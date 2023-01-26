News

 > News > Xbox

Redfall officially launches in May 2023

The highly-anticipated vampire shooter, Redfall, is officially set to launch in May 2023.
27 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
redfall xbox bethesda developer direct january 2023

Xbox

Image: Arkane Studios

Share Icon

After months of speculation about an upcoming release date, Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks have finally confirmed that their vampire-themed shooter Redfall is launching for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 2 May 2023. The news was revealed during the recent Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, which illuminated the plans of both companies, for the year ahead.

Redfall received a major showcase during this Direct, with the release date announcement accompanied by a major 10-minute deep dive into the action. As detailed in this gameplay trailer, players will have a range of choices to make as they romp through Redfall, Massachusetts.

For example, they can take the stealthy approach to circumvent vicious battles with vampires, or go in with guns blazing for frantic fights. Certain characters will be more useful in close skirmishes (Layla and Devinder both seem to have strong close-combat potential, while Jacob and Remi have a focus on ranged attacks), and their specialties will need to be deployed to deal with a range of creepy enemies.

Read: Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct: Every major announcement

Along your journey, you’ll encounter a range of notable vampiric types – like a ‘Shroud’, a vampire which can blanket an area with darkness and push you into a forced battle, and a ‘Rook’ – a burly heavy-hitter sent by the ‘Vampire Gods’.

When you’re not dealing with these high-powered vampire beasts, you’ll be taking part in a variety of side quests, rescuing people, eliminating underlings, restoring power to areas in town, and working your way through a dense plot either solo or with up to four friends in tow. Playing in either solo or co-op will yield different challenges, with the difficulty adjusting for your cohort.

Redfall launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 2 May 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
xbox game pass high on life
?>
News

Justin Roiland resigns from High on Life studio Squanch Games

The High on Life studio was co-founded by Roiland in 2016.

Leah J. Williams
Minecraft Legends key art
?>
News

Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Every major announcement

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct featured plenty of surprises – including release dates for highly-anticipated games.

Leah J. Williams
heroes of the storm game
?>
News

Blizzard lead quits in protest of unfair 'bell curve' employee rankings

Brian Birmingham, lead software engineer at Blizzard for nearly two decades, has quit the company due to harsh employee policies.

Leah J. Williams
riot games league of legends
?>
News

Riot Games is being held to ransom over League of Legends code

Riot Games has reportedly been hacked, with code from League of Legends stolen.

Leah J. Williams
queer man peering rock pool
?>
News

Independent Games Festival Award nominations include Queer Aussie game

The Independent Games Festival has revealed its award nominations for 2023 – and it includes a sleeper Aussie hit.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login