Screen Queensland launches video game residency program

Screen Queensland is set to launch a brand new residency program to support early career game developers.
16 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
Phantom Abyss is one of several games funded by Screen Queensland. Image: Team WIBY

Screen Queensland is launching a fresh residency program designed to support early career game developers as they take their first steps into the industry. The aptly-named Screen Queensland Games Residency will offer 10 game developers (as individuals, or teams of up to three) access to a year-long program that includes a dedicated co-working space, mentorship opportunities, income support through Self-Employment Allowance, and access to industry experts.

The initiative is a collaboration between Screen Queensland and business development organisation Birdifi Bridge, and will be hosted from the central SQ studio space, SQhub in Teneriffe, Brisbane.

Read: Screen Queensland deploys $1 million in funding for local video games

‘Screen Queensland is the first screen agency to collaborate with a Self-Employment Assistance provider to support start-ups in the sector, and we are proud that Queensland talent will be the first to experience such a career-changing opportunity,’ Screen Queensland Chief Creative Officer Dr Belinda Burns said of the new residency program.

‘As the digital games industry in Queensland continues to flourish, we remain strong in our commitment to championing local talent and securing the best possible pathways for professional development and employment.’

The organisation sees great potential in fostering early-career developers, given the burgeoning global games industry and the talent in the local Australian sector. Mentorship opportunities in particular will open doors for talented starters, and help pave a way for the next generation of game development talent in the state.

Successful applications to the program will be required to attend the SQhub office for at least 60% of the week (three days), and must commit to the Self-Employment Assistance program and Small Business Coaching offered. In return, they will be granted 39 weeks of Self-Employment Allowance payments and Rental Assistance for up to 26 weeks. They will also be eligible for an additional $1,000 in funding to support travel and relocation expenses.

You can find out more about the Games Residency, and apply for yourself, via the SQ website. Applications are open from now until 30 November 2022, with onboarding set to commence in December 2022.

