Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree reveal arrives tomorrow

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have surprise-announced a full reveal for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for tomorrow, 21 February 2024 ET/PT/GMT. The news was announced on Twitter / X with a simple message – “Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.”

The teaser linked to the Bandai Namco Europe YouTube channel, which confirmed a 3-minute gameplay trailer is on the way, and that it will be subtitled in multiple languages. That was about it for the major teaser. For now, we have very little clues about what will be revealed – although we can assume several things.

Given rampant rumour, we may assume FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are gearing up for a fully-fledged reveal, likely with a release date attached. Shadow of the Erdtree has been in development for over a year now, and it’s likely shaping up for a grand release in 2024.

While unconfirmed, a release from a controller manufacturer spotted late 2023 appeared to suggest February 2024 as the planned date for the DLC. Given we’re getting to the end of February, that may be unlikely – although wouldn’t the chaos of an immediate shadow-drop after the upcoming reveal be fun?

As of writing, we only have a few clues to understanding Shadow of the Erdtree, and what could be in store for returning Elden Ring players.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development,” FromSoftware and Bandai Namco said at the time of the DLC’s reveal. “We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

This news was accompanied by key art which depicted a shadowy Erdtree – a giant tree that looms over the Lands Between – and a lone figure wandering through a field of ghosts on horseback. To date, it’s the only teaser we’ve seen of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which has only increased the intrigue around what’s on the way.

After months of waiting, we’re now set to get our official next glimpse at the action, with FromSoftware and Bandai Namco gearing up for a highly-anticpated reveal. Stay tuned for more.