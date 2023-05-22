Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighters seemingly leaked by Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 will seemingly shake up the franchise’s combat formula with an array of special assist characters, known as Kameo Fighters, who are able to enter the battlefield and create ‘expanded gameplay possibilities’. While the function of these fighters are yet to be explicitly detailed by NetherRealm Studios, the first batch of Kameos has seemingly been revealed within an Amazon listing for the upcoming game.

Per a since-amended listing on Amazon Italy, the first wave of Kameo Fighters, included in the game’s Premium and Kollector’s Edition Kombat Pack, contains six unique guest characters from Mortal Kombat history and pop culture.

Three of the allegedly leaked fighters will be familiar to Mortal Kombat fans – Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda. The other three hail from the world of comics – Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man.

What’s particularly novel about these comic fighters is that while they all originate from violent source material and would feel distinctly at home in Mortal Kombat, they represent a vast array of comic book universes.

Omni-Man hails from Invincible, published by Image Comics and later turned into an Amazon Prime Video animated streaming series. Homelander was birthed in The Boys, published by DC’s WildStorm, and then Dynamite Entertainment. The series was later adapted into a live-action streaming TV series by Amazon.

Peacemaker is the sole representative of DC Comics so far. While currently unconfirmed, it’s likely his appearance will be based on John Cena’s portrayal in The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker TV spin-off, should this Amazon listing prove accurate.

For now, NetherRealm has remained tight-lipped about these leaked Kameo Fighters, and whether Amazon has legitimately jumped the gun on announcements – but given select fighters from this roster hail from Amazon-supported franchises, there is reason to believe in the legitimacy of this listing.

We’re likely to hear more about these potential cameos in Mortal Kombat 1 as NetherRealm continues to hype the upcoming game, set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.