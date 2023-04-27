How to get the mullet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor contains a plethora of collectibles which transform protagonist Cal Kestis in countless ways. You can equip him with a new pair of pants, a new shirt, outfits inspired by the Star Wars films, and even change his hair. These cosmetics are largely found within the game’s world as you play – but there is one you should seek out as soon as you can. While it provides no active benefits in gameplay, you should find the mullet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before you do anything else.

Not only is it a bold statement, it’s also great representation for one of Australia’s hideous trademark hairstyles. With this cut, Mullet Cal is unstoppable.

To find the mullet cosmetic, you’ll want to head to the planet Koboh. You’ll be able to find the item on your initial landing in the planet, or return later to jazz up your looks.

If you’re just beginning your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor adventures and you’re looking to grab the mullet, you’ll want to follow Koboh’s starting path down the hills, all the way to the leftmost tarpits in the Derelict Dam portion of the Dredger Gorge map. When the path splits, instead of heading right, head left to the top of the dam by jumping across the nearby tar pits, and climbing up the awaiting vines.

You start Koboh at the top of the sand hills. Make your way down, until you find yourself facing the Derelict Dam. (Screenshot: GamesHub)

Once you’re at the top of the tar pits, turn to face a giant metal canister ringed by platforms floating in mud. There’s a fair gap between the nearest platform and the safe haven on the dam, but time your jump correctly and you’ll just make it. (You’ll land in the tar, but have some time to ooze towards the platform.)

Jump to the nearest platform. (Screenshot: GamesHub)

There’s a second floating platform awaiting around the side of the giant canister, so make another jump, and swim briefly through the tar again.

From there, you’ll be able to spot a solid rock platform around the left corner. Jump to this, and open up the awaiting blue crate. Inside, you’ll find Cal’s incredible mullet.

Screenshot: GamesHub

To equip the mullet, simply head into the Customisation menu in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and select your new hair with pride.

If you’re having trouble locating the dam, or you’re returning to Koboh in search of the mullet, you’ll find it on the game’s map, as below:

The hexagonal shape is where you’ll find Cal’s mullet. (Image: GamesHub)

As mentioned, the mullet doesn’t change the game in any way – but it sure is a beauty worth retrieving. Long live Mullet Cal.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 28 April 2023.