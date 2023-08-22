News

 > News > PC

Jumplight Odyssey is now available in early access

Jumplight Odyssey is a spaceship adventure simulator inspired by 1970s anime.
22 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
jumplight odyssey league of geeks game

PC

Image: League of Geeks

Share Icon

Jumplight Odyssey, the latest game from Australian studio League of Geeks (Armello) has officially launched in early access via Steam, after several years in development. To celebrate, the team behind the game has shared more about its journey on Twitter, detailing the challenge of being an independent Australian game studio, and releasing a game with such a unique, space-faring vision.

‘Being indie isn’t easy,’ League of Geeks said. ‘We’re in the ring with games that have serious $$$ to marketing + development. There comes a point in every indie game’s life cycle where it needs to make some hefty waves to see any success at all – Jumplight Odyssey‘s time is right now.’

There are high hopes for Jumplight Odyssey, with its early access period designed to improve and expand the spaceship colony simulator in a major way. That depends on player engagement, and to that end, League of Geeks is encouraging anyone curious about the game to consider supporting it during this phase.

‘There WILL be bugs in EA [Early Access],’ the team said. ‘We’re doing our best – we are small, but mighty! But to wait until the game is perfect for purchase will damage our odds of success. Plus, your early feedback is GAME CHANGING to our dev team (quite literally). Your voice will shape JLO’s future.’

Read: League of Geeks talks Jumplight Odyssey, Solium Infernum, and learning as a studio

Notably, Jumplight Odyssey is one of two major video games concurrently in the works at League of Geeks. The other is Solium Infernum, a remake of the original turn-based political strategy game set in hell. Between these games, the studio is set for a massive year, with both Jumplight and Solium Infernum defining an ambitious next few months.

‘We know where we are headed, but we also know the power of player investment. With our previous game Armello, we worked with our community for over seven years to realise our ambition of bringing tabletop adventure to life,’ the team said. ‘Thanks to those players, we achieved far more than we ever expected.’

‘Now, as we merge the structure of an FTL roguelite with colony sims like Dwarf Fortress or Rimworld, with so many systems to refine and decisions to make, we knew from the very start of development that we’d be returning to Early Access, and to all of you.’

Jumplight Odyssey is now available in early access via Steam.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live all the announcements
?>
News

Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live - All The New Trailers and Announcements

The opening ceremony of Gamescom 2023, Opening Night Live, featured new looks at big upcoming games, and the debut of…

Edmond Tran
fae farm preview nintendo switch
?>
News

Fae Farm preview – Life with a sprinkle of magic

In its opening chapters, Fae Farm lays out a standard farming simulator, then sprinkles it with magical twists.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty microsoft exclusive game ubisoft activision blizzard
?>
News

Ubisoft acquires cloud streaming rights for all Activision Blizzard games

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have seemingly relinquished the rights to placate regulators in the UK.

Edmond Tran
alan wake 2 gamescom 2023 opening night live
?>
News

Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live - When and How to Watch

Opening Night Live returns at Gamescom 2023. Here's what we know about the show.

Leah J. Williams
metal gear solid collection
?>
News

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection includes 'outdated' content warning

The upcoming Metal Gear Solid re-release collection warns players of potential controversy.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login