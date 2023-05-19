Mortal Kombat 1 officially announced, releasing September 2023

After weeks of official teases and unofficial rumours, Mortal Kombat 1 has officially been revealed, with a new trailer illuminating its rebooted world. As suggested by the narrative conclusion of Mortal Kombat 11, this next entry in the series will be a complete reimagining of the iconic franchise, starring familiar characters in a world re-created by ascended Fire God, Liu Kang.

As NetherRealm Studios has made clear, this is a new chapter for Mortal Kombat, with characters including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and more being given new backstories, motivations, designs, and abilities. What won’t change is the franchise’s devotion to bloody, over-the-top battles and gory fatalities – as made very clear in the game’s cinematic trailer.

Beloved fighters may look slightly different, but they’ll still be able to cut villains in half, smoosh their heads, slice throats, and knife-punch through meat and tissue. Really, what more could you want from a Mortal Kombat game?

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature more ‘Story Mode’ content in regular gameplay, with ‘an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.’

Another twist is the game’s new Kameo Fighters system, which is described as, ‘a unique roster of partner characters that can assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players.’ While these fighters are yet to be revealed, some have speculated this is how guest characters will appear in the game – like rumoured fighters Homelander (The Boys), Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad), and Conan the Barbarian.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023. When it launches, it’ll be available in several Special Editions, including:

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition (US $59.99 RRP): Includes the game physically or digitally on PC or consoles.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (US $109.99 RRP): Includes the game physically or digitally on PC or consoles, as well as the ‘Kombat Pack’ (includes a Johnny Cage / Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin, early access to six new playable characters, and five Kameo Fighters), early access to the game on 14 September, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (digital currency).

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition (US $249.99 RRP): Includes the game physically on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S only, and includes everything in the Premium Edition, plus a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steelbook case, and 1,450 extra Dragon Krystals.

Preorders for all editions open worldwide on 19 May 2023. Those who preorder will get access to fighter Shang Tsung, and access to the game’s beta.