Nintendo has surprise-announced the return of Nintendo Indie World, with a new showcase set to air on 14 November 2023. It will include around 20 minutes of game reveals and updates for indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in future, with a range of mystery titles set to get a spotlight.

Typically, Nintendo Indie World contains an eclectic mix of games, including previously unannounced titles, and coveted PC ports. The showcase is not exactly like Nintendo Direct, which typically contains blockbuster games and first-party reveals, but the spirit is quite similar – so you can anticipate some surprises in store.

As you might expect, some commentators are already speculating this Nintendo Indie World will herald news about Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight: Silksong, but it is best to temper expectations to fully enjoy the show. That way, anything that does pop up is a pleasant inclusion.

To give you an idea of what to expect, a previous iteration of Nintendo Indie World included reveals for Oxenfree 2, Crime O’Clock, Cult of the Lamb, My Time at Sandrock, Animal Well, and more.

How to watch Nintendo Indie World in November 2023

As mentioned, the latest Nintendo Indie World will air on 14 November 2023, based on United States timing. Here’s when you’ll be able to tune in around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (15 November)

New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (15 November)

United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (14 November)

United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT (14 November)

The show will be live on the global Nintendo YouTube channels.

Stay tuned for the latest news out of the upcoming Nintendo Indie World.