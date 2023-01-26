Redfall officially launches in May 2023

After months of speculation about an upcoming release date, Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks have finally confirmed that their vampire-themed shooter Redfall is launching for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 2 May 2023. The news was revealed during the recent Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, which illuminated the plans of both companies, for the year ahead.

Redfall received a major showcase during this Direct, with the release date announcement accompanied by a major 10-minute deep dive into the action. As detailed in this gameplay trailer, players will have a range of choices to make as they romp through Redfall, Massachusetts.

For example, they can take the stealthy approach to circumvent vicious battles with vampires, or go in with guns blazing for frantic fights. Certain characters will be more useful in close skirmishes (Layla and Devinder both seem to have strong close-combat potential, while Jacob and Remi have a focus on ranged attacks), and their specialties will need to be deployed to deal with a range of creepy enemies.

Read: Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct: Every major announcement

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Along your journey, you’ll encounter a range of notable vampiric types – like a ‘Shroud’, a vampire which can blanket an area with darkness and push you into a forced battle, and a ‘Rook’ – a burly heavy-hitter sent by the ‘Vampire Gods’.

When you’re not dealing with these high-powered vampire beasts, you’ll be taking part in a variety of side quests, rescuing people, eliminating underlings, restoring power to areas in town, and working your way through a dense plot either solo or with up to four friends in tow. Playing in either solo or co-op will yield different challenges, with the difficulty adjusting for your cohort.

Redfall launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 2 May 2023.