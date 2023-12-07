Game On Cancer launches major giveaway to raise funds for cancer research

Cure Cancer has announced the launch of the Great Game On Cancer Giveaway for December 2023 – a charity initiative touted as the “largest gaming and entertainment giveaway in Australian history.” Thanks to various contributions from organisations in Australia, there will be more than 1,000 prizes on offer during the fundraiser, worth a total cost of around AUD $74,000.

From 6-19 December 2023, Australian gamers are encouraged to participate by donating to Cure Cancer, with anyone who donates over AUD $50 earning a prize valued at AUD $50 or more, randomly selected from an assortment.

These include gaming and entertainment goods donated by Xbox, EA Games, Logitech G, Turtle Beach, Nanoleaf, Bethesda, Twelve South, Satechi, Quokka Mousepads, Outlaw Tek, 2K, The Game Expo, Good Games Publishing, Space Cowboys, Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Pandasaurus Games, CATAN Studios, Andaseat, MOZA Racing, Bungie, PAX Australia, Annapurna Interactive, Neon Doctrine, Wahu, Keychron, PLAION ANZ, Fellow Traveller and Fortress.

Specific goods listed by Cure Cancer include a PC from Outlaw Tek worth AUD $2,000, Xbox Series X and S consoles, and a Moza R5 Racing Bundle, but with the brands listed as contributors, you can also expect prices like board games, video games, gaming keyboards and mice, event passes, gaming chairs, and more.

As noted by Cure Cancer, every donation of AUD $50 will come with a prize – so if you choose to donate AU $200, you will get four prizes total, each worth at least AUD $50. In the grand scheme, this is a minor caveat. While it’s nice to get something in return for charity, the more important part of The Great Game On Cancer Giveaway is being able to contribute to cancer research in Australia.

Cure Cancer is working tirelessly to find a cure for this disease, with its team of researchers working on ground-breaking projects across the country. Game on Cancer has raised over AUD $1 million for these initiatives in the past, and hopes to continue raising funds with its latest charity initiative.

A number of streamers and content creators, including the Back Pocket Team, @iamfallfromgrace, @fitforpurpose, @nicktacula and Jeff Cannata will all contribute to the charity effort over the coming weeks, with promotion across various social media channels. While you can tune in for these streams to support the cause, those looking to get more involved should head to the Great Game On Cancer Giveaway website to directly support the initiative.