News

 > News > Nintendo

Nintendo Indie World returns tomorrow

The latest Nintendo Indie World will feature 20 minutes of indie game reveals.
14 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
nintendo indie world

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has surprise-announced the return of Nintendo Indie World, with a new showcase set to air on 14 November 2023. It will include around 20 minutes of game reveals and updates for indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in future, with a range of mystery titles set to get a spotlight.

Typically, Nintendo Indie World contains an eclectic mix of games, including previously unannounced titles, and coveted PC ports. The showcase is not exactly like Nintendo Direct, which typically contains blockbuster games and first-party reveals, but the spirit is quite similar – so you can anticipate some surprises in store.

As you might expect, some commentators are already speculating this Nintendo Indie World will herald news about Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight: Silksong, but it is best to temper expectations to fully enjoy the show. That way, anything that does pop up is a pleasant inclusion.

Read: Nintendo Indie World April 2023 : Every major game announcement

To give you an idea of what to expect, a previous iteration of Nintendo Indie World included reveals for Oxenfree 2, Crime O’Clock, Cult of the Lamb, My Time at Sandrock, Animal Well, and more.

How to watch Nintendo Indie World in November 2023

As mentioned, the latest Nintendo Indie World will air on 14 November 2023, based on United States timing. Here’s when you’ll be able to tune in around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (15 November)
  • New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (15 November)
  • United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (14 November)
  • United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT (14 November)

The show will be live on the global Nintendo YouTube channels.

Stay tuned for the latest news out of the upcoming Nintendo Indie World.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PlayStation
More
nintendo indie world howl november 2023
?>
News

Nintendo Indie World November 2023: All the trailers and announcements

The latest Nintendo Indie World came jam-packed with fresh trailers for upcoming indie games.

Leah J. Williams
Bandai Namco Studios - Studio 2 and Studio S key visual
?>
News

Bandai Namco unveils Nintendo work-for-hire teams, Studio 2 and Studio S

Bandai Namco Studios have long contributed to Nintendo games like Smash Bros. and Mario Kart, with more to come.

Edmond Tran
gubbins word game australian games
?>
News

Silly word game Gubbins is now available worldwide

Gubbins has exited early access globally with new features, both free and paid.

Leah J. Williams
digital bros 505 games
?>
News

Digital Bros, parent company of 505 Games, is laying off 30% of its staff

Job cuts are expected to impact both development studios and publishing units.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal: Australian Release Date, Price, and Pre-Orders

The PlayStation Portal has been priced and dated for release in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login