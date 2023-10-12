Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s “biggest new gen launch” so far

Ubisoft has announced early success for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as the game has become the “biggest new gen launch” for the company since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S were released in 2020. Notably, Mirage is the first game in the modern AC series to take a smaller, more focussed approach to its scope and story, with the game’s main journey charting around 15-20 hours. It’s also a return to the stealth-action roots of the series.

For many, this was likely a core selling point, as video game blockbusters have tended to become overwhelming in recent years, with players strapped for time finding it difficult to tackle the larger, open-world stories found in titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla.

Ubisoft has described the success of Mirage as being comparable to these titles, with enthusiasm for the game reaching similar heights. “With the number of players being in line with past successful launches such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are humbled by the positive reception,” Ubisoft said.

“We are proud to also share that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the biggest New Gen launch in terms of unit sales to date at Ubisoft (PS4, Xbox Series X/S). A big congratulations to the Bordeux Studio and all its partners in the project for this accomplishment.”

To celebrate the milestone, Ubisoft has revealed a number of unique statistics for the game. For one thing, it states that players have invested around 479 collective years in parkouring around the rooftops of Baghdad. It has also revealed that 60 million Leaps of Faith have taken place, worldwide. But perhaps most importantly, it has revealed that players have petted street cats around 1.2 million times.

It’s certainly an impressive achievement all around.

In the GamesHub review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we called Ubisoft’s refreshed approach to storytelling “strong and sharp” in focus, with the action buoyed by sleek stealth mechanics. “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a great stealth fantasy game, with a fantastic setting you want to just simmer in, and a pace that gently but consistently pulls you through interesting missions you find yourself eager to tackle,” reviewer Edmond Tran wrote.

“Its focused scope gives you the breathing room to invest more interest and care in the makeup and history of the world, along with the plights of its characters, and leaves you feeling content with the time you spent in it.”

The game has also been praised for its accurate depictions of Middle Eastern and Islamic culture, with a full Arabic-language audio option for the first time in the series.

It’s clear the game has resonated similarly with others worldwide, as millions of players have turned up to explore Basim’s story. The success of this adventure is likely to inspire future instalments of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.