New Fallout 76 expansion pits players against the Jersey Devil

Fallout 76 has enjoyed a strong year, with its player community now totalling 17 million worldwide. In a blog post, Bethesda’s Jon Rush has thanked these Wastelanders for their support, celebrating the ongoing success of Fallout 76, while also announcing what’s coming in 2024.

As it turns out, the Jersey Devil is what’s next.

As detailed by Rush, the next major content expansion for Fallout 76, releasing in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] is Atlantic City – America’s Playground, which features “an additional mission in which players will confront the legendary Jersey Devil, along with new story driven quests, more areas to explore and, of course, plenty of rewards.”

For those unfamiliar, the Jersey Devil is a famed “cryptid” – a creature of urban legend – which originates from tales told in New Jersey and Philadelphia since the 1700s. According to various reports from across the ages, the Jersey Devil is a winged goat-like creature which was originally a human child – the 13th child of a woman named Mother Leeds.

Popular legend states Mother Leeds was a witch who was in bed with the devil, and it was for this reason that her 13th child transformed into a demon. Since these tales emerged, the myth of the Jersey Devil has entered popular culture, with the creature and its origins being a source of fascination. Some people have claimed to have seen the Jersey Devil in the real world, while others see it as a tall tale.

With Fallout 76‘s focus on cryptozoology – creatures like Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster appear as you travel – the Jersey Devil feels like a great fit for the game’s next chapter.

Beyond America’s Playground, there are also a number of other expansions coming to Fallout 76 in 2024, with the game’s map “expanding southward” in future, “deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah” which is described as a “once-tranquil expanse” in the heart of Virginia. Players will find new questlines, factions, and rewards in this area.

There will also be new Seasonal Events for Fallout 76 players in the coming year, with new rewards tied to these events. In addition, the team behind the game is working on new “features and improvements” for builders and adventurers.

You can learn more about Bethesda’s plans for Fallout 76 in the latest company blog post. It appears there’s still plenty in the works, with the new year set to be a blockbuster one for the ongoing game.