10:10 Games has released a public demo for upcoming crossover adventure game Funko Fusion, with players able to hop into levels featuring John Carpenter’s The Thing. That’s right, the age-old question of cinema – Is it MacReady or Childs? – has finally been Pop-ified, and players will now be able to explore the answers for themselves.

The game’s newly-released demo, available on Steam, charts the first few chapters of Funko Fusion‘s The Thing crossover, with players able to play as characters from the film – but also as weirder special guests like Mega Man, He-Man, and Freddy Fazbear. I would like to point out that Freddy Fazbear would technically be immune to The Thing, given he’s not made of organic matter, but that’s besides the point.

Whoever you wish to choose will enter Outpost 31, and then begin a game of cat and mouse with a mysterious being surfaced from ancient ice. The demo should give a pretty good taste of what’s to come in Funko Fusion, and illuminate plenty of its Lego game-inspired humour.

Over on Steam, 10:10 Games has expressed excitement about finally letting players into the world of Funko Fusion, after more than three years working on the game.

“10:10 Games is a small independent game studio, and as such, we have the privilege of connecting directly with you, our community, to gather feedback and shape the future of Funko Fusion TOGETHER!” the team wrote.

“We’ve been working on this game for three years, and this is the first time we’re inviting the public to experience it outside of recent timed convention demos! Any feedback you have, positive or negative, will be invaluable as we approach the September 13th release date and beyond!”

For the naysayers who take issue with Funko Pop Vinyls being included in a game – there are unfortunately plenty online – this will be a chance to jump in and experience exactly what Funko Fusion is going for. Rather than being a serious advertisement-focussed game, it’s so far proved itself to be a fun, funny, over-the-top adaptation of multiple pop culture franchises, with a real love and silliness put into each adventure.

We’re certainly keen to see more of Funko Fusion in the coming weeks, and this demo should be a nice precursor for what’s to come. (Also, for the record, I think the answer to The Thing‘s primary question is neither MacReady or Childs is The Thing, if only for the grim irony that they’ll die in the snow from their own mistrust and fear.)

Check out the Funko Fusion Mega Man reveal trailer below

