How to play Diablo IV in Early Access this March 2023

Diablo IV is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 6 June 2022 – but if you’ve preordered the game, or you’re just keen to hop in early, here’s some great news. From March 2023, Activision Blizzard will host two Early Access and Open Beta playtests for Diablo IV, allowing everyone to experience the Prologue and Act 1 ahead of release.

Everyone who pre-ordered the game will be able to play from 18 – 20 March AEDT, with this ‘Early Access to the Beta’ reserved solely for pre-order players. The following weekend, everyone else will be allowed in, with the public Open Beta set to be available from 25 – 27 March AEDT.

For both these weekends, players will be able to run through the entire first part of the Diablo IV story, levelling up to a cap of 25. The entirety of the first zone, Fractured Peaks, will be freely explorable, with plenty of quests to find, monsters to dispatch, and loot to claim.

Image: Activision Blizzard

While Activision Blizzard has yet to share full details about this upcoming beta, players can expect more information in the coming weeks.

In addition, the company has promised a new developer livestream to support the Diablo IV beta launch. It will air on 1 March 2023 at 6:00 am AEDT via YouTube and Twitch, and will include fresh details, including what players can expect from the game’s Early Access period.

How to access the Diablo IV beta

If you’ve already got a Beta Early Access code for Diablo IV, you’ll be able to redeem it via the Diablo website. You’ll need to log in with a Battle.net account, enter your gaming platform and region, and then hit the big Redeem button.

You should get confirmation of your success following this input – and later, an email will arrive with a platform-specific code, and instructions for the beta launch.

Stay tuned to hear more ahead of the Diablo IV Early Access period, which begins on 18 March 2023 for players on PC and consoles.