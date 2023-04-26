News

Free Street Fighter 6 demo available on all platforms, new game features detailed

Capcom has officially announced a playable demo for Street Fighter 6 – and it's out now on PlayStation.
26 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 game demo ps4 ps5

Image: Capcom

During the recent Street Fighter 6 showcase hosted by Lil Wayne, Capcom officially announced a free playable game demo available for several platforms, alongside new features and gameplay tidbits. The newly-released preview allows players to jump into a small portion of the game’s adventure-like World Tour mode by creating a custom avatar and taking to the streets, and also allows one-on-one or ‘extreme’ battles with fighters Ryu and Luke.

As a taste of the upcoming game, it should give a meaty glimpse at what’s to come. Newcomers will find a range of fighting modes to experiment with, while returning players will have the colourful debut of the ‘fight anyone’ World Tour Mode to explore at length.

The free demo is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners, as well as on Xbox and PC.

Read: The Street Fighter 6 release date is secretly iconic

Elsewhere in the Street Fighter 6 showcase, Capcom announced an array of new features for the upcoming game, including dynamic battle damage, custom move sets in World Tour mode, and detailed tutorials for newcomers and veterans alike.

The first full year of game content was also announced, with new fighters scheduled to land every few months, and into 2024. Here’s the full lineup recently announced by Capcom – and note, seasons listed are based in the Northern Hemisphere:

  • A.K.I. arrives in Autumn 2023
  • Rashid arrives in Summer 2023
  • Ed arrives in Winter 2024
  • Akuma arrives in Spring 2024

More fighters are likely to drop in the game’s subsequent seasons of content – although we’ll have to stay tuned to see who’s on the way. When these fighters land, they will become fully playable in the game’s fighting grounds, and also appear in World Tour Mode as hidden ‘collectibles’.

We’ll learn more about Street Fighter 6 as we head towards the game’s release on 2 June 2023.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

