent the country at Gamescom 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition Nintendo Switch review
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is losing a massive number of games in August, but they're being replaced by some real gems.

Leah J. Williams
PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners
?>
News

Announcing the PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners

The PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase represents some of the best upcoming Australian games, which you can play at PAX…

Edmond Tran
bloody hell hotel game
?>
News

Bloody Hell Hotel is a management sim starring bloodthirsty vampires

Bloody Hell Hotel looks like a fantastic, gothic romp filled with gory surprises.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login