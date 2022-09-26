News

E3 2023 set for major in-person return to Los Angeles

E3 2023 is officially returning in-person next June, with a major show planned for Los Angeles.
27 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: E3 / ESA

E3 is officially rising from the grave, with E3 2023 set to take place in-person in Los Angeles, United States. Organisers have locked in 13-16 June 2023 as the grand return for the event, which will see both press and the public come together to celebrate games once again. It will be the first in-person E3 event held since 2019.

At this stage, the event is planned in two major segments. 13-14 June 2023 will reportedly be known as ‘E3 Business Days’ and will focus on industry professionals and games media. 15-16 June 2023 will be ‘E3 Gamer Days’ where the public will be invited to go hands-on with new games, and interact with developers. These will be separated into different halls, although the practicality of this segmentation is currently unclear.

Read: All the Big Video Game Events in 2022

Whatever the case, it’s clear E3 2023 will be a little different. The event itself has actually changed organisers during the pandemic years, with ReedPop – the team behind PAX and New York Comic Con – taking the reins in early 2022. The team’s vision is to create a more energetic and memorable E3, and it might just have the tools to pull it off.

‘Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers,’ Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop VP of Gaming said in a press release.

It’s a lofty goal, but one that may be aided by the benefit of distance. It’s been a long time since in-person E3 events were common – and that sense of novelty will mean renewed vigour, no matter how the event pans out. Even if it doesn’t restore the fun of past E3 events, it’ll still be a welcome return for many.

E3 2023 is set to take place 13-16 June 2023 in at the Los Angeles Convention Center, United States. Stay tuned for more news and exhibitors as we head closer to the event.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

