The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release pushed back

Daedalic Entertainment is pushing back release day for the stealth title by 'a few months.'
26 Jul 2022
Emily Spindler
Daedalic Entertainment has announced that upcoming action-adventure title The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is being pushed back by a few months in order for the team to deliver the ‘best possible experience.’

The team took to Twitter earlier today to announce the delay, thanking fans for their support and patience. The statement confirms that a new release date will be announced ‘in the near future,’ although doesn’t provide further information on when this might be.

Taking on Gollum’s perspective promises players a unique gameplay experience in a beloved and well-trodden story universe, but it looks like fans will be waiting just a bit longer yet to get their hands on the title.

The announcement comes just mere weeks after dropping a September 1st release date and the first look at game footage. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has already experienced a number of delays after first being announced in early 2019.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sees players control Gollum himself, with a focus on stealth and the assassination of enemies rather than all-out combat. Previews so far have seen the titular character sneaking through dangerous and iconic locations across Middle-earth that are teeming with enemies that Gollum must creatively overcome or sneak past.

In the statement, the studio also reiterated its dedication to ‘meeting our community’s expectations,’ as well as honouring the vision of J.R.R Tolkien. With a massive and dedicated fan base for the IP, the pressure is on for Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon to deliver a faithful and well-made game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is expected to launch soon after, although no further details have been confirmed yet.

