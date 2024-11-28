Devolver Digital confirms delays for Baby Steps, Skate Story, and more

Devolver Digital has officially confirmed a range of delays for its published titles, with Baby Steps, Skate Story, and Stick it to the Stickman shifting to a 2025 launch window. The news was revealed during Devolver Delayed, a showcase parodying bombastic award ceremonies, with each title being given a bizarre trophy for their delay.

Baby Steps, from Bennett Foddy (QOP, Getting Over It) was up first, earning the award for “Best Inadvertent Tripping Simulator.” This was followed by new footage of the game, which sees players controlling an ungainly man attempting to traverse a variety of natural environments.

Next up was the award for “Best Late Stage Capitalism Roguelite,” and this was won by Stick it to the Stickman. This game sees you fighting your way through various environments, embodying a karate-loving stickman.

Devolver Delayed is always some tongue-in-cheek fun

A brief “In Mercatus” segment then celebrated the various games that have gone to market to great success recently, and this included Cricket Through The Ages, Pepper Grinder, Children of the Sun, Anger Foot, The Crush House, Sumerian Six, The Plucky Squire, and Neva. All of these games are now discounted on digital storefronts, to celebrate that they can no longer be delayed.

The next major award for the show was the “Best Glass Demon In A Leading Role” – which of course went to Skate Story. This game sees you skating through various urban landscapes as a demon made entirely of glass.

Devolver Delayed ended with one final surprise award: “The Best Colour Version of a Monochromatic Classic.” This went to Volvy’s Adventure DX, a game which hadn’t actually been announced prior to the awards show. This game appears to be a Game Boy Color-style adventure starring Volvy, Devolver Digital’s weird and wonderful little rat mascot. Daniel Mullins, creator of Inscryption, turned up to declare he didn’t make the game, and he didn’t think it was real.

And so concluded Devolver Delayed. As revealed in this not-at-all serious show, Skate Story, Stick it to the Stickman, and Baby Steps have officially been delayed, and there may also be a funny little Volvy-starring platformer adventure on the way. Or not. You never know with Devolver Digital.

You can catch up with the entirety of Devolver Delayed on YouTube.