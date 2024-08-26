News

Star Wars Outlaws: How to get the Slicing Kit

The Slicing Kit is an essential bit of gear, but the path to getting it isn't clear.
26 Aug 2024 22:00
Leah J. Williams
As you travel in Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll often stumble across special doors that require a Slicing Kit to open them. At first, it appears this kit can be purchased, but that’s actually not the case. The Slicing Kit is a special tool you’ll need to unlock in a dedicated mission, and this can (and should) be done between major story chapters.

While Slicing Kit-accessed doors aren’t necessary to completing most missions – you’ll usually find a way around them, or ignore them entirely – there are certain places where having the Slicing Kit makes your life much, much easier. So it’s a good idea to unlock this tool early, to ensure you’re best positioned to take on contracts and other tasks.

Star Wars Outlaws: Starting The Slicer quest

Once you’ve completed your first tasks on Toshara, ND-5 is on board, and you’re ready to venture into the stars, you’ll have the ability to pursue this Kit. (If you don’t see the option, keep playing through the main story until word of a special Slicer Expert turns up.)

To begin your quest for the Slicing Kit, head to the Abilities / Experts menu, and select the option called ‘The Slicer.’ Press the button to show their location on the map, and fast travel nearby. This will take you near the Crimson Dawn District on Mirogana.

You will have to sneak through this area to meet the contact of Aila Bren, The Slicer. He’s hiding out near the landing pad in the Crimson Dawn District, so you’ll need to knock out at least three guards, and then sneak your way around the back of the landing pad to find him. (Note: Roaming guards from an earlier job will no longer be present, so you can simply walk around the platform and talk to him freely.)

Once you have a chat, you’ll be sent on a mission to meet Aila Bren, who is in the midst of a heist on an Imperial Station. The quest markers will guide you to this location, and you’ll then be required to sneak inside, disable turrets and other defences, and help Bren escape on a ship.

This mission is fairly meaty, and requires a 15-20 minute time investment – but it’s all worthwhile. Once you help Bren and depart the station yourself, you’ll get a call, and she’ll tell you to head to Makal’s Gambling Parlour, where you can pick up your very own Slicing Kit.

Once you’ve completed this mission, you will also unlock Aila Bren as an Expert, and be able to pursue new skills in the Slicer ability line. From there, the world is your oyster.

Star Wars Outlaws launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 29 August 2024.

This guide was prepared with an early copy provided by Ubisoft.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

PlayStation PC Xbox Nintendo
