How to merge your Overwatch accounts ahead of Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is introducing cross-progression across multiple platforms when it launches in early October – with players who have multiple accounts on different consoles now being invited to merge their accounts together in a single profile.

Blizzard has now detailed this process, and described exactly how players should go about merging their accounts to ensure all earned content is carried over to Overwatch 2.

The first thing you’ll need to do is ensure you have a Battle.net account to play Overwatch 2. You need this even if you’ve got a non-PC version of Overwatch. All cross-progression will be stored on battle.net, which means it’s necessary across all versions of the game.

If your account is not already linked to Battle.net, you’ll need to log in to Overwatch from your console account, and follow on-screen prompts that will lead you to scan a QR code on your mobile, and then confirm the creation of a new account.

Only one account per platform can be linked, so if you’ve got multiple accounts on Nintendo Switch, for example, you’ll need to choose only one to take part in the merge. You can merge accounts from multiple consoles, however (one each for Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch).

The merge will take place on Battle.net from 16 August 2022, with all log-ins greeted with a prompt to initiate the merge. Your console and PC accounts should automatically pop up, but if they don’t, you’ll need to go through the connection process on your console.

According to Blizzard, there will be only one opportunity to merge your accounts, so you’ll need to be careful about which ones you choose to merge.

Once the process is complete, all your earned items will be available in your merged account, including sprays, emotes, skins and anything else in the Hero Gallery. Skill transfer will be a bit more complex.

According to Blizzard, gameplay statistics will be ‘separated by input pool’. Total values (playtime, number of wins) will be summed together, and best values (hero accuracy, kill streaks) will take the highest value from the merged account.

The highest endorsements will also carry over, ensuring player accounts aren’t nerfed by the merge.

Ahead of the 4 October 2022 launch of Overwatch 2, it’s a good idea to jump into your Battle.net account and start the merge process. This should prepare you well for the future of the franchise. You can find out more about the merge process from Blizzard.