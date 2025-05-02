Screen NSW opens Gamescom 2025 Market Travel Program

Screen NSW has opened its Gamescom travel program for 2025, inviting experienced NSW game developers to apply for support to travel to the annual conference. As noted, Gamescom is one of the largest events for the global games industry, with publishers and developers travelling to Germany for all sorts of talks, showcases, and game demos.

Last year, Gamescom featured 1,462 exhibiting companies and individuals from 64 countries, with 335,000 attendees visiting from around the world.

For those looking to learn more about the modern industry, and difficult topics like games funding and the evolution of publishing, it’s an essential event. There’s been much change in the industry lately, and it should be discussed openly, with a view to make change, or plan a path ahead.

Screen NSW will send up to five experienced game developers to Germany for this event, with up to AUD $5,000 provided to support costs associated with travel, accomodation, and registration for Gamescom 2025. Notably, those who apply will need to have a commercial game or games to market during the event.

Read: The biggest news from Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live

This is the second year Screen NSW will support developers to head to Gamescom 2025, and per head of Screen NSW, Kyas Hepworth, the success of last year’s program is what inspired the organisation to continue offering support.

“We heard from last year’s recipients how invaluable the opportunity was to travel to Germany for Gamescom 2024, and I’m thrilled that Screen NSW can open another round of travel support for Gamescom 2025,” Hepworth said.

“With Screen NSW levelling up its support for the local games industry, including making the Digital Games Rebate more accessible through the lowering of the expenditure threshold, it’s vital we also support practitioners to travel overseas for events like Gamescom 2025. This will ensure our NSW developers can showcase the high calibre of work we produce here and ensures they stay on the cutting edge of global gaming trends and gain exclusive insights that they can bring back to help grow our local industry.”

Those keen to attend, and fitting the application criteria, should head to the Screen NSW website for more details. Applications will close on 22 May 2025 at 2:00 pm AEST.