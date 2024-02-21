News

 > News > Xbox

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree reveal arrives tomorrow

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is getting a full reveal on 21 February.
21 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
elden ring fromsoftware shadow of the erdtree

PC

Image: FromSoftware

Share Icon

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have surprise-announced a full reveal for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for tomorrow, 21 February 2024 ET/PT/GMT. The news was announced on Twitter / X with a simple message – “Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.”

The teaser linked to the Bandai Namco Europe YouTube channel, which confirmed a 3-minute gameplay trailer is on the way, and that it will be subtitled in multiple languages. That was about it for the major teaser. For now, we have very little clues about what will be revealed – although we can assume several things.

Given rampant rumour, we may assume FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are gearing up for a fully-fledged reveal, likely with a release date attached. Shadow of the Erdtree has been in development for over a year now, and it’s likely shaping up for a grand release in 2024.

While unconfirmed, a release from a controller manufacturer spotted late 2023 appeared to suggest February 2024 as the planned date for the DLC. Given we’re getting to the end of February, that may be unlikely – although wouldn’t the chaos of an immediate shadow-drop after the upcoming reveal be fun?

As of writing, we only have a few clues to understanding Shadow of the Erdtree, and what could be in store for returning Elden Ring players.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden RingShadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development,” FromSoftware and Bandai Namco said at the time of the DLC’s reveal. “We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

This news was accompanied by key art which depicted a shadowy Erdtree – a giant tree that looms over the Lands Between – and a lone figure wandering through a field of ghosts on horseback. To date, it’s the only teaser we’ve seen of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which has only increased the intrigue around what’s on the way.

After months of waiting, we’re now set to get our official next glimpse at the action, with FromSoftware and Bandai Namco gearing up for a highly-anticpated reveal. Stay tuned for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
borderlands movie first look teaser
?>
News

Borderlands movie gets official first look ahead of trailer release

Borderlands is currently set to release in cinemas in August 2024.

Leah J. Williams
sims 4 crystal creations stuff pack
?>
News

The Sims 4 gets crystals and jewellery crafting in new Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack introduces new ways to interact with crystals and gems.

Leah J. Williams
Bluey: The Videogame
?>
News

Bluey: The Videogame is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The latest batch of games for Xbox Game Pass have been revealed.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon presents pokemon day february 2024
?>
News

Pokemon Presents returns in late February 2024

"Exciting news" for Pokemon fans is reportedly on the way.

Leah J. Williams
tomb raider remastered fan modder development
?>
News

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered development was led by fan modder

A Tomb Raider fan led development of the highly-praised remastered trilogy.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login