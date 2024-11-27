News

Devolver Delayed showcase returns tomorrow

More Devolver Digital games have been delayed, which means it's time to celebrate.
27 Nov 2024 9:38
Leah J. Williams
devolver delayed game showcase

Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital has announced the return of Devolver Delayed – the now-annual showcase of Devolver-published games which are set to miss their planned launch windows – for 27 November 2024. During the tongue-in-cheek show, a range of developers will pop in to reveal their progress, confirming small or major delays to game development.

While ordinarily, a delay would be announced with a sombre message, Devolver Digital is known for always taking the quirkier approach where possible. So, we’ll see a light-hearted showcase that makes fun, rather than revels in disappointment.

Based on wording in a press release, this year’s Devolver Delayed will be a direct parody of The Game Awards, with the publisher hosting “an awards extravaganza dedicated to the brightest, best indie games you can’t play yet.” Expect some silly awards to be handed out, in a bite-sized comedy show designed to lessen the sting of delayed games.

As for what could appear, there are several games on the Devolver Digital roster that have been announced, but haven’t released just yet. This list includes titles like Possessor(s), Eitr, Tenjutsu, Forestrike, and more.

Devolver has also hinted there will be new game announcements included in the show.

How to watch Devolver Delayed 2024

To tune in to see all the Devolver Digital games that’ve been delayed, head to YouTube at the following times:

  • Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (28 November)
  • New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (28 November)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (27 November)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (27 November)

As Devolver says, as well as tuning in, it’s important to remember: “Never get your hopes up.” We’ll find out which upcoming games have been delayed very shortly.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

