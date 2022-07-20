Minecraft NFTs are banned, says developer Mojang

Mojang has taken a clear stance on NFTs in a new blog update that details why the technology is counter to the joy of Minecraft, and its thriving community. The post begins with a brief explanation of NFTs and their volatility, with particular mention of how the NFT market is driven by speculation which makes prices fluctuate rapidly and unpredictably.

According to Mojang, the nature of NFTs and their forced scarcity creates inequality and exclusion – something which is directly counter to ‘the spirit’ of Minecraft.

‘To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilised by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,’ Mojang wrote.

The company further made clear that any NFT implementation that involves Minecraft – including files and skin packs developed by other companies – will not be allowed as they do ‘not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together.’

‘NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots,’ Mojang explained. ‘The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.’

The company also spoke of concerns that third-party NFT services won’t be reliable, and could leave players in jeopardy. To ensure the safety of all players, Mojang has declared that no blockchain technologies will be allowed to integrate with the Minecraft client and server applications, and that no NFTs associated with in-game content – ‘worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods’ – can be created.

Mojang will keep a close eye on these external practices going forward, with a view to remove any content that violates these new terms. As other companies continue to double down on the controversial technology, it appears Mojang is taking far more caution, in the hopes of protecting players of all ages.

For now, we can all rest easy knowing there are no plans for the company to invest in NFTs or blockchain technologies.