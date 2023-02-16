Summerfall’s Stray Gods locks in 2023 launch window

News

Summerfall Studios has confirmed Stray Gods is shaping up for a 2023 release.
17 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Stray Gods The Roleplaying Musical Key Art

Image: Summerfall Studios

Summerfall Studios has been working tirelessly on hybrid musical-roleplaying game Stray Gods for several years now. With the aid of government funding, and the support of passionate fans on crowdfunding platform Fig, it has evolved from an ambitious Buffy homage to a fully-fledged, fully-voiced adventure backed by the talents of Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina) and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell).

That’s not to mention the contributions of Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Austin Wintory (Journey, Aliens: Fireteam Elite), Montaigne (Eurovision 2020, 2021), David Gaider (Dragon Age), Liam Esler, and the entire Summerfall Studios team, which comprises game development talents from Melbourne, and across Australia.

After years of working collaboratively, and remotely throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Summerfall Studios has now announced Stray Gods is on the path to going gold, and will release in 2023.

While an exact release date has not been specific, an announcement to Fig supporters and the public demonstrates a sense of confidence in the upcoming game. Followers and backers have waited patiently for more news of the highly-anticipated title – and it’s finally arrived.

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

According to Summerfall, this is just the first major reveal planned for the game in the coming weeks. More announcements are reportedly on the way, with surprises being kept for the months ahead. These will likely include further cast details, new looks at gameplay, song reveals, and potentially even a firmer release date as we head towards the peak of the year.

For now, keen players can look forward to hearing more as Stray Gods enters its final stretch in development, and Summerfall Studios lifts the lid on one of 2023’s most anticipated Australian games.

Stray Gods is set to launch in 2023 – and you can now wishlist it on Steam. To keep up to date with all the planned announcements, and everything else Summerfall Studios has in store, stay tuned to Twitter and Facebook.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

