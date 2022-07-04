My Hero Ultra Rumble is getting a closed beta in August

My Hero Ultra Rumble is finally launching in Closed Beta stage for players around the world. This free-to-play online battle royale game is an adaptation of the beloved manga/anime series My Hero Academia, and allows players to embody their favourite heroes in high-stakes fights.

Heroes set out in three-player teams (eight in total) to claim victory in these battles, with every player required to take down enemies, save civilians, and seek out powerful weapons. The game is developed by BYKING, the studio that created the excellent My Hero One’s Justice series, so you can expect flashy, over-the-top moves, and plenty of colourful Quirks – the unique superhuman abilities of each character.

‘We’re eager to share our take on team-based Heroes vs. Villains gameplay through our first Closed Beta test, and we can’t wait to work with the community to make My Hero Ultra Rumble a thrilling Battle Royale experience for fans and players of online multiplayer games,’ Aoba Miyazaki, Producer at Bandai Namco said in a press release.

Pre-registration is now open for the game, with sign-ups available on the website. It will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, with the beta available for all players.

Read: My Hero Academia gets a free-to-play battle royale game

How to sign up for the My Hero Ultra Rumble Closed Beta

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

You can sign up for the My Hero Ultra Rumble Closed Beta via the game’s official website here. You can also check out the rules of participation to see if you’re eligible to jump in.

The game’s beta will run at the following times:

PHASE ONE

Australia: 12:00 pm AEST – 8:00 pm AEST, 18 August

United States: 7:00 pm PT, 17 August – 3:00 am PT, 18 August

United Kingdom: 4:00 am CET – 12:00 pm CET, 18 August

PHASE TWO

Australia: 12:00 pm AEST, 19 August – 4:00 am AEST, 22 August

United States: 7:00 pm PT, 18 August – 11:00 am PT, 21 August

United Kingdom: 4:00 am CET, 19 August – 8:00 pm CET, 21 August

You can find out more about the upcoming battle royale romp via the game’s website.