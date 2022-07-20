News

 > Culture

Minecraft NFTs are banned, says developer Mojang

Mojang has claimed NFTs are not something it will support or allow in the current gaming environment.
21 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
minecraft game nfts mojang

Culture

Image: Mojang

Share Icon

Mojang has taken a clear stance on NFTs in a new blog update that details why the technology is counter to the joy of Minecraft, and its thriving community. The post begins with a brief explanation of NFTs and their volatility, with particular mention of how the NFT market is driven by speculation which makes prices fluctuate rapidly and unpredictably.

According to Mojang, the nature of NFTs and their forced scarcity creates inequality and exclusion – something which is directly counter to ‘the spirit’ of Minecraft.

‘To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilised by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,’ Mojang wrote.

The company further made clear that any NFT implementation that involves Minecraft – including files and skin packs developed by other companies – will not be allowed as they do ‘not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together.’

Read: Why are video game companies doubling down on NFTs?

‘NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots,’ Mojang explained. ‘The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.’

The company also spoke of concerns that third-party NFT services won’t be reliable, and could leave players in jeopardy. To ensure the safety of all players, Mojang has declared that no blockchain technologies will be allowed to integrate with the Minecraft client and server applications, and that no NFTs associated with in-game content – ‘worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods’ – can be created.

Mojang will keep a close eye on these external practices going forward, with a view to remove any content that violates these new terms. As other companies continue to double down on the controversial technology, it appears Mojang is taking far more caution, in the hopes of protecting players of all ages.

For now, we can all rest easy knowing there are no plans for the company to invest in NFTs or blockchain technologies.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
valve steam deck compatibility
?>
News

Valve warns of Steam Deck overheating as temperatures mount worldwide

Valve's Steam Deck will reportedly perform badly if temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius.

Leah J. Williams
tekken bloodline netflix series
?>
News

Tekken: Bloodline anime launches on Netflix in August

Tekken: Bloodline will tell the story of Jin Kazama, the heir to a demonic inheritance.

Leah J. Williams
ghostwire tokyo playstation store winter sale ps4 ps5
?>
News

The best PS4, PS5 deals from the PlayStation Winter (and Summer) Sale

The PlayStation Store currently has a range of deals on great titles, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and…

Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat movie sequel
?>
News

Mortal Kombat film sequel moving ahead with the same Australian director

The 2021 Mortal Kombat film adaptation exceeded expectations, and a sequel is in production with Simon McQuoid returning to direct.

Edmond Tran
fifa 23 game new features modes women's clubs
?>
News

Everything new we just learned about FIFA 23

Here's every new feature in FIFA 23, and what to expect from the final game in the long-running franchise.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login